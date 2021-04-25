Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last Wednesday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!

Rena Sherbill: Hello again, everybody. Welcome back to the show. Hope everyone is well recovered from their 4/20 celebrations and everybody did something positive, something enjoyable, worthwhile. Today, really excited to bring you Vireo Health (VREOF) Founder and CEO Dr. Kyle Kingsley. We first talked to Dr. Kyle Kingsley way back in 2019.

Today, we talk to him catch up about where Vireo is in terms of the layout of the states, how exciting it is to be in their position right now with New York going online, New Mexico, maybe something happening in Minnesota, Arizona, very in record time going online with adult use, where they are in the landscape, where they see it going Resurgent Biosciences.

Their IP business, which Dr. Kyle Kingsley says and which I agree with does not get a lot of love from the media or from investors in terms of what they're offering with their IPs which are all located in Resurgent Biosciences. And the opportunity that's there. The upside that he sees for the company and in general for the multistate operators, for the MSOs in the States. And then we get into the power of cannabis. Hope everybody enjoys it.

I'm long, Trulieve, Khiron, Isracann BioSciences, The Parent Company, AYR Wellness and the ETF MSOS.

Dr. Kyle Kingsley, welcome back to the kind of The Cannabis Investing Podcast. It's really great to have you on the show again.

Kyle Kingsley: Great to be back Rena. Thanks for your time today.

RS: It's an absolute pleasure. I know so many investors are interested in hearing about Vireo, especially with the new states coming online. But I'd love to catch you - for you to catch up investors, and exactly what Vireo is, as it stands today, and how you would best describe the type of MSO you are.

KK: Yeah, we like to think of ourselves as a little bit smaller, but in a lean, efficient MSO that's heavily focused on science and sort of high yield limited license states, particularly those that are transitioning to adult use. So, we're going from relatively small to quite substantial in a very short timeline. And actually, all five of our core markets are on the cusp of very substantial regulatory changes, which will really lead Vireo to being a much more recognized name in the space.

RS: And would you say you came on a couple of years ago, you were one of our first guests on this podcast. And you were coming at it from a more medically focused perspective. Would you say that Vireo has no pun intended, veered a little bit away from that?

KK: Yeah, no, it is not. So, more than just kind of the medical aspect, we're really laser focused on the science. And science wins the game, be at adult use health and wellness or medical, if you are heavily focused on the science and the evidence and bringing sort of differentiated experiences to your consumers be at somebody's dying of cancer, or somebody's looking to relax on the weekend, you're going to have a better business outcome. And we're really laser focused on that, and really building products that are going to withstand the test of time and be meaningful 10 to 20 years from now.

RS: And the other thing that you bring to the table because you're a doctor, and you've been a practicing physician, and you've given some talks to Congress, what is your feelings when you lead with medicine, when you lead with that angle? Do you feel people are more receptive, specifically, politicians, when you're talking to them about how vastly superior this plant is over let's say opioids?

KK: Yeah, being a physician and having that background is quite validating, and you generally get to the conversations. And I get very excited about the replacement of opioids, alcohol and tobacco with cannabis-based products. And not only is that just an overwhelming sort of medical and scientific case for that happening, but the social changes, the social good that would come about from that sort of swapping out is you just can't overstate it. It's a night and day difference.

If you replaced alcohol with cannabis, the emergency departments would be empty. If you replace tobacco with cannabis, you'd see plummeting cancer rates. And if you replace opioids with cannabis, you'd see so much so many fewer overdose deaths. It really is a no brainer. And it's fascinating to me that the federal government has not been able to act on our behalf and the public good here. It's truly remarkable.

RS: I couldn't agree more and just today I was reading a LinkedIn thread that I couldn't believe it was a thread about how many people had been, I don't call cannabis a drug, but that had been drug tested for cannabis in their jobs. And not like an FBI or a government position, which I also found find ridiculous. But like a job at a CPG company or whatever, a garden variety job that they're being tested for.

And I had no idea that testing was so prevalent, and I feel like, it's not just the legality, okay, you can do this and people are in jail for something that other people are profiting from, and all the absurdity there. But it also it drives so many other policies that we don't even think about or necessarily know about, what is your thought there in terms of kind of like, getting rid of all the stigma?

The fact that you're coming at it from a medical perspective, do you feel like people are ready to kind of take that on the more people that you talk to? Or are you also kind of meeting this hesitancy or you're surprised at how people are still stuck in kind of outdated preconceived notions around cannabis?

KK: I think it just really comes down to it's hard to undo 100 years of history just summarily and quickly. I think there's a groundswell of support from nearly every demographic, even physicians, generally conservative, not terribly open minded are open minded towards the objective science buying cannabis.

And so, I just think it's going to take time and you can instantly undo 100 years of history, it truly is an accident of history that cannabis is where it is. The sooner my employees can sit back and relax with a little bit of cannabis instead of scotch at night, I think that's a great thing. And it's silly that people are being punished for this cannabis that may not even be affecting them, it might be from 12 hours prior, the fact that that people lose their livelihoods and or much worse end up with their lives ended in prison because of this benign plant.

It's unacceptable. We need to demand change. But it is going to take time for that stigma to go away. Many of us grew up during Reagan's war on drugs. And cannabis was this horrendous gateway drug that was going to lead to such terrible things. But ready to change people's minds and I think it's just a matter of time until this goes away.

RS: So, speaking of just a matter of time, there's been some say that the journey is long, but then the last step comes very quickly. We're clearly not in the last step, we have much further to go. But recently, we've seen so many states coming online, states that specifically really benefit Vireo Health. Do you want to talk about New Mexico and New York coming online? And your thought process on the states that you've chosen to focus on, and the states that you've chosen to get out of?

KK: Yeah, we really see adult use kind of regulatory arrangements as just that allow everybody to access the tools to improve their lives. And so philosophically, I've really changed my tune. I just don't, it's nice to have kind of the physicians working with their patients to get the right solutions. But I also believe in cognitive freedom, and people just being able to access these tools.

So, it's really exciting to see states waking up out of the federal government here and giving people access to this tool. And, we had Arizona that just flipped to adult use in record time. And three months after a ballot initiative passed last November, in February, we went live with adult use. That's been great to see people having access there.

New York has just moved ahead with adult use. I'm nervous about significant shortages there, just given the relative limitations of existing production square footage. But I think, if we're allowed to have adequate capacity, we'll be able to catch up there, but very exciting to see New York make that step. And then lastly, New Mexico just last week, transition to adult use, which should be early 2022, for kickoff there.

So, very exciting to see that. Also, Minnesota, very restrictive medically focused oil program, there's a reasonable chance that we get flower passed in this state. Overwhelming support from both parties. And just it seems likely that that'll get through if politics doesn't get in the way, but I love it when politicians hop on board with common sense. And the addition of flower to a medical program seems like common sense. And I think, adult use will soon be common sense looking back.

RS: Yeah, absolutely. What's the timeline on the Minnesota decision?

KK: Yeah, that's the legislative session is ongoing. So, it could be the next six to eight weeks. I believe that the session goes through the end of May. And it'll take a while for implementation, some rules need to be built out for flower. It's our first foray into flower in the state. By some estimates, there's an $800 million illicit flower market in Minnesota.

And many patients are not currently able to afford the program because they're reliant on more expensive oils or capsules, et cetera. So, excited to bring that, just super high quality flower to people, very reasonable price point, looking to really take huge bites out of the illicit market here in the state.

RS: And talk about what it's done, you sold a facility to Jushi (OTCQX:JUSHF) in Pennsylvania. You sold one to AYR (OTCQX:AYRWF) in Ohio. And you got out of Nevada [CORRECTION: Vireo is still in Nevada] talk about some of those decisions and the impact they're having. Is it the desired impact? Are you already seen the fruits of that money being spent elsewhere that you feel like is more accretive to the business?

KK: Yeah, we really made the calculated choice to keep our heads down and focus on five core markets that are well capitalized versus six that were undercapitalized, which is where we were running kind of last year at this time. Between the focus of the capital and the focus of the team, it's really led to superior outcomes for the business.

We have a lot of capacity that we're bringing online, we're laser focused on scaled cultivation and processing, and then best in class retail in all of our core markets. And we actually have the capital to execute on that right now. So that's really been great to transition from the perpetual fundraising to being laser focused on the business. And yeah, feel very good about this year, feel amazing about 2022.

Looking to get people more guidance is to what we're bringing to the table in the coming years, sort of by the middle of this year, we're going to have pretty good clarity on where we are with many projects. So, never been feeling better about the business. And it's just, it was a complicated decision to start to jettison some assets last summer. It was the right choice objectively, and we feel very good about it.

But we're done with that. Now we're done selling ancillary assets, just we are well capitalized and feel great about the business.

RS: So, you're releasing guidance on the next call?

KK: No, we'll try to do guidance sometime this summer, part kind of June timeline. And I hate giving people bad numbers. And so really, we had so many uncertainties, timing of adult use in New York, is flower going to happen in Minnesota, what is the timing of adult use in New Mexico, and then we have expansion projects, really, across our portfolio and our core markets.

By June, we're going to have clarity on the vast majority of those things. And we want to give people more reasonable range rather than these dramatic spreads. So, we're just, like giving people good information. And it's hard to most of our peers are given some form of guidance, no matter how accurate and excited to just give people accurate guidance here as soon as possible.

RS: And you're also - Vireo is known for providing state level sales, which is something that not every company does. Is that part of kind of a granular approach to wanting to give good solid numbers to investors?

KK: Yeah, my philosophy is really, I want to be as transparent as I can reasonably be with the street. And we want people to see what we're doing. There's pluses and minuses, people will rip you apart for only having x market share in New Mexico or, but generally speaking, I think transparency wins the game that has been our MO.

And for better or worse, that's kind of the path that we'll be taking. Guidance, guidance is a little more kind of conjecture driven. And I want to just bring a little more science to that before we start, showing people what we're thinking as far as projections. But I'm very optimistic about 2022.

We're going from this little tiny addressable market, and these limited licensed medical states to arguably, in the case of New York, accessing one of the largest cannabis opportunities, potentially, in the history of the cannabis business. One of one of the 10 kind of legacy operators, they're in the state of New York. So, excited about New York, despite the concerns about shortages. I think it's going to be a great market. And I'm excited for the 20 million people of New York to be able to access this in a reasonable way.

RS: Yeah, I mean, when you came on a couple of years ago, almost nobody that I was talking to or hearing from, albeit my circle was much smaller. We're not really talking about Vireo Health. And as the years have gone on, and then especially with New York coming online with Arizona with New Mexico, rumblings about Minnesota, Vireo Health is like at the top of people's lists.

Many investors are talking about it, how it's kind of, a lot of investors have ranked these MSOs according to tiers and wherever Vireo sits on a certain tier. A lot of investors are very bullish on where you guys are currently, and how much more room you have to grow.

How much have these states going online given you tailwinds and encouraged you in terms of, Okay, we're going because you couldn't possibly have known that all these bills were going to pass to your favor. How much has it been encouraging to see them coming online, know you have a presence there and be able to build on that in the way that you want to?

KK: Yeah, you hit it on the head, to answer your question, very encouraging. The key is, the passage of legislation to liberalization, the law of the land doesn't necessarily improve your business outcome. Unless you have the processes, the scale, both on cultivation, processing and retail to take advantage of it.

And so, we've been focused on that. We've been focusing heavily on, for example, flower quality in New York and Minnesota, with the anticipation that eventually there's going to be changes that allow for that you need to be doing that way ahead of the game, years ahead of time. Same thing on retail, you need to have great dispensary way before you need them, pre competition.

Similarly, on we've always looked toward the future with our approach to our footprint. We just bought 20 additional acres in Minnesota for expansion there. We plan to execute on a 96-acre option in New York that's adjacent to our existing facility. We just added 110,000 square feet to our facility. We just bought 110,000 square feet facility in Maryland, and we're adding 75,000 square feet to it.

So just there's, we've always, really kind of, I'm not going to say sacrificed, we've limited the importance of the short-term looking at the big game and sort of winning the war. And that's been our approach and it's nice now to finally have some of this come to fruition. It's hard to be in these limited license states for many years, like we have been in Minnesota, New York, but that should pay dividends starting soon.

RS: I was going to say, Is this how you scale, right? You've been setting the ground for a long time, and now that it's hit, you're able to scale and you've been laying the groundwork that you can do that in the most streamlined way possible. Do you feel that way?

KK: Yeah, definitely. That's definitely the case. We have amazing footprints, we have the capital to really execute on the size. It's just yet, there's never been such an opportunity for Vireo in our history, we have so much upside over the next 24 months that we're looking at. One interesting thing about us is that, there really isn't another company out there that has almost no adult use revenues at the stage.

And the fact that we are kind of holding our own, despite just nearly exclusively limited licensed medical states, is pretty remarkable. A $1 of revenue in Massachusetts is not the same as $1 in New York. And, for many, they're kind of, they're given equivalent treatment, which doesn't make any sense. We're very excited. And, New York is just kind of case in point and that patients pays off, and we're looking forward to serving consumers in New York.

RS: Yeah, so much of investing in cannabis stocks has been the promise of a realization. And I think some companies have already started to see the fruits of that. And I think Vireo is also just kind of coming up to see the fruits of that, for the reasons that you mentioned.

Another thing I wanted to touch on, specifically with regards to Minnesota, is the notion that they may outlaw flavors in terms of the products. Are you -- Is that something that worries you? Do you feel like that will get worked out over time? What are your thoughts about that?

KK: Yeah, I don't know that the adult use bill will be able to pass this year, given the Senate's kind of lack of appetite for that. The flavor thing is interesting, obviously, I'm an emergency medicine physician. And so, I understand the concerns around, kids getting into the cannabis and the issue you can have, and again, advocates may not like to hear this.

But if you have a kid who ingests a ton of cannabis, and you don't have clarity into what they ingested, they can end up being intubated, breathing to put in place, sedated. It can be a problem, just from those are all risky procedures, it's always risky to do that to somebody. And that can be done on account of a high dose of THC in the form of edibles.

So, I understand that argument. That being said, I think bad cases make bad laws. I think that appropriate childproof packaging, appropriate counseling, that kind of thing is going to be better than controlling the flavor. So, there's a lot of discussion to be had there. I have not had any significant conversations with legislators around the flavoring end of things.

I would probably err on the side of allowing flavors to make a lot of these things more palatable for your people, example at the end of life. There's just, there's a lot of reasons to allow for flavoring it can make for a much more pleasurable experience for many people. It isn't without risk. But again, I think that we'll probably be able to work that out in subsequent iterations of the adult use legislation.

RS: I like that line. Bad cases make bad laws. Yeah. And it seems like so many of the cannabis laws on the books are based out of fear rather than based out of real need.

KK: Yeah, and its fear that's been basically reinforced for many, many decades before recent times here. And that's just, again, silly accident of history, but I don't think we're going to be dealing with that much longer.

RS: Yeah. So, talk to us about where you see Vireo playing in this wave of consolidation that we're seeing so many companies come together in terms of, there's power in combining entities in many examples. Where do you see Vireo playing within that landscape going forward?

KK: Yeah, I mean, I think we're one of the most desirable partners in the space right now, if you look at our relative upside our footprint, one thing we haven't talked about, Rena, is our IP company Resurgent Biosciences, which really laser focuses on IP development in the space, bringing the power of plants to people.

And that's a whole another, kind of side shoot of Vireo that that gets very little kind of press time. But I think there's a lot of opportunity here, combination of equal scenarios are interesting. The one plus one equals three scenarios, where you go from taking two Tier 2 MSOs, to combining to form a Tier 1 or near Tier 1 MSO.

The thing is, right now, we have so much upside with so many of our markets, it's hard to hit relative valuation that makes sense. But we're very open to conversations, my job, in addition to providing superior outcomes for consumers is bringing spirit outcomes to our shareholders. And we're, there's really no conversation we aren't willing to have.

We just have so much in the way of unique upside that we bring. I just couldn't - it's just very exciting times for the company.

RS: So, talk to us a little bit about the IPs, because this is something that you were focusing on the first time you were on the show a couple of years ago, talking about how the need to develop IPs is as essential as developing licenses, if not more. So, talk to us about some of the things that you are developing there.

KK: Yeah, it's a balancing act. The first second, third opportunities we have short term our MSO apparatus, just to be clear with everybody. And that is the massive opportunity that we have. Interestingly, in addition to that, you can very affordably generate meaningful IP with the right team. And this business really is highly synergistic with the MSO.

So, we have a Chief Medical Officer and a Chief Science Officer who are very good at finding opportunities. IP is kind of a crapshoot. Generally speaking, we're laser focused on IP with upside or potential upside. We're really not into science. For the sake of science, it has to be practical, it has to be applied, it has to drive a future business.

And so, our IP focuses on a lot of different things, again, interested in replacing opioids, alcohol and tobacco. So that's a major focus for us. I can see realities down the road, again, hypothetical, where Resurgent Biosciences is a much more substantial outcome than even this huge MSO would be standalone or as part of something else.

There's just such huge opportunities, some of our most interesting IP is, for example, the combination of cannabinoids with tobacco products to reduce cancer risk. We have a fairly broad patent that was granted in that realm, which is very interesting. Imagine and again, we don't know we haven't exactly quantified this. But imagine if the addition of a cocktail of cannabinoids to cigarettes would reduce cancer risk by 20% or 30%. That's pretty remarkable.

And yes, I adamantly oppose smoking. But if I can take 20% to 30% of that cancer risk off the table, hypothetically, that's I'm obligated to do so. Just cigarettes are here to stay for quite some time. So why not mitigate the harm? We're working on FDA path medications in lieu of opioids. We're always interested in the kind of the beverage path and replacements for alcohol.

So, Resurgent is really hitting on all cylinders. It's very cost effective, it doesn't cost us a fortune. And it's very synergistic with the MSO. Rena, one more short-term example, is our terpene enhanced packaging. And so, one of the problems with cannabis flower the bud is that you very quickly lose flavors. Monoterpenes are very volatile, they disappear.

What if we, come up with packaging that actually enhances or preserves that terpene flavor. And we've done that in our terp safe packaging. We like to build intellectual property that's catered towards partnerships. We're working with E-bottles on that specific undertaking, so very exciting to see that come to fruition.

And then we built our Amplify brand, which is our in-house terp safe, terpene enhanced brand of flower. So, I didn't anticipate being so heavily involved in flower but it's a major focus of the space. And if you can bring unique IP like Amplify, really the sky is the limit long term for that path in the space.

RS: So, do I understand correctly that Resurgent is separate from Vireo, like, they they're considered two different entities like, what you're saying it could be acquired in a different type of situation that doesn't affect Vireo?

KK: Yeah, I think was about a year ago, it's a wholly owned subsidiary that really always has all the intellectual property, all the clinical data, sort of the FDA path candidates that we're working on. It's non plant touching. And so, it's an interesting opportunity. If I knew that you had two years before we're going to be able to up list, there's opportunities there for Resurgent as a standalone again, because it's non-plant touching.

But right now, it's very synergistic. There's a lot of reasons for us to keep them together. The Resurgent folks have access to this massive MSO apparatus and kind of all of our various processes in all these states. And the MSO gets to capitalize on all these interesting products that spin off from Resurgent. So, right now, they're together. It's a wholly owned sub, but it doesn't necessarily need to be the case, depending on what the legislative future yields here.

RS: You mentioned flower and how that's always going to be part of the market and developing IPs around that. Is there something that surprised you in your time in the industry? How much staying power flower has in terms of the long term? Did you think that it was going to be more a question of oil or bombs or different methods?

KK: Yeah, I mean, it's a good question. I think it's very much here to stay. I think, it's the most natural, the most affordable, the least process path for people to access the effects of cannabis. So, I think that's probably here to stay. The other thing is just kind of the robustness of the experience for consumers versus swallowing a sterile pill is kind of undeniable.

And so, yeah, I've changed my tune there. I'll be honest, when I stepped into this space, I didn't have a significant appreciation for the role that flower would play long term. I kind of thought people would be wandering vaporizers routes and just the distillates, et cetera. So, for me, it's really been a learning experience over the last six years.

I know a heck of a lot more than when I stepped into this space. I think flower is very interesting, especially if you can bring kind of unique wrinkles, like what we're doing with Amplify, I think we've got a long-term path there. One place that is really complicated is sort of the genetics round flower, it's hard to protect, it's kind of all over the place as far as what's been shared.

The same quote, unquote, strain in California may be very different than that strain in Arizona. It's really just a little bit harder to get concrete protections around the genetics. And so, I'm excited about our path, which is sort of this packaging concept, this terp safe packaging, and other wrinkles that we can bring to packaging and processing flower. Pretty interesting.

RS: And the other thing that I wanted to touch on is last time we caught up with Vireo, we were talking to Bruce Linton, and that did not work out. And Bruce has since moved on. And then recently this week, there was an announcement of him selling shares. Do you want to talk - is that a technical thing? Is that because he has more shares? And so, he wants that capital? Are you still in touch with Bruce? How do you kind of describe the time that he was with Vireo? And why it didn't work out? You want to speak a couple minutes about that to investors?

KK: Yeah, I mean, I don't think I'm going to address this here at this stage. I don't have anything negative to say about Bruce. It is very reasonable, people can differ philosophically on directions for a business. So, we definitely wish him the best and appreciate what he brought to Vireo.

RS: Fair enough. And the other question I wanted to talk about the U.S. picture is, is the landscape how you see it developing with all these states going online, and the fact that you're in touch with the political players, in terms of advocating for cannabis. What's your thought on the process? Do you feel like it's going to be continued to be a state-by-state approach? Are you hopeful about tomorrow's announcement; 4/20s announcement? Where do you think it's heading?

KK: Yeah, I've tried to get out of the business of kind of predicting what they're going to do on the federal government level. It's mind blowing to me that we have such overwhelming support for something and the feds have not been able to move in a meaningful way. I'm generally optimistic about things.

It's just a matter of time till this comes through. I think there's a reasonable chance that the SAFE Act or some iteration of the SAFE Act passes this year, and that we see kind of downstream outcomes from that that are highly favorable to the MSOs. As far as timing goes, it's kind of playing out very nicely for the multistate operators that have operations in the U.S.

It's allowing us to continue to get our toehold-built kind of scale. And two to three years from now, really the only players of consequence in the space are going to be the U.S. MSOs expanding internationally, et cetera. So, just I don't think it could have worked out better for the U.S. operators and who knows when uplisting that sort of thing will happen.

But that's the one tailwind that Rena I really, I think most people appreciate is the fact that we are not able to list in the U.S. is such an overwhelming disadvantage, that is going to go away. I don't know if it's next year or three years from now. But when that goes away, you'll be dealing with some true kind of international powerhouses in these U.S. operators.

RS: And do you have any thoughts? I mean, I know the crystal ball questions are annoying. And I think you're wise not to get into it. But do you have a sense of 280e been folded into safe banking? Because I agree that uplisting is huge. And I would say, getting rid of 280e is another huge point.

KK: Yeah, the thing about 280e, we talk about getting a diverse participation in the space. And I'm very excited about small operators, small businesses being able to start that's how we started in Minnesota, we were very small operator. And, with the current tax treatment, it is particularly brutal for a single dispensary operator to make that float.

It's just, it's silly tax treatment. And that's the thing really hurting the small operators, in addition to everybody with the current 280e tax treatment. And so, truly want - social equity is truly on people's mind in DC. This is the change you make, fix 280e and give people a chance.

RS: Yeah, absolutely. Do you feel like you mentioned that MSOs are particularly suited to succeed? Do you feel like because they're getting the time to build their moat and an excellence of operational strategy?

KK: Yeah, you look at what we have access to, you look at the treasure trove of just product development that's taken place over the last few decades in places like Colorado and California, more particularly. And you compare that with a place like Canada, or some of these other kinds of early markets where you just have a pretty, pretty stagnant, pretty behind the times, on the product development side, the advantages are substantial.

We've been operating in these markets, many of them are limited licenses that will persist for a while. It's just the advantages are many, and we haven't had reasonable access to capital. So, you give us reasonable access to capital on top of all this, it really is going to be adding gasoline to the fire. So just yet, I can't imagine sort of a better last several years here as far as the long-term outcomes for MSOs.

A very intelligent colleague of mine said, you can kind of reimburse the MSOs now, or you can pay them a heck of a lot later. Heck of a lot more later. I kind of butchered that. But, really this is shaping up to be an optimal outcome for the U.S. operators.

RS: Yeah, I think that's a great point. That's a great point. And that's a good line. Butcher or no butcher, I got it right away.

KK: Reimburse now or pay a lot more later, I think is the agenda.

RS: Yeah, that's awesome. And I think very apt in terms of what we're looking at. Another thing that people are looking at cannabis companies right now, as they're developing and growing and evolving is the path to profitability. And some companies are there, some companies aren't close to there. You guys are not yet profitable, but do have really great revenue growth. What your message to investors in terms of being on the path to profitability?

KK: Yeah, my recollection is we were adjusted EBITDA positive last reported quarter. I've always been laser focused on well, not always, profitability has been a major focus for us since we jettisoned our Pennsylvania operations. And really just focus on being highly efficient. You got to balance that with some of these remarkable opportunities at hand.

And so, obviously, you would have interest in sacrificing kind of global profitability to take advantage of the New York outcome, for example. You just can't keep your head down, not expand, not build the apparatus, you need to be successful in a place like New York. So, with existing operations, we very much continue on the march towards profitability, feel very good about that.

We have augmented efficiencies sort of across operations, our CEO has been doing a great job and continuing to build efficiencies. We have this whole other kind of tranche of expansions that are ongoing to take advantage of the opportunities at hand. We have to do that. And obviously, we're going to work with real estate partners to make a lot of these things happen.

But we have sequential expansions potentially planned in Minnesota, New York, Maryland, Arizona, and New Mexico right now. And so, there's just these opportunities have to be kind of taken into consideration when you look at sort of overall free cash flow and profitability for an enterprise.

RS: And when you're talking about New York going online, there's as you were talking about the law, the imperfections of it, that it's still being worked out, even though it's online, or it's set to go online, the laws itself are still being worked out. Are you in those, is Vireo in those discussions?

KK: Yeah. So, the industry organization is going to work very hard with our regulators in New York to optimize the outcome for the consumers and for the program. And obviously, for the businesses, I can tell you that we're all very interested in the social equity components of the bill. That's pretty amazing. They've done that better than anybody to-date.

And so, we're looking to work for an amazing program that works for everybody. I'm really nervous, like I mentioned about broad shortages. I think that that's overwhelmingly likely in New York, given the lack of current production capacity. I think that we're looking at really unfortunate shortages, kind of across the program, if it did, indeed does come out in the next 12 to 18 months, as anticipated.

RS: And do you feel like there's a chance of giving it a longer timeline to be able to boost up the supply?

KK: I think the better solution is to allow the current operators to augment their square footage substantially. And I think that fixes it. You can still hit that timeline. You have immediate tax revenue, and you're not going to have the shortages. And that doesn't preclude smaller operators from coming in. The smaller kind of social equity folks are going to own huge chunks of the New York market. That's the intent.

We fully support that. But you also want to balance that with the ability to not have shortages in the short term, and to get to that tax revenue quickly. So, I think we'll figure out a path. Again, our job is to be maximally helpful to all the decision makers, all the policymakers and building the best possible program in New York.

RS: And what do you say to investors now, as I mentioned, there's a lot of talk about Vireo. And where you guys are going to land like in six months, in a year, are you going to be acquired? Are you going to do the acquiring? Is New York and all these states going online, Arizona and New Mexico? Are they going to push you into a different tier or different stratosphere? Where do you see it going? And what would your kind of pitch be to investors in terms of where you see, let's see the next 12 months?

KK: Yeah, 12 months is a lifetime in the space. We've mapped out a slew of different pads. But what I can say is, it is very hard to find sort of a second tier MSO from size standpoint, that has the upside that Vireo does. From a regulatory standpoint, from kind of a latent capacity standpoint, we really stand ready to take advantage of these opportunities.

You couple that with the uniques that we bring in the form of Resurgent Biosciences in our IP, which we currently get about zero credit from the street for. And you're really talking about, just in my opinion, one of the most substantial opportunities in the space right now. We are a little bit different than when we went public two years ago.

We've been through some adversity. We went through that tough crash a year ago. And so, we're kind of seasoned. We've been through some adversity. I think that we're pretty remarkable stewards of capital. And we're fully intend to take advantage of these opportunities in front of us.

RS: Yeah, very good. I think a lot of investors would agree with you. I think a lot of investors on Seeking Alpha are curious to see what happens next. Me among them. But there are certainly exciting times and there are certainly times that we are watching historical changes and it's an interesting place to be on the sidelines.

Dr. Kingsley, this was a real thrill to catch up with you. I really appreciate it. And I look forward to talking to you for on the next call.

KK: Rena, really appreciate your time. Thank you.

