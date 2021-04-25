Photo by andreygonchar/iStock via Getty Images

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) became a public company a little over two years after private equity acquired the business, as this medical equipment management firm has seen an uplift from the pandemic. Based on these conditions, the timing of the deal sounds reasonable, but the offering has been a disappointment with shares priced quite a bit below the preliminary offering range.

Despite this disappointment and the sound operating conditions, expectations are quite high. While I am usually attracted to setbacks in the price, I do not see great appeal just yet.

Medical Equipment Management

Agiliti is a very well-established firm which was founded in 1939 and has become a leading expert in management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, and reusable medical equipment. The goals of the firm are to reduce capital and operating expenses by optimize utilization and eliminate waste.

The company provides such services to more than 7,000 customers (sites) across the globe, including many functions in the healthcare system. As the solutions are addressing waste and cutting costs, the company gets paid directly by its clients, being a powerful and aligned player in the system which could benefit from more efficient operations.

This proposition was recognized by private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners which took the company public in early 2019, looking for an exit just two years later, while we have seen a pandemic in the meantime of course. It is not just all about re-using this equipment, which grows in the number of equipment used per patient, it is also the increased cost of this and the complexity to maintain equipment as well.

It seems to me that the company is really operating in the sweet spot given the need to eliminate waste, while the number and complexity of equipment are increasing and regulatory burdens keep increasing as well. All of this boils down to a $14 billion US medical equipment service market (and thus opportunity) which is both on-site (in terms of cleaning, re-using) and in dedicated repair centers all over the nation.

Valuation Thoughts

Management and underwriters initially aimed to sell 26.3 million shares in a price range between $18 and $20 per share. Demand for the public offering was very soft as pricing was set at just $14 per share.

This meant that gross proceeds only came in at $368 million, quite a bit less than the anticipated proceeds seen with this offering. A share count of 125.3 million shares values equity of the company at $1.75 billion at these levels. The softer pricing is concerning, as the company operated with $955 million in net debt ahead of the offering, as I peg net debt at roughly $625 million following the offering. If we add this net debt load to the equity valuation, I arrive at a near $2.4 billion enterprise valuation.

A quick note on the leverage situation, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $234 million in 2020, meaning that leverage is seen around 2.7 times EBITDA. While this is high, it remains manageable given the predictability of the underlying business.

The company has seen solid growth in recent years. This was a $565 million business in 2018, on which adjusted and realistic operating earnings of $60 million were reported at the time. While sales rose steadily to $613 million in 2019, operating margins were down to just $2 million that year. The 2019 result might be impacted by the purchase by Thomas H. Lee, as it was hard to disentangle the cost impact of that deal to the results, as the depreciation and amortization expenses were not split out.

Revenues rose 26% last year to $773 million as operating earnings came in at $36 million. It feels a bit hard to gauge what the true earnings rate of the business is. This is furthermore seen in the composition of quarterly results. The company actually posted a 36% increase in fourth quarter sales to $214 million, suggesting a $860 million run rate. In terms of margins, the numbers are quite volatile as the company posted just a $1-2 million profit in the first and third quarter, while second quarter operating profits boomed to $15 million and even a $17 million profit was reported in the final quarter of the year.

This strong momentum is furthermore seen in the guidance for the first quarter of this year, with sales seen between $230 and $235 million, up 30% on the year. Moreover, operating earnings are seen between $32 and $37 million vs. just a million this time last year. It should be said that the growth acceleration seen in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the current quarter to some extent is inflated because of the $475 million deal for Northfield, announced in October. This deal is set to add $111 million in pro-forma revenues in 2020, and even if we adjust for this year, organic growth is seen around 10% currently.

Based on these numbers, I see a real roadmap for sales between $850 and $900 million this year as the question is what margins can look like. The company reported margins in excess of 10% in the first quarter, in fact, close to 15%. Assuming 10% margins for the year, a near $90 million operating profit number results in some earnings potential. Assuming a 4% cost of debt on net debt of $625 million, and applying a 20% tax rate, I peg net earnings potential at $52 million, close to $0.40 per share.

If margins might come in at 15%, the five percent added operating income might add as much as $0.30 per share to reported earnings, as I peg the current earnings power at around $0.40-$0.70 per share here. In that sense, it is understandable that shares were priced at $14, quite a bit below the offering range, still resulting in a 20-35 times earnings multiple, based on the wide range of potential earnings outcomes.

Some Thoughts

A $2.4 billion enterprise valuation at the offer price is a bit soft compared to estimates, with the preliminary range pointing towards a $3 billion targeted valuation. This is somewhat of a disappointment as Thomas H. Lee acquired the business at $1.7 billion and change early in 2019, but remember that the Northfield deal came at a nearly half a billion price tag late in October on top of this.

While Covid-19 and secular trends should ensure growth, there are of course risks related to the offering as quality issues and costs benchmarking could result in bad outcomes, but that is mere speculation. Competition might be the biggest threat as well as the fact that cheaper and/or tailor-made solutions result in less renewal or usage rates than we see today.

With shares having risen to $16 and change, in a rebound from the soft pricing, valuations have risen a bit more. While I am naturally attracted to disappointments in pricing and I like the underlying business, I am still not seeing the great and immediate appeal here. That said, the underlying potential, operating momentum post-Covid-19 and the recent deal make it an interesting play to keep a close eye on in the coming quarters.