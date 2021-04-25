Photo by marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend growth strategies have become very popular in recent years. One of the flagship ETFs in the space, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), has notched up around $70B in net assets and is a very popular ticker on this site.

Slightly less popular is its much smaller international-focused counterpart, the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI). As you would expect, VIGI bears many of the same hallmarks as VIG. It sports a collection of generally higher quality stocks for one, while it has also generated good returns for its investors since inception back in 2016. Still, without an edge on quality or valuation, it's not clear that it offers anything right now that investors can't already get with VIG.

Methodology

VIGI aims to track the slightly mysterious NASDAQ International Dividend Achievers Select Index. Obviously the defining feature of this index is the strict dividend growth rule it uses to select its constituents. Only stocks that have posted at least seven consecutive years of annual dividend growth are eligible for inclusion. This is lower than the ten years applied by VIG – possibly a reflection of the nascent trend of paying "progressive" dividends overseas.

The index also applies Nasdaq's own proprietary screening criteria, which is not broken down further. Eligible constituents are weighted by market capitalization with a 4% cap applied at the annual evaluation each March. This skews the ETF toward larger, more established blue chip stocks.

A Basket Of Quality Stocks

This rigid rule has its pluses and minuses. In terms of the latter, the apparent arbitrariness of the rule really comes to the fore given what has occurred over the past year or so. Firms that froze payouts out of an abundance of caution, such as consumer stalwarts L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCY) and LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF), appear to have been booted from VIGI. This also means that they won't be eligible for inclusion again until after 2027, which seems kind of harsh. I mean there may be a few reasons to sell quality compounders like that, but a temporary COVID-induced dividend freeze probably isn't one. Still, rules are rules, and if we want active style intervention, then we will have to pay active style fees for it.

On the plus side, the dividend growth criterion (and probably the proprietary screening criterion too) does exactly what it does over at VIG. That is to say it generally acts to create a basket of higher quality stocks. This skews VIGI toward more defensive sectors of the economy at the expense of cyclicals like financials, and in particular away from dreaded European bank stocks.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In terms of the numbers, Vanguard has VIGI's weighted average return on equity ("ROE") at over 18%, comfortably in excess of the market average. Morningstar has the return on invested capital ("ROIC") at around 14%, again comfortably higher than the 10% figure that usually defines the broader stock market.

Higher quality stocks can afford to pay out a higher portion of their earnings to shareholders via dividends, buybacks and so on. Or put another way, they need to retain a lower share of earnings in order to fund growth. All other things being equal, that should also lead to higher total returns. Usually the market offsets that by simply slapping a higher multiple on those names.

Why Not Just Own VIG?

VIGI has returned around 80% after fees since inception back in 2016, good for a CAGR of around 12%. Now, on its own that obviously looks pretty good. You'd certainly be happy as an investor if it kept that up for a couple of decades or so. Still, it does represent underperformance versus VIG, which has posted a CAGR of around 16% over the same period.

Data by YCharts

Granted, past performance does not indicate future returns. The difference in returns could also possibly be explained by factors that have nothing to do with the performance of each ETF's underlying holdings. But it does at least raise the obvious question: why not just own VIG instead? Right now you probably wouldn't be hard pressed to answer that question. Obviously VIG has the edge on costs – 6bps per annum versus 20bps for VIGI. It also comes without the foreign currency issues that VIGI poses for US investors.

In terms of their respective holdings, a couple of other things stick out. Firstly, if anything VIGI is currently holding a slightly lower quality group of stocks based on ROE and ROIC versus VIG. That is possibly a reflection of the laxer dividend growth rules applied to the former.

Furthermore, there isn't a whole lot in terms of valuation that might offset that either. Vanguard's PE figures are based on 2020 numbers which were obviously heavily impacted by COVID. Forward numbers for 2021, which should hopefully be at least a little bit cleaner, point to respective PE ratios for both in the 23-24x range. Do VIGI's holdings offer a materially higher long-term growth outlook than VIG's? Again, there's not really a whole lot to suggest that might be the case.

Conclusion

VIGI certainly succeeds in creating a basket of high quality companies. This also justifies a premium valuation versus the general ex-US universe of stocks. Given a current valuation in the 23.5x earnings area, that might also be good for high-single-digit underlying annual returns. But with domestic-focused VIG offering up a higher quality basket alongside lower fees, investors can do just as well by sticking closer to home.