Investment Thesis

The Houston-based French-owned Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: NYSE:SLB) released its first-quarter 2021 results on April 23, 2021.

The World's top oilfield services provider came out with first-quarter of 2021 earnings of $0.21 per share, beating the analysts' expectations. However, revenue was down 29.9% from $7.455 billion last year to $5.223 billion.

The Latin America segment performed well this quarter and lifted net income a little. Overall, the first quarter is confirming the positive momentum expected in the preceding quarter.

CEO Olivier Le Peuch said in the conference call:

The first quarter of 2021 was a strong step forward. The quarter unfolded as we anticipated, with acceleration in North America activity and momentum continuing to build in the international markets, aside from the usual seasonal effects. We executed very well within that context. We expanded our global operating margins for the third consecutive quarter, and free cash flow was once again solidly positive.

The investment thesis remains the same quarter after quarter. Schlumberger is a solid oilfield services company that fits a long-term investment profile. However, it is not my first choice in the oil industry. An investor could use SLB only after an investment in an oil supermajor like Chevron Corp. (CVX) or Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B).

Trading your long-term position is crucial for oilfield services that are particularly impacted by oil prices. Thus, I recommend trading short-term about half of your position to take advantage of the oil volatility dominating the sector.

Schlumberger has significantly underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) and even its main rival Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), as we can below.

Revenue details Schlumberger versus Halliburton in Q1'21

Schlumberger and Halliburton have a similar business model and are considered the most powerful companies in the oilfield services segment. Thus, it is logical to compare them.

As I said above, both companies beat expectations and are increasingly optimistic about the 2021 prospect. CEOs Olivier Le Peuch and Jeff Miller were clearly optimistic about 2021, especially the second half.

CEO Jeff Miller said in the Halliburton conference call:

We are off to a good start this year. The world is reopening and even though some regions still experience lockdowns, overall economic and demand recovery continues to build. Oil demand is increasing globally. Oil inventories are down near their five-year averages, and OPEC+ actions continue to support commodity prices. The first quarter strengthened our confidence about how this transition year will play out.

One important difference is that Halliburton's revenues rely more on the USA segment, making it more vulnerable than the more diversified Schlumberger. However, if we look at the stock performance, Halliburton is faring much better recently.

Note: In September last year, Schlumberger sold its losing onshore hydraulic fracturing business called OneStim to Colorado-based company Liberty Oilfield Services.

Schlumberger will take a 37% stake in Liberty, and the projected revenue would make Denver-based Liberty the third-largest U.S. oilfield services firm by sales.

1 - Comparison per region

Schlumberger's total revenues were $5.223 billion in 1Q'21. The North American region represented 18.6% of the total revenues. On the other hand, Halliburton has a much more significant presence in North America, representing 40.7% of its total revenues of $3.451 billion in 1Q'21.

Thus, Halliburton's business model is more sensitive to any change in business activities in the North American region. Conversely, Schlumberger has more presence in the Middle East and European segments.

2 - Comparison per segment

Schlumberger's revenue repartition includes four categories or units (including Cameron Group), while Halliburton indicates only two. Basically, it is the same but classified differently.

However, it is easy to compare both companies with the graphs below:

If we compare activities per segment with Halliburton, we see a similar pattern between Drilling and Production.

3 - Detailed revenues per region: Comparing 4Q'20 to 1Q'21

This chart resumes what has been said above.

Schlumberger: Financials: 1Q'21, Trend And Raw numbers

Schlumberger 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Revenues in $ Billion 7.455 5.36 5.26 5.53 5.22 Net Income in $ Million -7,376 -3,434 -82 374 299 EBITDA $ Million -7,161 -2,879 84 1,198 1,054 EPS diluted in $/share -5.32 -2.47 -0.06 0.27 0.21 Cash flow from operating activities in $ Million 784 803 479 878 429 CapEx in $ Million 407 251 200 258 178 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 377 552 279 620 251 Total Cash $ Billion 3.34 3.59 3.84 3.01 2910 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 16.64 17.37 17.76 16.89 16.89 Dividend per share in $ 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.125 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 1,387 1,388 1,391 1,411 1,419

Revenues, Free Cash Flow, And Debt Analysis

1 - Revenues of $5.223 billion at the end of March 2021 $5,223 million for the first quarter of 2021, which beat analysts' expectations. Net income came in at $0.21 per share. In Q1'21, there were no charges or credits recorded during the first quarter of 2021.

Revenues declined in the first quarter versus the 4Q'20. If you look at detailed revenue per region, only the Latin America region did better this quarter.

CFO Stephane Biguet said in the conference call:

Overall, our first quarter revenue of $5.2 billion decreased approximately 6% sequentially. However, if we adjust for the OneStim and artificial lift, low-flow divestitures which were completed during the fourth quarter of last year, revenue was essentially flat sequentially despite the first quarter seasonality.

2 - 2021 outlook

Schlumberger reaffirmed the 2021 capital investment view within $1.5-$1.7 billion. 2020 CapEx was $1.5 billion.

Schlumberger anticipates a boost in oilfield services and activities in international markets through 2021-end and beyond with double-digit growth in second-half 2021 for the International segment.

Conversely, the North American market is expected to experience a more subdued growth.

3 - Free Cash Flow was $251 million in 1Q'21 (estimated by Fun Trading).

Trailing free cash flow was $1,702 million ttm, and Q1'21 free cash flow was $251 million.

The Free cash flow is covering the dividend payment. The quarterly dividend is $0.125 per share or 1.94%.

4 - Net Debt is $13.67 billion at the end of March 2021. Too high.

On Mar 31, 2021, the company had approximately $2,910 million in cash and short-term investments, down from $3,006 million in Q4'20.

Long-term debt (including current) of $16,583 million at first quarter-end, down from $16,886 million at the end of December 2020, with a debt to capitalization of 55%.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Schlumberger's first-quarter results were encouraging. CEO Olivier Le Peuch was quite upbeat and was expecting oil demand to recover to the 2019 level by or before the end of 2022.

Schlumberger shifted to more international drilling by scaling down its exposure to North America earlier by selling its losing onshore hydraulic fracturing business to Colorado-based company Liberty Oilfield Services for about $448 million in September last year. In exchange for OneStim, Schlumberger received a 37% share in Liberty Oilfield Services.

This move to international drilling is expected to be beneficial for the company as the International business is expected to recover faster than the US drilling.

Technical Analysis

SLB forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $27 and support at $24.2. The trading strategy here is to accumulate below $24 and sell (partial) at or above $27. Long-term sell is about $32.

SLB is highly dependent on the oil prices, and in case of a sudden weakness, the stock could drop to $21.50. Conversely, if oil prices turn bullish, I see SLB crossing $32 later in 2021.

