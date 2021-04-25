Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We have a strong conviction in Aritzia (OTCPK:ATZAF) as a top-tier consumer discretionary holding. Aritzia is an attractive company with strong retail economics and superior returns on capital that are reinvested into the business. Their growth plan funded by free cash flow to continue rolling out US stores and e-commerce expansion will enable sustained double-digit growth. It is a quality business stewarded by an experienced and aligned management team trading at a reasonable valuation given visibility of future growth and superior business model economics.

Business Overview

Founded in 1984, Artizia ('ATZ') is a vertically integrated design house and boutique for women’s apparel. They sell their own exclusive brands (95%+ of revenue) in the segment between luxury and fast fashion. ATZ has 101 boutiques across North America, 68 in Canada and 33 in the U.S., as well as an accelerating e-commerce business through aritzia.com (20%+ of sales in FY20).

Brand Strength

As mentioned, ATZ operates under an umbrella of mutually exclusive brands. This diversifies their brand equity and hedges it against the risk of the unpredictability of consumer preferences, essentially their designs not being popular, as well as targets multiple demographics.

Our research and channel checks suggest the perception of Aritzia is far better than that of most household fashion names (The Gap (GPS), H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY), Urban Outfitters (URBN), etc.). We point to articles such as this one and this one by The Globe and Mail. We also see discussion forums on female fashion speaking highly of ATZ. Online reviews are overwhelmingly positive for a retailer. The ATZ brands have clear appeal and strength with celebrity names such as Megan Markle wearing it voluntarily (example one and example two).

Growth Strategy and Capital Allocation

The two pillars for Aritzia’s future growth are the expansion of its U.S store network and growing e-commerce presence.

US Store Expansion

ATZ states that there are 100 locations in the United States that meet its standards. In the Q3/20 conference call, the CEO stated, “our intention is to accelerate the cadence of new boutique openings going forward”. Their current capital allocation strategy is:

Open 6-7 stores (cost $2.5m each), target $1,000/sqft and 24-month payback period (current average is 18 months) Reposition or renovate 4-5 store (cost $2.0m each), target $1,000/sqft and 24-month payback period (current average is 18 months)

The rate of store openings may accelerate but we expect them to maintain their disciplined approach to store rollout which can be measured by never having permanently closed a store in their 36-year history.

E-Commerce

The other pillar of future growth is based on e-commerce. ATZ’s e-commerce penetration is currently 23% which is below the U.S industry average of 30%. As their e-commerce channel grows there are greater synergistic effects between their store network and artizia.com. Brand recognition garnered from their store network across North America will benefit the e-commerce channel and vice versa. This presents a meaningful omnichannel opportunity and management seems focused on realizing it as we have seen success in the e-commerce strategy with penetration growing from 12% to 23% over the past five years. Recently in Q3, they grew e-commerce revenues 79% y/y. Lastly, a side benefit to their growing e-commerce presence is it can be used as an indicator to prioritize expansion into new geographies based on demand.

Shareholder Returns

Shareholder returns are minimal with ATZ not paying a dividend. They have previously bought back shares, but the emphasis has been on business reinvestment which is the correct decision given the attractive returns on invested capital.

Store Economics

Aritzia has exceptional store economics. On average, each retail store has approximately 5,000 square feet of selling space. The target for sales/sqft at ATZ is $1,000 with their current average being ~$1,300 which places ATZ in the upper echelon of retail productivity. These levels of retail productivity enable ATZ to get spots in the best malls. This paves the way for easy US store expansion. Additionally, there will be a lot of empty storefronts next year, and if you’re a mall operator, a fashionable retailer with sales in excess of $1,000/sqft is highly attractive.

After speaking with investor relations, this view was confirmed and ATZ management says the new store economics are better today than in the past and this has resulted in landlords giving more tenant benefits and rent terms as ATZ is driving a lot of traffic. From this, we can conclude that new store incremental returns are very positive.

Financial Analysis

Growth

Artizia has an exceptional track record of top-line growth. The combination of consistent store openings, comparable store sales growth, and operational excellence has increased their revenue from $200M in 2010 to $980M in 2020 representing a cumulative average growth rate of 16.8%.

If we break out same-store sales out of the total revenue figure, we see that their growth isn’t purely based on new store openings, but rather they generate significant comparable store sales growth.

Profitability

Vertical integration and highly efficient stores translate into strong profitability for Artizia as a retailer. Looking forward, long-term profitability will continue to strengthen as ATZ will benefit from scale and will be able to leverage its fixed costs into higher profitability and subsequent free cash flow generation.

Valuation

Intrinsic Valuation

To assess a fair value for ATZ we use a discounted cash flow model. This model estimates a fair value based on the growth of their future cash flows and discounted based on the riskiness of those cash flows. We use a 10-year forecast period to capture the acceleration of growth as ATZ expands into the US market.

The following valuation with key assumptions of perpetual growth of 2.0% and a discount rate of 8.0% indicates the intrinsic value of ATZ is $35 representing a 14% upside.

Relative Valuation

In addition to calculating a reasonable fair value, we look at how ATZ trades relative to its closest comparable companies. The following is our table comparing the valuation metrics of ATZ to its peer group.

Similar high-growth retailers such as Lululemon (LULU) and Canada Goose (GOOS) trade at higher multiples across the board. They do boast slightly higher growth rates on average, although they have their respective challenges. Lululemon has a riskier growth strategy due to the rapid nature of their store roll-outs to stay on top of their category and GOOS has a limited product line.

Given ATZ’s consistent double-digit growth strategy, we feel it should trade far above the likes of The Gap or Urban Outfitters and closer to Lululemon and Canada Goose. We feel the comparable table shows three scenarios, a downside, base, and upside case depending on ATZ’s execution of future strategy. In a downside scenario, we feel the current total average for our entire comparable table (29x earnings) is fair value. In a base case, we feel ATZ should trade at least on the same level as GOOS (33x earnings). An upside scenario would have ATZ trading between GOOS and LULU (40x earnings).

Management

Management is a key driver of ATZ’s success and part of the reason we have so much confidence in this name. Aritzia was founded by its current CEO, Brian Hill, in 1984. We feel as a founder/CEO, he is well-aligned to make the best long-term decisions for the company. Secondly, Hill has a 23% beneficial ownership in Aritzia. Overall, the management team has an average tenure of ~20 years at Aritzia. This is a highly experienced management team that understands their customer, has a clear vision for growth, and can appropriately allocate capital to maximize shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Aritzia is a top-tier consumer discretionary holding. They boast exceptional growth with clear visibility on future growth via US store expansion and growing e-commerce. They have a well-aligned management team with a disciplined capital allocation strategy focused on their growth opportunities. They have unique brand strength: they are beloved by their customers and their brand portfolio hedges them against fashion risk. Lastly, they are trading at a reasonable valuation given all these factors. The bottom-line being Aritzia is a retail winner.