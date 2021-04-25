Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Steven Leipzig as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

In spite of the share price falling more than 30% since going public last year, International General Insurance (NYSE:IGIC) is an overlooked, highly entrenched, profitable business that is growing rapidly fueled by cash, not debt.

International General Insurance is a specialty insurance company based in Amman, Jordan

International General Insurance Holdings Limited was founded in 2002 by Wasef Jabsheh. Jabsheh is a veteran of the specialty insurance business. He is a key figure in the Middle East region, specializing in energy insurance for more than 50 years in various prominent roles spanning from the mid-1970s to the late 1980s with Kuwait Insurance Co and with ADNIC, which he helped establish.

IGIC is a family-led business with Wasef's son, Waleed Jabsheh, having served as President since 2011 and his other son Hatem serving as COO. IGI currently employs 252 people with 8 offices in: Jordan, London, Bermuda, Casablanca, Dubai, Labuan, Kuala Lumpur, and has recently opened an office in the United States.

IGI is a specialty insurance firm that focuses on a few highly profitable and predictable revenue streams...

IGIC is seeing the tailwinds of higher-than-normal premiums in FY 2020

2020 was an unprecedented year in a lot of ways. IGI benefitted from a fairly dramatic increase in premiums of 21% which resulted in more revenue. This tailwind is increasing as is the reopening of some business lines of theirs (oil, general aviation, etc.) IGI was extremely resilient to Covid-19, in fact, it had a very negligible impact on their business.

But our operations have continued uninterrupted as we efficiently and effectively activated our business continuity plans across our group of companies, prioritizing the health, safety and well-being of all our people first, while continuing to seamlessly serve our customers and other stakeholders.

IGI is positioned in a small subsect of highly specialized lines which allows for lower competition, hire premiums, and consistent risk projections. Wasef is a well-respected titan of the industry. IGI has always been methodical to enter new markets and insurance lines.

In 2020 IGI entered into the United States and wrote $20.4m worth of premiums in FY 2020. We can expect this continue to grow at a steady rate of 33% YoY.

IGIC has a combined ratio below the industry average that has consistently held constant

IGIC has done well relative to others in the specialty insurance business. Their core competencies of methodical growth, superior underwriting standards, and their unique position as being an industry titan due to Wasef's 50+ years of experience.

2017 saw higher-than-normal combined ratio due to hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. These large weather catastrophes will increase in voracity and velocity with the ensuing climate change the world is seeing. However, IGI is well positioned to price these risks accordingly. Allowing for investors to see consistent, reliable returns with an ever-increasing dividend paid out to shareholders.

IGI is benefitting from an accelerating long-tail growth starting in 2017. Since 2009 IGI has seen a CAGR of 10.7%. We expect this to increase into FY 2021 with the tailwinds of higher premiums, new market segments, and the continuing growth of their long-tail lines. IGI holds negligible debt ~$2.95m.

In FY 2020, we saw IGIC:

Issue $5m in stock buybacks

Create new lines of business in England

Entered the US market

Grew at 33% YoY

Maintain a steady (below industry average) combined ratio of 89%

Reposition in Europe post-Brexit

Go public

IGIC went public on March 3/11/20 via SPAC Tiberius

Purchase Price: Estimated purchase price of $386mm for 100% of IGI based on 6/30/2019 book value of $316mm

Cash Consideration: $80mm of aggregate cash consideration to IGI shareholders

Stock Consideration: Stock consideration for the remainder of the purchase price, which based on current estimates is expected to equal $306mm (PubCo stock valued at the redemption price, which is currently expected to be approximately $10.45)

Unfortunately, although Covid-19 has not disrupted operations or increased costs for IGIC its' genesis (Covid) coincided with IGI going public which caused it to enter a market that was in freefall. We saw IGIC go $10.42 to $8.01 on the same day. Since then IGIC has continued to trade sideways (even selling off to its current level of ~$7.45).

Due to this instant sell off ALL institutional holders are currently underwater. This artificially depressed stock has suffered from dramatically low volume due to an illiquid float. The only remedy to this is increased buying pressure from the public to allow for a market to be created.

IGIC is aware of this problem and is clearly trying to fix these issues by:

A) increasing the dividend

B) buying back shares

C) running a profitable undervalued company

Insiders currently own 24.36m shares of the total float (48.45m). The public float is currently 61.56% held by the top 3 insiders. The Jabsheh family alone owns 36.7% of the float. This is a problem that IGI is aware of and is actively trying to resolve it. This creates a unique buying opportunity for the patient investor.

Valuations

As you can see IGIC is an industry leader, with the lowest combined ratio, is growing faster than any other direct competitors, and has a higher-than-average ROE. Yet IGIC trades at a measly .87x P/B. Whereas its direct competitors enjoy valuations of 4x+ P/B (Pricing IGIC at $30/share).

This disconnect seems to be a structural problem due to the timing of their SPAC merger and the world's largest pandemic that we've seen since 1915.

I've decided to buy their warrants (March 2025 exp.) they have a $11.50 strike with an $18 redemption price (after 20 days trading above). They are dirt cheap right now and offer the best upside potential for this stock. Due to the low volume, you may feel more comfortable holding the commons as at least you are earning a fairly good dividend with a payout ratio of 36.56%.

The dividend is paid semi-annually with today (4/20/21) being the payout date.

In Conclusion

International General Insurance share price has been badly hampered from its unfortunate timing of going public. Despite this discrepancy, IGIC has continued to grow at a record pace (33% YoY) due to the increased tailwinds of higher premiums in 2020. They are currently branching into new markets and segments. IGIC is aware of its volume issue concerning its stock and is actively trying to entice new longs to come in and price this stock fairly. It trades well below its P/B and even further below what the rest of the industry trades at. This low float issue could remain for the foreseeable future so I recommend buying commons to enjoy the ever-increasing dividend.