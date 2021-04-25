Photo by ablokhin/iStock via Getty Images

As many of you are no doubt aware, historically low interest rates combined with pandemic-driven demand drove US existing home sales to a 14-year high last year. As a result, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) is up roughly 130% over the past year, but that is somewhat misleading considering that today, the one-year time frame starts from the big drop following the March sell-off last year. Based off a 2020 pre-March level of $49, ITB is up a less eye-popping 45% and is up ~27% YTD (see chart below). As of the end of February, existing home inventory was only 1.03 million units, a record low. This begs the question: is now a good time to allocate some capital to the ITB U.S. Home Construction ETF? Let's take a closer look.

Investment Rationale

Despite the well-publicized and rapid rise in the US 10-year Treasury this year (that caused a market rotation out of growth and into value), home loan interest rates - on an historical basis - are still very accommodating. In fact, the 30-year fixed rate recently dropping back below 3%:

Source: Freddie Mac

Meantime, the Wall Street Journal recently reported that there are now more registered real estate agents in the U.S. than there are homes for sale.

That being the case, an investor would have to believe that a big lack in available housing combined with very low interest rates means a near idyllic environment for homebuilders. Indeed, as mentioned earlier, the ITB ETF is up 27% YTD.

So let's take a closer look at the ETF and see what the prospects are going forward, starting with some of the fund's top holdings.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings of the ITB ETF are shown below and equate to what I consider to be a very concentrated 64.6% of the entire portfolio, one of the highest concentrations of any ETF I have yet to cover on Seeking Alpha:

Source: iShares ITB Homepage

Part of the reason, of course, is that there are just not a lot of homebuilders in the S&P 500. Indeed, only four of the top-10 holdings are homebuilders: #1 holding D.R. Horton (DHI) with a 14.5% weight, #2 holding Lennar (LEN) with a 12.7% weight, #4 holding PulteGroup (PHM) with a 6.5% weight, and #9 holding Toll Brothers (TOL) with a 3.1% weight. In aggregate, these homebuilders equate to 36.8% of the entire portfolio. As a result, these builders will have a big impact on ITB's performance - and rightly so given the fund's description.

D.R. Horton is the nation's largest homebuilder and came out of the 2020 boom with a strong balance sheet: $2.1 billion in cash and $4.5 billion in long-term debt. DHI operates in 91 markets across 29 states and closed 76,330 homes over the past 12 months. The company dominates several of the US's hottest markets and has over 486,000 lots ready to develop:

Source: Investor Presentation

D.H. Horton blew away estimates with its Q1 EPS release yesterday by $0.36/share, beat on top-line revenue by $260 million, and as a result, the stock is trading at all-time highs.

The PulteGroup had a very strong 2020 and consistently beat earnings estimates throughout the year. Earnings estimates for 2021 are very strong and demonstrate excellent growth potential:

Source: Seeking Alpha

In Q4 of last year, Pulte's orders grew 33% yoy and the backlog grew to $6.8 billion - up 50% yoy.

Home improvement companies Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) equate - in aggregate - to roughly 10% of the portfolio. These companies have been prime beneficiaries of the work/school/play-at-home transition as a result of the global pandemic and are solid contributors to ITB's performance.

Homes construction and materials providers NVR (NVR), Sherwin-Williams (SHW), and Masco (MAS) make up 14.7% of the portfolio and will need a strong housing market this year to beat yoy earnings comparisons - as will the two home improvement companies mentioned earlier.

The one-year stock price performances of a handful of the top holdings are shown below:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen, Horton and Lennar - the top two holdings - have led the charge for ITB, but all the holdings shown have had a great year. Yet, it is important to keep these returns in perspective: they are based off the post-March sell-off lows of last year.

Performance

ITB's performance over the past three years is shown below:

Data by YCharts

You can see by the big dip during the March sell-off why the one-year performance is so impressive. The three-year chart shows a more muted return performance (84%) while the 10-year annualized return is a relatively impressive 18.3%:

Source: iShares ITB Homepage

The following chart compares the three-year price performance of ITB with some of its peers, including the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB), the Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB), and the Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ):

Data by YCharts

As can be seen, ITB was outperformed by XHB, but only by 3%. Meantime, ITB significantly outperforming the other two funds.

Analysis & Risks

The first observation I would make is that ITB's top-10 list is made up of many companies that fall within the Consumer Discretionary category. That being the case, investors who have a full allocation to something like the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) already have significant exposure to many of the stocks in the ITB ETF and therefore will have some cross-pollination (see VCR: Too Early To Jump Ship). Both Home Depot and Lowe's are in the top-10 list of both funds. That said, given the much higher weightings in large companies like Amazon (AMZN) in VCR and ITB's heavy focus on homebuilders, there is still considerable differentiation between the two funds.

The homebuilders in ITB's portfolio have a long runway of undeveloped lots, and certainly, the market needs more supply and interest rates are still very attractive. On the other hand, raw commodity prices are a stiff headwind. As Seeking Alpha pointed out this morning, lumber prices have risen 300%+ over the past year and have led calls for President Biden to cut the big duties Trump imposed on Canadian lumber imports:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Copper wire prices have also zoomed higher:

Data by YCharts

The point is this: while home loan interest rates are still very attractive, investors need to consider the impact that higher raw material input costs will have on home prices - and consumer affordability - moving forward. Especially considering that home prices are coming off a very strong Q4 that saw housing prices rise 9.4%.

The other primary risks with ITB are, in no particular order, an overall market still near all-time highs, rising interest rates, the very cyclical nature of the homebuilding sector that can turn on a dime, and continued potential headwinds due to the global pandemic and a relatively large portion of US citizens that say they won't take the vaccine - which will only delay herd immunity and slow the economic recovery.

ETF Basics

The following ETF metrics come from the iShares ITB homepage:

Expense Ratio = 0.42%

AUM = $2.8 billion

P/E Ratio = 17.2x

Price-to-Book Ratio = 3.1x

Yield = 0.37%

The fund's expense ratio is relatively high, but the long-term returns outweigh that concern in my opinion. Surprising to me, this fund has a very large AUM number so there are no real concerns about liquidity. The 17.2x P/E ratio is a real bargain considering the current S&P 500 P/E=46.9x - the discount likely due to the very cyclical nature of the home building sector which already had a boom last year.

This is not an income-oriented fund.

Summary & Conclusion

Is ITB a good buy right now? Honestly, I am a bit on the fence - but leaning toward being bullish. That's because the homebuilders' balance sheets are in good shape after a great 2020, they have plenty of lots to develop, and interest rates are still a strong tailwind. Those positives are somewhat outweighed by two concerns I have: commodity price increases (i.e. home price inflation), and the fact that many of these builders are building in big city markets, and I wonder how many new home buyers - that due to the pandemic have discovered they can live and work anywhere - will be buying homes in the cities versus more rural locations. However, overall I think the balance on the scale points to the homebuilders having a bullish 2021, and considering the lack of inventory, I'll say ITB is attractive here.