Blade's (NASDAQ:EXPC) announcement to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Experience Investment Corp. was greeted by the market with excitement and euphoria as the stock price rallied almost 100% in response to an all-time high of $19.88. The company currently operates as a booking service for helicopter rides in the United States, an Uber-like business model where it partners with third-party helicopter operators who take on the fixed cost of owning and maintaining the helicopters. Blade in turn handles the customer service and experience as well as the booking platform.

The company is not entirely asset-light as its plans on taking ownership of key infrastructure to reduce the landing fees it pays to heliports and airports. This investment is expected to increase underlying unit economics and adjusted EBITDA.

Blade's go-public transaction will see it raise $400 million at a pro forma equity value of $825 million. It has pinned this valuation on an expected new era of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft ((eVTOLs)) as advances in lithium-ion battery technology and record amounts of funding for eVTOL startups have meant that electric aircraft for urban flights are very likely to commence commercial operations within this decade. Some of these startups like Joby Aviation (NYSE:RTP), Lilium (NASDAQ:QELL), and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACIC) are also going public through blank check firms.

Essentially, Blade's urban air mobility platform which currently uses helicopters to move mostly high net worth passengers around will start fully transitioning some routes to eVTOL by 2025.

The company expects its technology and customer base to provide a moat through which it capitalizes on the coming age of eVTOLs with 167 of such aircraft under development. Bears would be right to point out that while its brand would allow it to make headway when eVTOLs get rolled out, there is a level of uncertainty to Blade's plan as the first eVTOL manufacturers to gain Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval could opt to become vertically integrated and own the relationship with their customers. This would mean a pushback on Blade's 2025 start date for electric aircraft services. It would further serve to marginalize Blade's inherent first-mover advantage creating a new versus an old situation where Blade's traditional helicopter rides are disrupted by the first eVTOL entrants. This would create a paradoxical situation as Blade's bull case has been built on a ramp of eVTOLs across society.

Further, the case is built on a product coming to market that is mostly still being developed with no FAA provided timelines to certification. Although, the FAA has been open to the new technology and expects to issue a type certificate to one of these aircraft before 2023. With leading startups in the space like Archer Aviation and Lilium still in the development of their aircraft, Blade's 2025 start date for commercial eVTOL flights seems prudent. The company is essentially banking on eVTOL rendering becoming real in the near future.

A Valuation Built On A The Future Rollout Of The eVTOL Future

Blade has experienced a strong level of passenger and revenue growth with the latter experiencing a 5-year compound annual growth rate of 75% to the year before the pandemic-induced disruption.

The company was expecting to increase revenue by at least 50% year-over-year in fiscal 2020 but now expects this to be a 24% decline.

Blade expects revenue to increase materially over the next 6 years with a CAGR of 80% expected to see total revenues reach $875 million in 2026 from $25 million. This is an extremely aggressive revenue ramp but is not too far off Blade's historic revenue growth rates. Indeed, if a number of different eVTOLs come to market by 2025, then this third phase ramp of revenue might very well be realized. There is also a potential of the target market for urban air mobility expanding to less-affluent customers as eVTOLs have a lower cost of manufacturing and operation. They are also cleaner, faster, quieter, and safer with inbuilt engine redundancy, fly-by-wire, and limited moving parts.

However, there is a potential eVTOLs being more hype than bulls would hope for. This is especially true as any potential long-term shifts in ways of working induced by stay-at-home orders could dampen chronic congestion and reduce demand for Blade's routes.

The ARK Invest Position Is A Vote Of Confidence But Blade Faces An Uncertain Future

ARK Invest's Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) has 2.75 million EXPC shares. While this is a strong vote of confidence as ARK is famed for buying stakes in innovative fast-growing companies, the company's future is quite literally based on the rendering becoming real. The 2025 timeline for the start of commercial eVTOL launch services might prove too aggressive if current eVTOL development stalls or regulatory approval takes longer than expected.