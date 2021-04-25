Photo by SWInsider/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: NYSE:FCX) recently reported its quarterly earnings after one of the best quarters for copper prices and the company. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's reorganized portfolio will enable the company to drive strong shareholder returns. With massive copper demand coming up, that makes the company a valuable investment.

Freeport-McMoRan 1Q 2021 Results

Freeport-McMoRan earned $0.7 billion of 1Q 2021 FCF showing its overall strength.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Results - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

The company saw 825 million pounds of copper sales across the quarter, on the lower end of the company's 3.8 billion barrel forecast for the year as it got started. The company's realized price was almost $4/pound with unit net cash costs, supported by strong byproduct production, of $1.39 per pound. That means almost $2.6/pound in net cash flow post expenses.

The company has used that cash to continue aggressively paying down its debt with YE 2020 net debt of $6.1 billion going to $5.2 billion in 1Q 2021. The company is ramping up Grasberg and continuing to focus on strong financial results while increasing shareholder returns. Given a favorable market outlook, the company has strong potential.

Freeport-McMoRan Growth

Freeport-McMoRan is continuing to work through its transition, which we've discussed before.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Growth - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan's 2021e copper sales forecast is 3.85 billion pounds as its transition year continues. That's expected to continue to 4.4 billion pounds in 2022e and 2023e as gold sales go up significantly year over year. Throughout this time, Molybdenum sales are expected to remain relatively constant. The continued gold sales growth will cut the company's costs.

Current cash costs are $1.33/pound and they have the potential to decrease significantly as gold production skyrockets. Versus copper prices of roughly $4/pound or more, the company's strength is impressive.

Freeport-McMoRan Cash Flow Potential

Freeport-McMoRan has strong cash flow potential.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Cash Flow Potential - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan has updated its cash flow information on the basis of higher prices, with current prices at almost $4.4/pound. For 2022/2023, at current prices, the company would earn ~$14 billion in annual EBITDA and ~$10 billion in operating cash flow. The company's annual capital expenditures are ~$2-2.3 billion annualized based on its forecasts.

That means that, at current prices, the company should be able to earn ~$7.5-8 billion in FCF. The company has a $53.3 billion market capitalization implying that, at current prices, the company has an almost 15% FCF for 2022+ as its transition year is finished. That's strong FCF that should help support continued shareholder returns.

Freeport-McMoRan Shareholder Returns

Freeport-McMoRan has shown a strong commitment to future shareholder returns.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Cash Flow Potential - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan has reinstated an annual base dividend of $0.30/share per year. That's a 0.82% dividend yield costing the company almost $500 million annualized. That's a manageable part of the company's $7.5-8 billion in annual FCF, while at the same time, it's a high dividend in relation to the remainder of the market.

The company is targeting net debt of $3-4 billion, versus current net debt of $5.2 billion. We expect it'll be able to comfortably hit this number, without a significant change in copper prices, by the end of 2021. The company will then shift to 50% of FCF for shareholder returns, likely resulting in some share buybacks.

The company will also save cash past this to support its overall asset base. Going forward, based on the company's potential for shareholder returns with its 2022-2023 forecast, the company will be able to continue paying its 3.33% annualized dividend. The company will then be able to pay ~4% in returns through share buybacks (~$2.2 billion annually).

After all this, the company will have ~$4 billion in cash it can set aside. That's all-around an impressive portfolio of assets which can drive significant returns.

Freeport-McMoRan Risk

Freeport-McMoRan's risk is the same thing that's supported shareholder returns significantly, it's copper prices. At $4.4/pound copper the company can generate incredibly strong returns and supported the company's share price. Growing demand from an energy transition should support copper demand. However, another collapse to less than $3/pound could hurt the company's positioning.

That's a risk worth paying close attention to.

Conclusion

Freeport-McMoRan has an impressive portfolio of assets and the strength to use those assets to drive significant shareholder returns. The company is a leading copper producer as copper demand, and as a result copper prices, are skyrocketing. The company's FCF can be expected to expand significantly helping to drive significant shareholder rewards.

For interested investors, we recommend investing in Freeport-McMoRan for the long run. At current copper prices, the company has a 15% FCF yield which, with its low net debt, it'll be able to redirect into strong shareholder rewards. Putting this together makes Freeport-McMoRan a valuable investment at this time.