Investment thesis

Imasen Electric industrial (OTCPK:IMSNF) is a steady auto-parts business with scope to improve profitability via greater automation. It is well-capitalized, asset-rich and the shares are cheap PER FY3/2022 9.6x, dividend yield of 3.8%, and Q3 FY3/2021 of PBR 0.4x. The shares are illiquid which places a discount on valuations. However, on balance we are buyers.

Quick primer

Imasen Electric Industrial is a Japanese auto parts supplier specializing in power seat adjusters, window regulators, and car horns. It primarily operates in the Honda Motor (HMC) group supply chain, but also for Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), and Mitsubishi Motor (now part of Nissan Group). Founded in 1939 in Nagoya City, it is 34% owned by car and motorcycle seat supplier TS Tech (7313).

Sales split by segment FY3/2020

OPM by segment FY3/2020

Our objectives

In this piece we want to assess the following:

The outlook for the business post-pandemic.

Assessing the company's position in Honda Motor's supply chain as the OEM begins to streamline its parts providers.

We will take each one in turn.

A gradual improvement

Expectations into FY3/2021 were not high with FY3/2020 orders falling 7% YoY as auto OEM's adjusted manufacturing volumes. There were signs of China demand recovering in April 2020, but the rest of the world lagged behind acting as a headwind. However, on a quarterly basis, we see that the company has experienced improving business conditions, making breakeven in Q3 FY3/2021 after heavy losses in Q1 FY3/2021.

Quarterly revenue and OP trend

Order visibility was said to remain low in Q3 FY3/2021, but company guidance for the full year remained unchanged. This denotes Q4 FY3/2021 sales improving 8% QoQ, and Q4 operating margins reaching 3%. From January 2021 we have continued to see strong SAAR recovery in North America and China, a supportive trend as these are Imasen Electric's key overseas markets. Chip shortages are placing a cap on global auto production, but nevertheless, we believe demand for auto parts should maintain a modest uptrend QoQ.

Implied Q4 FY3/2021 sales and OP

Although there are no consensus forecasts for FY3/2022, Japanese publishers Toyo Keizai has a sales forecast of JPY110 billion implying 24% growth YoY. This level of sales is similar to the average of the last 5 years signifying a fairly timely return to normalized levels of trading.

Sales trend and forecasts for FY3/2021 and FY3/2022

From this, we believe the outlook post-pandemic for the company is positive. We are expecting steady sales volumes to return, although we are not expecting any major upside from historical levels.

Next, we look at the company's position in Honda Motor's supply chain.

A consolidation candidate

Honda Motor is consolidating its supply chain, making it more efficient by integrating its affiliated firms (the latest being Showa, Keihin, and Nissin Kohgyo with Hitachi Automotive Systems (OTCPK:HTHIY)). Consolidation will be key to survival for many smaller tier 3 suppliers such as Imasen Electric.

In December 2020, TS Tech announced that it was to increase its stake in Imasen Electric from 3% to 25% via a tender offer and then to acquire an additional 9.3% stake via newly issued shares both at JPY930 per share (a high 47% premium to the pre-announcement price). TS Tech raised its stake to 34%, making it the top shareholder and recognizing Imasen Electric as a group associate. The reasons given for this strengthening of capital ties were relatively general, such as increasing sales channels, cooperative R&D, and cost reduction opportunities. Raising cash has resulted in increased liquidity for Imasen Electric, but at 10% dilution to existing shareholders.

We believe the chances for Imasen Electric to survive as an independent company were slim. Its lack of scale means that it needs to be absorbed into a bigger and friendly company. TS Tech is 45% owned by Honda Motor, is viewed as a solid and reliable Tier 2 supplier for both two and four-wheeler seating with industry-leading technology. It makes sense for Imasen Electric to be integrated, but perhaps less so for TS Tech as it would be margin dilutive. However, with Honda aiming for greater vertical integration in its affiliated businesses, we think it will be a matter of time until Imasen Electric is totally merged into TS Tech.

Imasen Electric has been making efforts to make itself a better business. The company has highlighted greater need to automate its US production facilities and has also closed down surplus domestic capacity (a subsidiary based in Kyushu). The pandemic appears to have delayed capex plans in the US, but Imasen Electric's original mid-term plan was to reach operating margins of 6% in FY3/2021, becoming more in line with TS Tech's recent record of around 8.5%.

Based on the increasing ties with TS Tech, we believe a full merger scenario is probable in the next 3 years.

Balance sheet

The latest equity issuance highlights the company's successful effort to build up capital over the last 10 years. It was in debt after a period of high capex in FY3/2013 and FY3/2014. The net cash balance at Q3 FY3/2021 stood at JPY10.6 billion, over 60% of current market capitalization.

Net cash trend

Imasen Electric has assets in the shape of land and long-term investments. When added to net cash, the combined value is above current market capitalization by 16%. The market does not place much value in the business. It is economically sensitive, but surprisingly for a manufacturing business has an above-average free cash flow profile - it has burnt cash only 5 years over the last 20, and only once in the last 10 years.

Hard assets versus current market capitalization

A capex splurge is likely if the company wants to transform itself into a higher return business. However, we believe there is significant balance sheet support for current valuations.

Valuation

On Toyo Keizai estimates the shares are trading on PER FY3/2022 9.6x, dividend yield of 3.8%, and Q3 FY3/2021 of PBR 0.4x. Given the liquid and asset-heavy balance sheet, net cash position, a track record of steady free cash flow generation and steady dividends, the shares do look cheap.

On the other hand, we have to be mindful of a key reason for this major discount. With trading value of only around $300,000 a day in its home exchange, this is an illiquid stock that would place it out of scope for many investors.

Risks

The effects of a prolonged pandemic leading to a limited recovery in automobile manufacturing and sales will result in a weaker recovery profile, making the company less likely to achieve normalized business performance.

To become a more profitable business, factory automation-related capex may be higher than anticipated resulting in greater cash-out and limited free cash flow generation. There is risk of cash burn.

The sudden conversion to a TS Tech group associate may have come as a surprise for employees, negatively impacting staff morale as a full merger scenario looks more than likely in the medium to long term.

The illiquid shares may result in the shares being perpetually cheap - a value trap - as it can only attract limited investors.

Conclusion

Imasen Electric is a free cash flow generative business, a newly-made group company of a strong parent and its balance sheet is well-capitalized and asset-rich. With efforts to become a more profitable business via greater automation of its manufacturing, we think the chances are high that TS Tech will acquire it fully in the next three years.

The bear case needs to be heard. Auto parts is not a high-return business nor high growth and deserves to trade cheaply. It can be capex intensive resulting in periods of cash burn. The limited liquidity of the shares poses a question over who would be eligible to invest in it and justifies discount valuations.

Balancing the two sides, we believe the shares are a buy. An investor would receive a dividend stream and an earnings recovery into FY3/2022. The key catalyst will be a tender offer by TS Tech, and although this may not materialize for a number of years the shares are cheap enough. This is a buy and hold for the long term.