Photo by miodrag ignjatovic/E+ via Getty Images

As the banking industry remains thriving, Farmers & Merchants, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:FMAO) further strengthens its operations despite the pressure brought upon by the pandemic. With its sound fundamental health and the recent declaration of dividend increase, it continues to show its adequacy and capacity which further raises the optimism of the stakeholders. Meanwhile, the stock price does not follow the positive trend, given the continuous decrease for more than a month. Despite this, it is still enticing with its potential undervaluation as shown by the PE Ratio and other estimations.

Company Financials

Interest Income and Interest Expense

As a company that operates as a bank holding, Farmers & Merchants, Inc. is susceptible to risks associated with economic volatility. Loans and deposits that bear interest are its blood life and may make or break it. It has already seen and overcame the Real Estate Bubble and The Global Financial Crisis which somehow proved its strength and resilience.

Over the past decade, the operating revenue of the company, primarily composed of interest income has increased substantially. It was more evident in 2016-2019, given its steady growth at 24% on average driven mostly by loans. In 2019, it already amounted to $68 million, with interest income on loans and federal repos amounting to $61 million and $4 million, respectively. Meanwhile, its interest expense has increased faster and tripled from $4.24 million to $14.7 million. This can be verified by the downward trend of its gross profit margin from 86% to 76%. Despite this, it kept the expenses lower and widened the gap from $33 million to $52 million which proves the sustained viability of the core operations. Moreover, it can be proven in the Balance Sheet wherein both loans and deposits have been increasing but the ratio had a downward trend although it remained above the ideal level. It can show that the company has been increasing its liquidity and security by ensuring adequacy in its reserves and managing the amount it has loaned out.

In 2020, the financial strength and stability of FMAO were proven amidst the disruptions and pressure brought upon by the pandemic. Despite lower interest rates, it was able to manage its loans and deposits well. It lowered its interest expense and increased net interest income. Since banks' services were deemed essential, FMAO remained operational but at a limited capacity. Also, due to online transactions and online banking, efficiency on the end of the customers and banks was maintained. The operations were done both physically and virtually which remained helpful to sustain its growth. Except in 2Q when the effect of the crisis was most felt, the other three quarters showed ideal growth. At $70.3 million, it had a 3% growth in its interest income. It remained resilient and efficient as it easily regained its footing in the second half although the gross profit margin slightly decreased to 76%. Also, before 4Q ended, it had two acquisitions which proved its high capacity to sustain its operations and finance its expansion.

As the current fiscal year continues, it continues to assure its stakeholders, given the impeccable results in 1Q 2021. The interest rates remain low, but it doesn’t hinder its prudent management to further strengthen its growth. Although interest income slightly fell by 4%, it was easily offset as interest income dropped by almost 50%. With that, net interest income amounted to $13.2 million compared to the values in 1Q 2019 and 2020. The gross profit margin increased to 79% which shows the increased efficiency and actual viability of the core operations. As estimated using TTM, it moves in line with the value in 1Q, interest income may become quite lower at $69.4 million. But the Linear Trend Analysis is more optimistic at $70.3 million with a higher gross profit margin of 82%.

Meanwhile, the reopening of the economy is expected to speed up in the second half as the vaccination continues. Given this, more businesses may reopen and improvement in the labor market may be observed. It may stimulate economic activities and improve employment and income. It is logical since it is backed by increased government spending to stimulate economic activities. It may further strengthen the performance of the banking industry as it enables borrowers to pay their obligations and depositors to save which can also be proven by the most recent financial report. The purchasing power of consumers may increase again which may drive an upsurge in the aggregate demand, especially for the industries that have high pent-up demand. As the recovery continues, the Fed will try to stabilize the interest rates although a gradual increase may be observed. It will remain beneficial for FMAO and other banks in managing their loans and deposits as it may increase their interest income. The only challenge is the potential post-pandemic inflation that may cause problems if not managed properly, especially since most of the banks’ loans are for real estate and commercial.

Amidst the combination of excitement and worry, FMAO seems to be prepared for the two possible scenarios. With its acquisition of Ossian Financial and Orange County Financial Resources, it aims to integrate its operations in the first half of FY 2021 With this expansion, it increases its capacity to accommodate more demand while further improving efficiency by optimizing its costs and expenses to increase viability. It has opened new loan production offices and constructed a new full-service office in different parts of Indiana in line with the acquisition, office realignment, and expansion. Since the two acquired entities are based in that state, it will help FMAO integrate the operations and reach the target. Also, it increased its digital offerings in banking and other transactions which were proven effective at the height of the pandemic so people may cling to it more. The current setup may persist or a hybrid setup may be implemented which shows the timeliness and essence of digital or online offerings. With regards to loans and borrowings, the disruptions of the pandemic did not hurt its primary source of revenues as it continued to grow. But it has become more cautious by decreasing the percentage of loans to deposits by 10% while almost doubling its loan provisions. Also, its cash almost doubled while borrowings decreased by 50% in FY 2020. Currently, the percentage remains quite lower and well-managed at 79% while loan provisions increase further. With that, the company continues to improve its liquidity and maintain a strong financial position which may cushion it from more disruptions.

Taken from MarketWatch

Taken from MarketWatch

Taken from MarketWatch

Net Income

From 2016 to 2019, net income has increased consistently which shows that non-interest income has been increasing as well without sharp changes in non-interest expenses. With that, one may prove the consistency and coordination in the core and non-core operations. Also, its core operations have grown enough to cover its expenses and changes in the non-core transactions. Moreover, its labor-related expenses have increased by 40% which proved its continuous expansion and the capacity to sustain employee compensation. With that, net income has increased by more than 50% from $11 million to $18 million.

In 2020, it increased to $19.9 million, giving a 9.8% growth in just a year. In 2Q, net income decreased just like interest income, but in the other three quarters, it had reasonable growth. While it remained thriving with its prudent management of loans and deposits given the almost zero interest rates, especially in 2Q, it was able to stabilize its overall operations. It remained viable and adequate to sustain its capacity and expansion. The impressive performance continues as both the core and non-core operations remain strong and stable, driving the increase in 1Q net income to $4.9 million compared to $4.1 million in the previous year. Although its EPS of $0.44 is lower than the estimated value of $0.45 by most analysts, the value does not appear disappointing as the actual growth remains visible. With its strong and stable performance, FY 2021 may further stimulate its growth driven by the potential reopening of the economy and its strategic opening of offices in some parts of Indiana. The Wall Street Journal and Nasdaq express optimistic views of its performance, given their higher estimation of EPS in FY 2021 and FY 2022 at $1.86 and $1.85, and $1.97 and $1.93, respectively. The Linear Trend Analysis adheres to them with its estimated net income of $21.5 million and EPS of $1.89.

Taken from MarketWatch

Taken from MarketWatch

Liquidity and Growth

Loans, Deposits, and Loan-to-Deposit Ratio

Like most banks in the world, its loans are mostly housing or real estate and commercial. For the last five years, it has been consistently increasing which verified the expansion as reflected on the income statement. From 2016 to 2018, the increase has been relatively slower at $760 million $820 million. But in 2019, it grew by 46% to $1.2 billion, thanks to its successful acquisitions of Limberlost and The Bank of Geneva and the organic loan and deposit expansion. Given its strong performance, it continued to increase with higher turnover, given the increasing percentage of interest income from 4.8% to 5.6%. With that, the collection of payments has been efficient while generating income despite the varying interest rates. Likewise, loan provisions have increased as well from $6.7 million to $7.3 million to match with the increased loans. It remained risky as the value of provisions was only about 0.8% of the total loans, but one must note that loans from the banks are backed by assets and collateral. Deposits have also increased consistently, especially in 2019 and 2020 as they changed by 42% and 21%, and reached $1.32 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively. This verifies the continuous operations and expansion of the company despite the pandemic.

The only problem it may encounter is when the borrowers can no longer pay their obligations and the fair value of those assets doesn’t match the amount of borrowings. This may happen if the policymakers will not watch out for hyperinflation and rising interest rates. Currently, the US observes a boom in real estate which should also concern FMAO as the majority of its loans are for commercial land. The prices continue to increase due to high demand as the interest rates remain low that makes it easier for individuals to borrow. Nevertheless, the current scenario is different from the housing bubble since the changes in the price of houses are greatly influenced by supply and demand. Moreover, FMAO has become more cautious by increasing its loan provisions by 88% to $13.7% which was 1.1% of the total loans in that FY. Moreover, the Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (“LDR”) has always been ideal as it remained at 88%-90%. But in 2020, it noticeably decreased to 80%. FMAO continues to be conservative to maintain a strong financial position while ensuring the growth and viability of the operations. 1Q 2021 shows another decrease in LDR to 79% while loan provisions increase further to $14.5 million. This shows that it remains cautious and efficient in loaning out and managing loans and deposits which seems that it has already anticipated the potential macroeconomic changes in FY 2021. Also, it’s good to see the continuous increase in viability and liquidity, especially since pent-up demand may push aggregate demand, prices, and interest rates upward.

Likewise, its cash in the Balance Sheet almost doubled from $50 million to $98 million while maintaining its good portfolio diversification as its investments rose by 68% in 2020. Indeed, the company remains liquid and adequate to sustain itself and its potential growth. Moreover, its Free Cash Flow (“FCF”) has increased substantially from $12 million and remained high at $23 million with higher Working Capital and Capital Expenditures (“CapEx”). It verifies its continued expansion and the plan to increase its size, as well as the construction and opening of new offices in Indiana. In 1Q 2021, the financial position continues to be more impressive as cash is currently reported at $118 million while borrowings remain almost unchanged. Given the amount, it remained adequate for its plans and other uses, and even for dividend payments.

Taken from MarketWatch

Taken from MarketWatch

Taken from MarketWatch

Return on Asset and Return on Equity

From 2016-2020, FMAO, a bank with assets above $1 billion, maintained an ideal growth with its Return on Asset (“ROA”) above 1%. It has been decreasing in 2018-2020 but the value remained almost unchanged which shows that growth has not been quick but remained stable and reasonable. Even in the time of the pandemic, it continued to expand further despite the quarters with almost zero interest rates as both its assets and net income increased. With its most recent net income, the estimated value of ROA (TTM) will remain almost the same. But using the Linear Trend Analysis, it will be quite higher at 1.07%.

Meanwhile, the Return on Equity (“ROE”) followed the trend of the ROA and shows ideal growth in the industry. Despite the changes, especially in the time of the pandemic, its ROA remained above the average value of the whole industry. It conveys that the company has been outperforming most of its peers. Currently, its ROE TTM is 8.3%, but the estimation using the Linear Trend Analysis shows a higher value at 8.6%. Given the most recent Dividend Payout Ratio of 36%, its Sustainable Growth Rate (“SGR”) of 5.2% can be derived. With that, FMAO may grow further by 5.2% without increasing its financial leverage, especially borrowings. With its more conservative approach to managing loans and deposits and growth potential, the estimated SGR may be achieved or surpassed this FY.

Taken from MarketWatch

Taken from MarketWatch

What’s in Store for the Investors

Dividends Per Share

Since it has started paying dividends, it has consistently raised its value, making it one of the Dividend Contenders. With that, the company has already proven its commitment and capacity to sustain or even increase. In 2016-2020, the Dividend Payout Ratio has gradually increased from 32% to 36% which shows the continued adequacy of the company to satisfy the investors. The actual values showed more substantial changes from $0.45 to $0.66 which proves that the actual income or cash inflows of FMAO have been adequate to cover it with continuous increase. Recently, it announced another dividend increase as its quarterly value amounted to $0.17 per share, increasing the annualized value by 3% to $0.68%. With that, the average annual growth of dividends in 2016-2021 almost reached 10%. Using the Dividend Growth Model, the value may even be higher at $0.72 per share. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate shows a more positive view at $1.83 per share this FY.

Nasdaq: Dividend History

Taken from MarketWatch and Nasdaq: Dividend History

Stock Price

The stock price has been in a downtrend from $25-27 to $23-$24 for more than a month now. But its trend for a longer period continues to show an uptrend while volatility remains low. While it appears quite worrisome for some investors, the actual value of the stock seems to be more appealing, given the potential undervaluation as shown by some ratios. Its PE Ratio of 12.8 shows that the investors just need to spend about $12.8 for every gain they may obtain from the stocks. The PB Ratio of 1.07 adheres to it as the real value remains justifiable compared to the price, but the PEG Ratio says otherwise. Meanwhile, using the Dividend Discount Model also confirms the potential undervaluation of the price, given the derived price of $25.01. While the three ratios may encourage the investors, matched with the company’s growth potential this FY, the current pattern of the stock price and the PEG ratio should also be considered. Hence, to make a better investment decision, knowing the plans of FMAO through its press releases and reading industry news may help.

Potential Catalysts for Growth

The Reopening of the Economy

The reopening of the economy is the most important catalyst among all industries. It will allow the operations to go back to the way they used to be or transition to a new setup. Whether the usual or the new normal will be implemented this year, the increased capacity for most companies will help them recover at a different speed. With that, employment will continue to increase which will increase the purchasing power of many consumers. Also, despite the circumstances in the previous year, FMAO still increased its loans although with higher provisions and way lower relative to deposits. This potential transition will help the borrowers pay their obligations. The prices will eventually increase so will the interest rates which may help it realize higher income. Despite the improving condition of the economy, the fear of post-pandemic inflation and bubble due to the boom in the real estate sector and housing loans remain apparent. Nevertheless, these changes will most likely happen next FY or this FY but at a gradual rate. The boom driven by higher demand due to lower interest rates is different from the bubble before. Moreover, as the company remains growing with a more conservative approach to its operations and policymakers try to stabilize the macroeconomic changes, things will remain good for it.

The Acquisition of Ossian Financial and Orange County

The construction and opening of new offices in Indiana remain in line with its growth and sustainability plan. With its goal to optimize its expenses and restructure its offices, it will be easier for it to integrate its operations with the acquired entities. With the changes that may drive the increase in aggregate demand and employment, the purchasing power of many individuals and their capacity to pay borrowings will increase. Also, the pervasive idea of having savings, investments, and insurance remains apparent, especially since the economy has not bounced back yet. Although it appears behavioral and quite logical, the increased inflows in the sector, especially in the banking industry can be observed despite lower interest rates. It is one of the primary factors that continue to drive its uptrend. With that, the expansion of its operations remains timely, relevant, and strategic.

Conclusive Thoughts

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. remains unfazed despite being susceptible to risks associated with macroeconomic changes. Many factors continue to drive its impressive growth, but it remains conservative by increasing its loan provisions and decreasing its LDR. As it continues to increase viability and adequacy, it remains cautious by further stabilizing its growth and maintaining a strong financial position. With the anticipated changes once the economy fully reopens, it continues to prepare itself for different instances. Likewise, dividend payments and the capacity to sustain them remain increasing. With its average growth and Dividend Payout Ratio, it remains an ideal dividend stock. Despite all these impressive attributes of the company, the stock price is in a downtrend for more than a month, but may also serve as a pullback. Nevertheless, it remains undervalued and has little risks as shown by the PE Ratio and the Dividend Discount Model. Moreover, its impressive financials and plans for the operations continue to offer growth and security.