Elastic NV (NYSE: NYSE:ESTC) is an American-Dutch company previously known as Elasticsearch that builds self-managed and SaaS offerings for search, logging, security, and analytics use cases.

Its shares slid by 4.3% despite reporting fiscal Q3-2021 (ending in January 2021) beats on both top and bottom lines with management guiding strength for Q4 and the full year too. The stock is currently at the $125 level.

Data by YCharts

I explore the reason for this fall by providing insights into an important licensing change, which, given the company's share path, most probably indicates that investors may be expecting revenues to be adversely impacted.

Change in licensing

In fact, the stock's downward momentum had already started in the middle of February after it announced a change in its licensing model pertaining to the open source status of its product.

Thus, beginning with release 7.11, the Elasticsearch and Kibana distributions can no longer be officially considered as open source. In this context, Elastic chose a dual license to better protect itself from third-party publishers, especially AWS, or Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud service.

Diving into specifics, Elastic offers search, log and security solutions either directly through a self-managed portal to companies which still have large enterprise server rooms or through AWS for those which have migrated IT services to the cloud. Now, as the cloud grows, the shift away from corporate server rooms to colocation data centers and pressure from customers wanting to buy all their computing services from a single source, puts cloud vendors in a position of force. It is them who develop the initial relationship with users, making it more difficult for Elastic to later enter into direct engagements that convert to sales.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, according to Elastic CEO Shay Banon, there are indications that AWS may have abused its power as the primary interface with cloud customers. For investors, the collaboration between the two companies is rooted in the launch of Amazon Elasticsearch service in 2015.

However, one of the consequences of this action (change in license) could be the software community turning away from Elastic's products. Now, one of the advantages of being an open source (with heavy community involvement) is that it attracts users, and over time its collective base of software developers can be larger than its non-open counterpart.

Therefore, in case the community sees the change unfavorably, there are two risks. First, Elastic could face a talent acquisition problem as developers do list open source as one of their driving factors when deciding whether or not to opt for a company. Second, they could lose out to the competition as customers switch to alternatives.

However, Elastic seems to have planned its move well.

Firstly, it uses an "open-core" licensing model for monetization of commercially produced open-source software. In open-core, a vendor sells add-ons or services around a free and open source software project under a commercial license.

Second, looking across the industry for use cases, other open-source/open-core companies, like MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) and Graylog, moved away from OSI-approved licenses to those that are not open. According to Justin Colannino, a blogger on GitHub, while the above companies implemented restrictions "to prevent cloud infrastructure providers from building a service out of their code", there is a difference between the way the two companies proceeded and Elastic.

For this purpose, he adds that:

Recent efforts by Elastic and others are more surgical. They simply attempt to restrict users from standing up the software alone as a service. The goal of these new licenses is to continue to capitalize on the widespread availability of the software and its source code to gain future customers while shutting out competing SaaS services based on the same code."

Thus, Elastic's main objective of having this new ‘source available’ licensing strategy is to limit the capability of cloud infrastructure providers to build a service out of the code.

As a result, its SaaS (cloud-based Software as a Service) segment should continue to grow faster than the overall business. Furthermore, the company also has the enterprise segment, specifically within the self-managed business which is a portal through which customers can install and customize their applications.

Source: Seeking Alpha

According to the executives, in a highly competitive market where penetration rates are still low, there is plenty of room to grow, both for the self-managed as well as the SaaS side, mostly due to continued emphasis on cloud by customers.

The competition

The executives are also confident to sustain a robust community after having seen a positive reaction from the customer base. They also highlighted the fact that despite having carried out licensing changes since the last two years, the user base has been going up. One of the reasons for this is more options being provided to users like for example, the source code being available as part of SSPL (server side public license).

The management has also stated that it "simplified the Elastic License and made it substantially more permissive keeping to its principles of openness, transparency and collaboration." They are also open to working closely with Amazon after agreeing on mutual terms.

Viewed from the competitive angle, more options extend Elastic's product differentiation, and one area where I think the company stands to benefit is in hybrid cloud. In this category, customer's IT workloads reside both in their internal data centers and cloud.

For this matter, the company's product has received the highest star ratings after having been found to be "Easy to deploy and integrate with existing infrastructure" by some product reviewers on G2.

Source: g2.com

Exploring further, according to the management, the sales team has been able to effect a feature-by-feature replacement of other popular vendors especially with the introduction of security into the product stack.

Being realistic, while management confidence and the slightly advantageous product positioning can certainly help, there is no guarantee that the change in licensing will work as intended, unless this has been the case before. Therefore, checking for possible disruption in sales volumes becomes important.

The revenues

Drilling further into past actions, the company introduced an enterprise subscription tier a few years ago. It also introduced an Elastic license over the last three years which the vast majority of the user base (north of 90%) having downloaded and used the product.

The overall impact on revenues has been positive, with sales increasing steadily.

Gross margins have also expanded as a result of higher volumes and despite innovations like Elastic chain, observability to Suit and other search features brought to the product portfolio.

Source: Chart built from data from Seeking Alpha

This further means that users also adapted well to the change and it started off with having a significant value added on overall revenues.

Now, a look at customer additions in Q3-2021, shows that total customer accounts including those with more than 100K ACV (Average Contract value) have gone up by 130%. These numbers are consistent with the prior quarters and in line with what was expected during the pandemic, when some customers delayed spending.

As for EBIT margins (GAAP), they have been around -22% of total revenues in Q3-2021 compared to -36% one year earlier. This has been made possible through cost discipline.

On a more positive note, there is an intent to drive some level of return in fiscal 2022, primarily as a result of being able to better plan R&D expenses which have been increasing in the $10-$15 million range on a quarter to quarter basis. In this respect, some research investments are short-term oriented, but most are long-term ones. The management will provide more detailed information during this quarter's call.

Another reason for generating positive returns is the ability to experience significant operating margin expansion this fiscal year due to almost complete elimination of travel and in-person events.

Finally, in spite of competition, past changes in subscription and licensing have not impeded growth for this well-run company.

Valuations and key takeaways

Now, in a competitive market, it is important for R&D expenses to deliver products which are aligned with customers' spending priorities. In this case, despite pandemic headwinds in the near term resulting in more scrutiny around customer spend, the company continues to see a shift towards areas where it is very well positioned.

One of these is logging services for security and observability data residing on-premises and which are managed by the customer himself. Also, when the customer moves part of services to the cloud, Elastic actually supports the hybrid deployment irrespective of the service provider.

Looking at growth prospects, it is specifically the hybrid cloud market which should witness a high growth of CAGR 17.8% during the 2021-2028 period, mostly as a result of organizations attempting to reduce the high costs associated with operating private clouds. Consequently, in terms of FY-2021 guidance, the expectation is for revenues to be in the $589 -$590 million range, representing a growth rate of 38% year-over-year at the midpoint.

Also, with an acceleration of headcount and related investments in sales globally and R&D capacity, the company should witness better growth for FY-2022. Some analysts have a mid-point sales forecast of $741 million for the quarter ending in April 2022. This would mean a 26% Y-o-Y growth rate, lower than for FY-2021, but in light of the improvement in bottom-line, licensing change and better competitive positioning, I am bullish on the stock.

As for valuations, at a trailing Price to Sales ratio of just 19.13, compared to 42.21 for Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), while generating two thirds of the latter growth rate, Elastic is currently undervalued.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Consequently, it should be priced at the $180 level, by the end of this year, after investors see the positive effects of the licensing policy change.

Target price for Elastic =28/19 x 125 = $184.

I am also bullish because, out of total revenues of $ 157.1 million, Software as a Service (SAAS) sales, which were up 79% Y/Y to $44.9 million should continue to see traction as the effects of the pandemic are still out there with people continuing to work from home.

Finally, Elastic has announced an expanded strategic partnership with Confluent to deliver the best integrated product experience to the Apache Kafka and Elasticsearch community. The partnership includes working together in R&D investment resources, which should contribute to positively enhance the bottom line.