Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) has seen a very strong public offering, as shares trade at a big premium to already premium priced peers. This momentum, or valuation differential, is hard to justify by the performance in recent years, yet the company has seen very strong first quarter guidance, although the implications on the remainder of the year and margins are still unknown. I fear that a strong quarter is not enough to justify the extent of the premium valuation, as I would be very cautious at these valuations.

Pools

Latham was founded in the early 1960s by Merrill and Alfred Laven with a dream to create high-quality in-ground swimming pools which are attainable for many homeowners. The idea was simple, to bring more joy and experiences in their backyard as the company has aggressively been using technology in its offerings.

The company is mainly focused on the US but is active in Australia and New Zealand as well. Last year nearly 9,000 pools were sold in the US (80% of revenues) as the company claims a 10% market share based on in-ground pools being sold that year. The sale of these pools is responsible for 60% of sales with the remainder of revenues being pretty much cut equally divided between liners and covers.

The company further claims greater potential than the rest of the market as it focuses on fiberglass pools. The share of these types of pools is expected to outgrow the entire market as it is still very low in the US, with international fiberglass penetration being far higher. This is driven by the benefits of fiberglass pools including lower upfront costs, lower lifecycle costs, fewer chemicals and premium quality and aesthetics.

Valuation Discussion

Management and underwriters of Latham Group initially aimed to sell 20 million shares in a range between $19 and $21 per share as soft demand made that pricing took place at the lower end of the range, at $19 per share.

If we include the $380 million in gross cash proceeds as based on the existing capital structure ahead of the offering, pro-forma net debt is seen at $150 million. The 120.5 million shares outstanding warrant an equity valuation of $2.29 billion, for an enterprise value of just over $2.4 billion. Based on the reported adjusted EBITDA of $84 million, leverage is very reasonable at less than 2 times.

If we look at the financial and operating performance, we see steady growth in the business. Between 2016 and 2019 the company grew sales steadily from $247 million to $318 million, as 2020 was a blow-out year with sales topping $403 million. Operating profits were a bit more volatile, starting out at $23 million (nearly 10% of sales) in 2016, increasing to $34 million in 2017, only to be down to $14 million in 2018. Operating profits recovered to $25 million in 2019 and nearly hit the $40 million mark last year.

Assuming a 3% cost of debt on $150 million in net debt, and using a 20% tax rate, I peg net earnings at $28 million, for earnings a few pennies short of $0.25 per share. Needless to say that even at $19, multiples are very elevated at essentially 80 times earnings.

This has only gotten "worse" as shares have risen to $27 at this point in time, which essentially means that the $2.4 billion enterprise valuation has jumped to $3.4 billion. This values the company at around 8-9 times sales and an earnings multiple at more than 100 times earnings, as despite the unique direct-to-consumer business model, operating margins are stuck around 10% in a boom year.

The company has outlined a guidance for the preliminary first quarter numbers which might explain some momentum. Sales are seen at a midpoint of $146.5 million, which is essentially triple the $51 million reported in the first quarter of 2020, as this could be the reason for the strong price action in the market. Unfortunately, no margin guidance was provided, yet it seems safe to say that one should expect significant operating leverage on such sales growth.

This is a huge number, which annualized comes down to a $600 million revenue run rate, as the first quarter is seasonally very soft of course given the seasonal patterns in the business. The question is just how much the results will improve vs. the more normal 2019 and pieces of 2020, and how long such a boom can last.

Some Thoughts

Based on the 2020 numbers, as that was far from a shabby year, the valuation is simply outlandish, with shares trading at over 100 times earnings. This is as 2021 could become a better year with people continuing to move to urban areas, as consumers are spending a lot of money on their homes and personal experiences, including pools.

This has triggered a wave of offerings in names as Hayward Holdings (HAYW) went public in March. Shares of Hayward are stuck around the offer price, unlike Latham. Hayward trades at just around 5 times sales which is half the multiple of Latham, while its margins are twice that of Latham while 2020 growth rates were largely the same. These shares were not cheap at around 35 times sales, as Hayward traded at similar sales and earnings multiples as Leslie's (LESL) which went public late in 2020, as well as the industry leader Pool (POOL).

So based on all of this, I am very cautious on Latham, yet I am intrigued by the huge momentum seen in the first quarter guidance, with sales set to nearly triple. Even if this turns out to be unsustainable, the first quarter alone will have huge implications for the 2021 numbers!

The premium versus already pricey peers is so high that this blowout first quarter itself does not create enough appeal to alter a neutral to cautious stance, although I do look forward with great interest to learn about the operating momentum in the first and upcoming quarters.