Photo by ultramarine5/iStock via Getty Images

Last June, I offered my thesis for the Massachusetts-based regional bank Hingham Institution For Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS). It's the nation's single most efficient multi-branch bank, and has a decades-long track record of outperformance versus its peers.

That initial article came out around $160, and I offered a follow-up piece remaining bullish on shares at $180 last year.

Fast forward, and Hingham is now trading for $300/share:

Data by YCharts

The company has far exceeded its pre-pandemic levels; in fact, the old all-time high was around $225 per share, so Hingham has cleared that with plenty of room to spare.

HIFS stock added to its winning streak recently as shares further advanced following a massive Q1 earnings number. This is the third consecutive noteworthy earnings report from the company, and, as you can see, the stock price has gone up almost vertically as investors factor in the company's sharply higher earnings.

However, after rising 50% from pre-pandemic levels and more than doubling off the Covid-19 lows, has Hingham run too far, too fast?

A Deeper Look At Hingham's Earnings

Hingham is a small bank. Thus, few analysts follow it, and earnings estimates for it aren't especially precise or updated all that frequently. Not surprisingly, there's some uncertainty around what it will earn.

To get around that problem, you might be tempted to simply take the bank's quarterly earnings and multiply by four. After all, banks aren't a highly seasonal industry and the business tends to be fairly steady, right?

In the case of Hingham, however, quarterly earnings can be somewhat misleading. I offer that as a caveat in this case. Hingham's Q1 earnings were absurdly good, and it'd be easy to assemble an overly bullish case simply from forecasting from Q1 forward. Let's put some numbers on this:

Source: Seeking Alpha

GAAP earnings (the ones that in fact show up on financial screeners) will show nearly $7.50 of earnings this quarter. Annualized, that'd be $30/share for Hingham. Let's get some historical perspective:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Hingham tends to grow earnings in a roughly linear fashion. The bank was around $15/share of earnings per year prior to the pandemic.

So how'd we get to $7.50/share of earnings today, or $30 per year annualized? Answer is, we didn't, really. The non-GAAP earnings give you more of a real picture -- Hingham earned $6.25 this quarter, which would annualize at $25 per year.

This makes a meaningful difference.

If you believe HIFS stock is worth 13x earnings (which I think is in the right neighborhood), then the stock is worth $325 on non-GAAP earnings. Whereas, if you use the official GAAP numbers, the stock is worth $390. One of those would still offer dramatic upside from here whereas the other would say the stock was nearing the end of its near-term rally.

The Source Of The Earnings Disparity

So why is there such a large gap in the reported earnings? That's because Hingham has invested a meaningful piece of its balance sheet in common stocks. As of the March quarter, Hingham has $69 million of investment securities -- primarily common stocks -- on its balance sheet. That's more than 10% of Hingham's market cap.

Hingham has more flexibility to hold common stocks than the too-big-to-fail-banks thanks to the regulatory quirk of having been a mutual savings bank. Thus, Hingham has substantial capacity to invest in the market, and it has done so. It tends to own credit card companies such as Mastercard (MA) along with shares of other regional banks where management believes there is significant alpha.

Needless to say, with regional bank shares blasting off since last fall, Hingham's investments have gone up dramatically in value:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see here, the company's investment securities line held steady at around $45 million prior to the pandemic. This spiked last summer, and especially last fall. In Q4, the bank's investment securities jumped from $57.3 million to $65.9 million amid the historic run-up in bank stock prices. This past quarter, the figure climbed another $3 million to $68.9 million.

That's all well and good, but what's this have to do with earnings? Here's the thing. Banks mark their equities to market. So Hingham is reporting GAAP profits when the value of its stocks goes up. The bank has just 2.1 million shares of stock outstanding, so when its investments appreciate $3 million in a quarter, for example, that adds close to $1.50/share in earnings.

Thing is, those earnings came because the stock market surged over the quarter. At some point, bank stocks will stop going up after rising this far this fast. It's heresy to say right now, but bank stocks might even go down at some point in the future. At that point, Hingham would see a mark-to-market decrease in its investment security portfolio, which would put a near-term drag on earnings.

This is not a huge deal either way in the long run. Hingham owns good stocks that should appreciate over time and add shareholder value. I'd rather have Hingham keeping a portion of its capital in regional banks and credit card companies rather than making more vanilla loans at 3% interest or whatnot. However, be wary of annualizing Hingham's current earnings out indefinitely into the future. The stock market won't keep going up at the current pace forever, so there are some unusual profits built into the reported GAAP earnings number at the moment.

The same applies to book value gains:

Data by YCharts

Hingham's book value tends to appreciate at a set rate per year, more or less, generally in the 14% CAGR range. As you can see, it's sped up over the past year. That makes sense, given that the marks on its stock holdings are exploding higher. As a result, Hingham currently has achieved 23% book value growth in the past year. In theory, you could justify paying a huge multiple to book value and earnings if Hingham could keep up that growth rate.

However, in all likelihood, Hingham's equity portfolio won't appreciate as quickly going forward, and its book value compounding will return to more normal levels. That said, the usual 14% annually is nothing to sneeze at - that's a double every five years.

Historically, Hingham tends to trade around 1.8-2x book value which would suggest the stock is worth around $250-$275 now. On that basis, the stock would be slightly ahead of itself here at $298. Hingham should grow into the current share price quickly, as it adds to its book value consistently and quickly.

That said, don't model the current 23% book value growth rate forward indefinitely either.

On an earnings basis, I can get to a fair value in the mid-$300s. I don't model the securities gains continuing at this clip, and I expect regular operational earnings are at the high end of normal as well with the economy's rapid upward trajectory right now.

From a long-term perspective, this is absolutely one of the best banks in the country, I agree with Seeking Alpha's Alex Pitti in his recent thesis on Hingham. The bank has a brilliant family running it and a differentiated strategy that should continue to deliver superior results over the next decade.

If I were picking a bank to own for the next ten years, Hingham would be right at the top of the list. Over, say, the next ten months, however, don't be surprised if Hingham's rally cools off a bit. Last year, Hingham was a bargain on almost any metric -- now it's a high quality stock at fair value. I'm happy to hold shares, but don't complain if the stock takes a year or two to digest its current gains before reaching further heights.