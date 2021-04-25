Photo by imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) reports quarterly earnings on April 29th. Analysts expect revenue of $141.43 million and EPS of -$0.27. The revenue estimate implies 3% growth Q/Q and a 36% decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

North America Should Fuel Growth

The pandemic brought business activity to a halt and created demand destruction for oil. Prior to the pandemic, North America land drilling was facing headwinds. The pandemic amplified pain experienced by oil services names with exposure to the region. OPEC supply cuts have helped spike Brent oil into the $65 range, more than robust enough to spur E&P in the oil patch.

In Q4 2020 Oil States reported revenue of $137.38 million, down 42% Y/Y, but up 2% sequentially.

Well Site Services revenue was $39 million, down 58% Y/Y, but up 3% Q/Q. E&P in North America land drilling is showing improvement, leading to a rise in land-based completion activity. Downhole Technologies revenue was $23 million, down 40% Y/Y and up 24% sequentially. Demand for completion and perforating products helped drive the increase. Offshore Products revenue was $76 million, down 30% Y/Y and down 4% sequentially. Until oil prices remain above $70 for an extended period, I expect Offshore Products to face headwinds. It will likely be the last segment to gain traction.

Active drilling rigs in the U.S. fell by 1 to 438, after 19 increases in the past 21 weeks. The consistent rise in the rig count implies that completion activity could continue. Oil States receives about 45% of its revenue from U.S. land drilling, and this segment should drive growth for much of 2021.

Margins Improved

Oil States is much smaller than oil services firms like Halliburton (HAL) or Schlumberger (SLB). Its small size makes the company particularly vulnerable to a downturn in oil markets. In Q4 its gross margin was 16%, up from 10% in Q3. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $22 million, down 51% Y/Y, but up 55% sequentially; cost containment efforts helped drive the gross profit improvement versus that of Q3. SG&A expense was $116 million, down 4% sequentially. The fallout was that the company suffered an EBITDA loss of $729 thousand. This was a marked improvement compared to the EBITDA loss of $7.2 million in Q3.

Cost take-outs helped Oil States pare operating losses. I expect cost rationalization to continue through the first half of the year:

And again, if we get pricing good, I just want to be clear. We are not going to continue to work at margins that don't sustain our cost structure and certain competitors are starting to announce price increases. That's probably fundamentally better for the market that it is stunning to me to continue to look at reports that come out with negative EBITDA. I mean, that has to stop in the service sector and the manufacturing sector. And I think we've done. We continue to have cost rationalization, probably some, but not too, by any means to what we call last year. We just need to learn to do more with less and as a good friend of mine has said, you've got to rip the band aid off, which I think we've done. And we've got to maintain those costs initiatives that we've put in place, not let them creep back into the system.

Cost take outs combined with additional scale should eventually lead to EBITDA growth and higher margins. The company could potentially generate positive EBITDA this quarter or by Q2 2021.

Solid Liquidity

It is paramount that Oil States maintain liquidity amid an uncertain economy. This is particularly important for smaller firms that have less margin for error than Schlumberger or Halliburton. Oil States ended the year with cash of $72 million, up from $8 million in the year-earlier period. Working capital was $263 million, down from $300 million in the year earlier period. Free cash flow ("FCF") for full-year 2020 was $120 million, up from $81 million in the year-earlier period. Capital expenditures were $13 million, down from $56 million in the year earlier period. This helped buoy FCF and proved that management still had levers to pull.

Management has proven the ability to batten down the hatches amid volatile oil markets. However, the pandemic presented challenges that have rarely been seen before. I found it incredible that management could generate positive cash flow amid demand destruction for oil. Positive cash flow portends that liquidity could grow over time, improving the company's chance of surviving future recessionary pressures.

Conclusion

OIS is up over 90% Y/Y, versus a 45% return for the S&P 500 (SPY). Rising oil prices and a rise in broader markets have helped the stock. I rate OIS a hold until it can generate consistent operating income growth.