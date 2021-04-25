One Last Hurrah? The Stocks To Buy Now

Summary

  • Warning signals are flashing, suggesting it could be smart to fade the next move up.
  • The strongest sectors currently include financials, REITs, and consumer goods.
  • Over 100 highly-rated stocks across every major sector for your watch lists.
High-beta, highly speculative stocks took a swoon in early April, but the major market indexes barely retreated, except for a tax-fear-frenzy one-day nosedive mid-week. The market indexes relative immunity to stock specific drawdowns is impressive, but cracks under the surface could make it wise to use strength into month end as an opportunity to make some changes to your portfolio's sector allocation.

Notably, the percentage of stocks in our 1,600-stock universe trading 5% or more above the 200-day moving average remains at an extreme level, while bullish sentiment and seasonal headwinds suggest playing some defense could be smart.

Currently, 71.5% of stocks in our universe are 5% or more above the 200 DMA and only 10.6% of stocks are trading 5% or more below it. Extreme readings like these can last for months, but historically, they don't last forever.

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.

Adding to the concern are the results from the most recent American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) Investor Sentiment Survey. Overall, 52.7% of respondents expect markets to run higher in the next six months and only 20.5% expect a retreat. Historically, optimism has clocked in at an average 38%, while pessimism has averaged 30.5%; and according to the AAII, above average optimism and below-average pessimism have been followed by below-average S&P 500 returns in the following six to 12 months.

The frothy expectations suggested by the survey are particularly intriguing because they coincide with a period of historical market weakness. April is the final month of its “Best Six Months” period of seasonal strength, according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac. Typically, the Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500 become more hit-or-miss from May through October. For example, the Dow has gained 20,353 points in the six months November through April over the past 70 years, but only 3,778 points in May through October.

Nasdaq's seasonality is better, though, with its strength typically extending an additional two months through June.

Nevertheless, mid-to-late cycle stocks and defensive baskets are beginning to rebound in our sector rankings. For instance, technology is the worst scoring sector in our large cap sector ranking, while utilities – a notoriously defensive basket – scores highest. Similarly, healthcare, another defensive sector, has seen its score improve to neutral from below average. We may see volatility in sector scores, but the current ranking suggests diversifying sector exposure to include defensive groups could be smart.

The best sectors to buy

Weekly, we aggregate individual scores across our entire universe to determine the best and worst sectors to focus on for new ideas.

Our scoring system is explained more in the following YouTube video, but in short, each stock is scored based on seven key factors associated with future price action: earnings per share beat history, earnings per share future growth, insider buying activity, short-term and long-term money flow, relative valuation, and historical seasonal trends.

This week, the resulting large cap sector ranking has utilities, financials, REITs, and industrials scoring above average. Consumer goods, healthcare, energy, and services rank neutral, while basic materials and technology score below average and thus, should be approached as stock specific.

The best mid-cap sectors are consumer goods, financials, energy, services, and REITs. Industrials and utilities are neutral, while basics, technology, and healthcare score below average. In small cap, REITs, financials, consumer goods, energy, and services are best. Industrials score average, while utilities, technology, healthcare, and basic materials rank below average.

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.

The current ranking suggests:

  • The strongest tailwinds for finding winning stocks exist in financials, REITs, and consumer goods.
  • Tilting toward large cap stocks in healthcare and utilities is smart.
  • Focusing on mid-cap and small-cap stocks in energy is wise.
  • Staying stock-by-stock in technology, rather than buying the broader basket.

The next chart shows sector scores by market cap. For example, mid-cap consumer goods is stronger than large-cap or small-cap consumer goods; and large-cap utilities is stronger than small-cap utilities. For perspective, the average score across our entire universe is 71.6 this week.

Source: Top Stocks For Tomorrow.

The strongest-scoring stocks today

Our stock scoring system can be a great tool for finding stocks worthy of your attention because stocks follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme.

This week, we shared over 200 high-scoring stock ideas with our members across all sectors, including these top 10 scoring stocks by sector across all market caps. For convenience, I’ve highlighted stocks with current scores that are most significantly above the trailing 4-week average score.

Best Scoring by Sector 4/22/2021 4 Week MA
Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE
BASIC MATERIALS
W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 110 108.8
Corteva Inc. (CTVA) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS 105 88.8
Element Solutions (ESI) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 105 103.8
Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS 100 102.5
PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 100 90.0
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS 100 95.0
The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 100 98.8
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) BASIC MATERIALS BUILDING MATERIALS 100 87.5
Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) BASIC MATERIALS OTHER INDUSTRIAL METALS & MINING 95 70.0
Avient Corporation (AVNT) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 95 86.3
CONSUMER GOODS
Polaris Inc. (PII) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 110 101.3
Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 110 98.8
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) CONSUMER GOODS FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES 105 97.5
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) CONSUMER GOODS FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES 105 107.5
Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) CONSUMER GOODS APPAREL MANUFACTURING 105 88.8
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 105 106.3
Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 100 96.3
The Coca-Cola Company (KO) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 100 76.3
Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 100 97.5
Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 100 92.5
ENERGY
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 110 90.0
Global Partners LP (GLP) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 100 88.8
Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 100 98.8
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 100 97.5
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 100 88.8
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 95 90.0
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 95 95.0
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 95 88.8
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 95 91.3
Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) ENERGY OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES 95 86.3
FINANCIALS
Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-LIFE 110 98.8
Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED 110 95.0
Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 110 102.5
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) FINANCIALS MORTGAGE FINANCE 105 107.5
Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 105 81.3
Banner Corporation (BANR) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 100 93.8
BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 100 87.5
Chubb Limited (CB) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY 100 91.3
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-LIFE 100 98.8
Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-SPECIALTY 100 83.8
HEALTHCARE
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 110 73.8
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 110 108.8
Evolent Health (EVH) HEALTHCARE HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES 105 86.3
Evelo Bio (EVLO) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 105 91.3
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 105 97.5
Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 105 88.8
OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) HEALTHCARE HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES 105 92.5
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 83.8
CVS Health Corporation (CVS) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 100 90.0
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 97.5
INDUSTRIALS
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) INDUSTRIALS BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT 105 105.0
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) INDUSTRIALS CONGLOMERATES 100 92.5
3M Company (MMM) INDUSTRIALS CONGLOMERATES 100 98.8
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) INDUSTRIALS STAFFING & EMPLOYMENT SERVICES 100 98.8
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 100 100.0
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) INDUSTRIALS WASTE MANAGEMENT 100 98.8
KB Home (KBH) INDUSTRIALS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION 100 88.8
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) INDUSTRIALS INTEGRATED FREIGHT & LOGISTICS 100 88.8
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) INDUSTRIALS BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT 100 98.8
Global Payments Inc. (GPN) INDUSTRIALS SPECIALTY BUSINESS SERVICES 100 100.0
REITS
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) REITS REIT-MORTGAGE 110 107.5
iStar Inc. (STAR) REITS REIT-DIVERSIFIED 110 107.5
CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) REITS REIT-HOTEL & MOTEL 105 88.8
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) REITS REIT-OFFICE 105 96.3
American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) REITS REIT-DIVERSIFIED 100 87.5
RPT Realty (RPT) REITS REIT-RETAIL 100 98.8
Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) REITS REIT-MORTGAGE 95 101.3
MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) REITS REIT-DIVERSIFIED 95 83.8
SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) REITS REIT-OFFICE 95 96.3
The Macerich Company (MAC) REITS REIT-RETAIL 95 93.8
SERVICES
Genuine Parts Company (GPC) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 110 102.5
Equifax Inc. (EFX) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 105 105.0
At Home Group (HOME) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 105 93.8
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) SERVICES RESORTS & CASINOS 100 101.3
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) SERVICES ADVERTISING AGENCIES 100 98.8
The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) SERVICES HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL 100 100.0
Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 100 88.8
YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 100 95.0
Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 100 95.0
Exponent Inc. (EXPO) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 100 103.8
TECHNOLOGY
AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) TECHNOLOGY COMPUTER HARDWARE 105 88.8
J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 105 103.8
OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) TECHNOLOGY ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS 105 95.0
Open Text Corporation (OTEX) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 102.5
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 100 87.5
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 92.5
Dropbox Inc. (DBX) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 97.5
Ichor Holdings (ICHR) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 100 87.5
Gartner, Inc. (IT) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 100 87.5
Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 98.8
UTILITIES
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED GAS 110 102.5
Sempra Energy (SRE) UTILITIES UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED 105 103.8
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 100 70.0
ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) UTILITIES UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED 100 91.3
NiSource Inc. (NI) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED GAS 100 100.0
DTE Energy Company (DTE) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 100 100.0
Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED WATER 95 81.3
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED 90 88.8
Entergy Corporation (ETR) UTILITIES UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED 90 61.3
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-REGULATED ELECTRIC 90 60.0

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMP, PII, MNST, FANG, OXY, BMY, OPRX, TSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

