Federal Reserve Watch: It's Tax Time, But Soon The Money Will Flow Out

Photo by canakat/E+ via Getty Images

Since the end of last year, the Federal Reserve has overseen an increase in its securities portfolio of about $519.0 billion. Its holdings of U.S. Treasury securities rose by $311.0 billion and its holdings of mortgage-backed securities increased by $208.0 billion.

Reserve balances at Federal Reserve banks, a "proxy" for the excess reserves at commercial banks, rose by almost $625.0 billion. Before the start of the Great Recession, this amount accounted for about two-thirds of the whole Federal Reserve balance sheet.

The amount of liquidity the Fed has injected into the commercial banking system since the first of the year has been huge.

This is the foundation of all the financial market liquidity that I have been writing about in recent months.

Note, however, in the past two weeks, these "reserve balances" have actually declined by almost $180.0 billion.

It's tax collection time, and the collection of tax monies moves money from the banking system back into the Federal Reserve, the location of Treasury deposit accounts.

U.S. Treasury Actions

The federal government has been very active since the election of Joe Biden as the president of the United States. Along with a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package, the government has been working to make more and more money available to U.S. citizens.

This year, up until about two weeks ago, the U.S. Treasury had reduced its deposits at the Fed by a little less than $520.0 billion. This represented payments to the public related to the different government efforts to get money into the economy for people and businesses to spend.

Note, however, in the last two weeks, government deposits at the Federal Reserve rose by almost $250.0 billion.

April is tax time, and even though the payment date for taxes has been put off to a later date, many tax paying units actually paid their taxes around the original tax date, April 15. So tax receipts swelled and the Treasury deposits at the Fed increased.

This chart presents monthly data, with the last month in the chart being March 2021.

Of course, the movement of these funds into the Treasury accounts is just loading up the government's cannon to inject these funds back out into the economy to help spur on consumer and business spending in order to help get the U.S. economy moving out at a faster pace.

And this is what one should expect over the next month or so. We will be watching this closely.

Federal Reserve Continues To Buy Securities

So, over the past two weeks, bank excess reserves declined because of the tax payments going into the Treasury.

Still, the Federal Reserve continued to keep up its steady buying of U.S. Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities.

Over the past two banking weeks, the Fed has acquired $103.5 billion more securities. In terms of the impact on banks' excess reserves, this action offsets some of the flow of tax money going into the Treasury.

Overall, in the past two weeks, reserve balances at F.R. banks dropped by almost $180.0 billion, so the drain was not as great as the Treasury's movement of funds.

This, I think, sets the stage for a future in which the Federal Reserve continues to acquire more securities, somewhere around the $120.0 billion per month it has been shooting for.

But sometime in the near future, the stimulus money will be flowing out of the Treasury's deposit accounts and the economy will feel the double-whammy of the securities purchases of the Fed and the distribution of stimulus money to the public which should result in further (substantial) increase in the excess reserves of the banking system.

This will continue to supply major amounts of money into the financial markets and hopefully into the economy.

Don't be surprised to see the stock markets hit many more new historic highs in this kind of a setting.

Federal Reserve Position

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has signaled that the Fed will continue to do all it can to support the economy and support the stimulus programs of the federal government.

The effective Federal Funds rate continues to hover around 0.07 percent.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note tends to remain in the 0.14 percent to 0.18 percent range.

This seems to be one of the targets that Mr. Powell would like to maintain for an extended period of time.

But Mr. Powell has also indicated that the Fed will accept the possibility that the rate of inflation might exceed the Fed's 2.00 percent longer-term target for an extended period of time.

Currently, market participants have built an expected rate of inflation of roughly 2.50 percent into the yield of the 5-year U.S. Treasury note.

So, the Fed seems to be positioned right where Mr. Powell wants it to be and is prepared to support the fiscal efforts of the federal government as it attempts to stimulate the economy through its fiscal programs.

So expect the Federal Reserve to stay supportive of the Treasury Department as it now begins to distribute more and more money into the banking system and the financial markets. In this respect, I don't think that the good times in the stock market are over.