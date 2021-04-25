Photo by anatoliy_gleb/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its first-quarter results on April 21, 2021.

The company reported a better-than-expected adjusted net income per share of $0.21 per share (loss of $1.16 last year) due to higher profits from both segments: The Completion/Production and Drilling/Evaluation.

Halliburton is the second-largest oilfield services provider globally. I am covering Halliburton, Schlumberger, and Baker Hughes regularly on Seeking Alpha.

CEO Jeff Miller said in the conference call:

We are off to a good start this year. The world is reopening and even though some regions still experience lockdowns, overall economic and demand recovery continues to build. Oil demand is increasing globally. Oil inventories are down near their five-year averages, and OPEC+ actions continue to support commodity prices. The first quarter strengthened our confidence about how this transition year will play out.

The investment thesis remains the same for this company. Halliburton is a solid business that I consider a good option from a long-term perspective.

However, oilfield services are highly dependent on oil prices and are subject to wide fluctuations.

A better alternative is to keep a small long-term position but use a large part of your position to trade short-term volatility, especially after a significant cut in the dividend with a yield now below 1%.

Looking at the chart above, we can see that HAL has significantly outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services (NYSEARCA: OIH) while Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Baker Hugues (NYSE:BKR) are lagging.

Halliburton: Financials history - The Raw Numbers for First Quarter 2021

Halliburton 1Q '20 2Q '20 3Q '20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Revenues in $ Billion 5.04 3.20 2.98 3.24 3.45 Net income in $ Million -1,015 -1,676 -17 -235 170 EBITDA $ Million -404 -1,708 351 114 574 EPS diluted in $/share -1.16 -1.91 -0.02 -0.27 0.19 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 225 598 420 638 203 CapEx in $ Million 213 142 155 218 104 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 12 456 265 420 99 Total Cash $ Billion 1.39 1.81 2.12 2.56 2.45 Total LT Debt in $ billion 9.83 9.83 9.83 9.83 9.64 Dividend per share in $ 0.18 0.045 0.045 0.045 0.045 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 878 877 882 885 885

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Outlook

1 - Revenues of $3.451 billion in 1Q'21.

Halliburton posted $3.451 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2021. The North American revenue dropped 42.9% from the same quarter last year to $1.404 billion, and revenue from Halliburton's international was $2.047 billion, down 20.6% from last year's quarter.

The company posted a net income of $170 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.

Jeff Miller, Chairman, President, and CEO said in the conference call:

North America revenue grew 13% as both drilling and completions activity ramped up throughout the quarter. Higher utilization and our significant operating leverage supported sequential margin expansion despite weather disruptions.

Below is the revenue repartition per region.

If we compare the first quarter of 2021 with the fourth quarter of 2020, we can see that North American is recovering nicely and the Latin America segment.

Halliburton's business model is based on two distinct segments:

Completion and Production ( 54.2% in 1Q '21)

in 1Q '21) Drilling and Evaluation (45.8% in 1Q '21)

Completion and Production:

Operating income was $252 million or down 27% from the same quarter a year ago. The segment was affected by weakness in completion tool sales, decreased pressure pumping operation in the Eastern Hemisphere, and lower cementing activity in Russia.

Drilling and Evaluation:

The segment profit dropped to $171 million from $217 million in the first quarter of 2020. However, despite a drop in profit year over year, the segment did better than expected due to an improved project management activity internationally, and stronger drilling-related facilities, increased software sales worldwide, and wireline activity in the Western Hemisphere and Norway.

Let's compare revenues per region between Halliburton and Schlumberger for Q1'21.

Schlumberger is the largest oilfield services provider globally, and it is always important to compare Halliburton and Schlumberger results.

Halliburton has a stronger presence in the USA, as we can see in the chart below, and is considered the world's biggest provider of hydraulic fracking. Thus, it is important to look at the domestic situation first.

The company sees the North American activity levels finally picking up steam and expects stronger margins overall in 2021. With the sector's recovery from the coronavirus disruption, we should assume better free cash flow generation in 2021 and potentially increase dividends by Q3 2021.

2 - Generic Free Cash Flow jumped to $99 million in 1Q'21

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. The company has a different way to calculate it and has indicated $157 million for the 1Q'21 because it adds "proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment."

Trailing Generic Free cash flow yearly is $1,240 million ("TTM"), with a free cash flow of $99 million in 1Q '21.

In the press release, CEO Jeff Miller said:

Our free cash flow performance in the first quarter was a great first step to delivering strong free cash flow for the full year. It demonstrates our margin progression and focus on managing all aspects of capital efficiency, including technological advancements, process improvements, and working capital efficiencies.

The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.045 per share - a $159 million cash cost a year. Hence, the current free cash flow level is adequate.

The dividend yield is now down to 0.98%.

3 - Net debt is now $7.20 billion in 1Q '21, slightly down sequentially

Net debt is $7.196 billion. As we can see in the chart above, the company is doing a good job of reducing its debt load. However, the total debt-to-total capitalization is 63.8%, which is quite high and concerns me a little.

As of March 31, 2021, Halliburton had $2.45 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $9.64 billion in long-term debt (including current).

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Halliburton's first-quarter results were encouraging. It seems that we can finally see the lights at the end of the tunnel. CEO Jeff Miller was particularly optimistic for the second half of 2021 both in the USA and Internationally. He said in the conference call:

Today, we see early indicators of future activity growth internationally. Our completion tool orders, a leading indicator of upcoming orders grew throughout the first quarter. The volume of tender work has significantly increased. We are on pace to nearly double the value of submitted bids compared to last year with the most work coming from the NOCs in the Middle East, followed by Latin America.

And later he said:

Today, North America is staging a healthy recovery. In the current oil price environment, shale operators have a larger portfolio of economically viable projects. As a result, the average U.S. land rig count grew 27% sequentially in the first quarter, outpacing the growth in completed stages.

However, oil prices are still the weakest link here, and I am not totally convinced that they will be strong enough to fuel a huge recovery, at least not before 2022.

Technical Analysis (short term)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividend.

HAL forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $21 and support at $19.3.

The stock is now trading just above resistance and is nearly oversold based on the RSI, which means a potential buy signal below $18.50. The trading strategy is to sell about 30% between $21 and $21.50 and accumulate below $18.70.

