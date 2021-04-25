Photo by Yingko/iStock via Getty Images

VTIP: High Liquidity and Low Expenses

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF was formed on 12 October 2012.

It primarily invests in inflation-protected public obligations of the U.S. Treasury with remaining maturities of less than five years. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (OTCPK:TIPS) 0-5 Year Index, by investing in securities as per their weightings in the index.

Here are current trading data for VTIP:

Net Assets: $44.57B

Three-month average trading volume: 1.6M shares

Net expense ratio: 0.05%

VTIP has an average effective maturity of 2.9 years and as such has low exposure to interest rate risk. That has contributed to its outperformance over Treasury bonds. See a comparative graph of the total return for the following bond ETFs: VTIP, TIP, IEI, IEF.

Figure 1. Total returns of VTIP, TIP, IEI, IEF.

Source: stockcharts.com Perf Charts.

In the above figure, we see that VTIP has produced the highest return with the lowest volatility over the last 200 trading days.

In the table below we show the performance of these bond funds for the time interval 11/1/2012 – 3/31/2021.

Fund Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio VTIP $1,000 $1,130 1.46% 1.84% -3.34% 0.43 TIP $1,000 $1,165 1.83% 4.35% -9.24% 0.28 IEI $1,000 $1,183 2.02% 2.98% -3.68% 0.46 IEF $1,000 $1,219 2.38% 5.46% -6.09% 0.33

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

We see that VTIP is a relatively safe, low-volatility investment. It is also a good replacement of Treasury bonds in multi-asset class portfolios.

Bond Portfolio

Here is the list of funds used in a bond funds portfolio.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF ( NASDAQ: VTIP

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

In this article, we apply the same version of the dual-momentum strategy used in our latest articles. For the sake of completeness, we repeat here a succinct description of the strategy.

We use a dual-momentum strategy with two regimes: risk-on and risk-off. During risk-on periods, the strategy reallocates equally in a number of assets based on relative strength over the previous 65 trading days. During risk-off periods, the strategy invests all the funds equally in the top two Treasury bond funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

iShares 10 - 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

We generate signals for market state by using the following ETFs:

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Fund (UUP)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP)

Two conditions must be satisfied simultaneously for switching to risk-off allocation: (1) the return of DBB is smaller than that of UUP over the relative strength evaluation period, and (2) similarly, the return of XLY is smaller than that of XLP.

Following is the list of parameter values used in simulations.

Initial Balance: $1,000

Absolute momentum period: 65 trading days

Relative strength period: 65 trading days

Assets to Hold: 2

The transition from risk-on to risk-off is made the following trading day after the condition for market-off is satisfied. The reverse transition from market-off to market-on is done after a delay of two trading days after the risk-on condition is detected.

The portfolio is rebalanced to equal weight on the last trading day of each quarter, regardless of the market being in risk-on or risk-off.

Simulation Results

The results for simulations from 1/1/2008 to 4/22/2021 are shown in the tables below. For comparison, we include the performance of IEF over the same time interval. Over the 13-year-long period, there were 102 regime changes. The market was at risk-off for 1235 trading days and at risk-on for 2114 days.

Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Max DD Sharpe ratio IEF $1,000 $1,767 4.40% 6.69% -10.20% 0.61 TOP 2 Bonds $1,000 $6,051 14.51% 9.26% -13.82% 1.52

Top 2 Bonds portfolio’s yearly returns:

12/31/2008 28.73% 12/31/2009 21.32% 12/31/2010 10.90% 12/31/2011 21.01% 12/29/2012 13.26% 12/31/2013 -2.30% 12/31/2014 15.45% 12/31/2015 2.19% 12/31/2016 19.30% 12/30/2017 11.93% 1/1/2019 3.55% 1/1/2020 12.85% 12/31/2020 35.69% 4/22/2021 1.07%

Currently, the market is in a risk-on state. The bond portfolio invested equally in HYD and VTIP since 4/1/2021.

Figure 2. Equity plots of the bond portfolio and the buy-and-hold IEF - logarithmic scale.

Source: This chart is based on author computations

Conclusions

The momentum strategy applied to a bond portfolio that includes Vanguard’s VTIP has performed well over the period 2008 – 2021, including during the financial crises of 2008 – 2009, and the pandemic crash in March 2020. It achieved high returns with extremely low volatility.

VTIP has performed well under recent market conditions with raised expectations of high inflation and higher interest rates. It may successfully substitute the Treasury bond component in a mixed equities-bonds portfolio.