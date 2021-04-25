Photo by shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

One challenge for retail investors with most companies that are part of the John Malone family, like Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) (OTCQB:LBRDB) (LBRDK) (NASDAQ:LBRDP), Liberty Latin America (LILA) (OTC:LILAB) (LILAK), and Liberty Global (LBTYA) (LBTYB) (LBTYK), is that these companies have a default policy not to pay any dividends. In the absence of dividends, retail investors need to make sure they get their returns from the Liberty investments through capital gains. This means that they need to time the buying and selling of their Liberty holdings well. If the timing is wrong, it can happen that the position doesn't provide a return for a long time in case the share price remains equal or lower than the purchasing price. To invest in Liberty companies thus requires more thought and action than just buying some dividend-paying telco stock, such as Lumen (LUMN), AT&T (T), Vodafone (VOD), or Telecom Italia Saving Shares (listed in Milan, no longer listed in the US). Retail investors can buy these dividend stocks, from the same sector as Liberty, and forget about them for years, while the dividend keeps coming in. It's much easier to buy the dividend payers because it needs less attention. With Liberty companies, retail investors need to take the effort to carefully consider when shares are attractively priced for buying and when it's time to sell them to lock in some gains.

The reason that Liberty companies don't like to pay dividends is that Liberty executives think that the best way to generate a return for the shareholders is by a rising stock price. In many cases, the Liberty executives are holding substantial amounts of the company stock themselves, so they work for the company and for their own benefit. Capital gains are better than dividends because dividends are accompanied by taxes. If there's dividends, it usually means that there's cash going to the government in taxes too: corporation and/or dividend taxes. This is a waste of company cash and a negative for the shareholders. Liberty executives take pride in using whatever legal options are available to minimize taxes. Dividends are therefore not the ideal way of generating returns for shareholders, they'd argue. The ideal way is through capital gains.

A sizable part of my own portfolio is in Telecom, Media, Technology (TMT) sector with a mix of income and growth/value positions. Looking at mature telcos, a category that contains the Liberty telcos as well, my positions are mostly focused on the income. The reason is that most mature telcos are no longer growing fast. They are focused, or perhaps it's better to say, "should focus", on the return to shareholders on the basis of the recurring cash flow from the subscriptions. A reliable dividend, funded by the recurring incoming cash, makes it convenient to keep a position long term. It provides a steady income. My holdings in mature telcos mostly yield between 5% and 10% in dividends on an annual basis, such as with the above-mentioned Lumen, AT&T, and Vodafone. These companies use the recurring subscription revenue to pay an attractive dividend to the shareholders.

The fact that owning shares in a John Malone company requires more work in order to get a return because it needs a regular review to determine the right time for buying and selling, means that I don't keep a position in any of them for very long. I'd rather buy some dividend payer that doesn't need any attention. I've only occasionally been buying and selling Liberty shares over relatively short periods. I'd only buy when share prices looked attractive after some dip and I'd sell immediately after a run-up. This now changed when I recently came across the new preferred shares of Liberty Broadband. These preferreds yield around 6.5% currently and they fit in nicely with the other mature telco holdings as a steady dividend payer. They allow me to diversify my holdings in mature telcos with an addition in the Liberty family of companies, while they don't require any maintenance or regular review of the company performance and the stock prices.

Liberty Broadband has a solid telco business, with a major footprint in Alaska through CGI Liberty and a sizable stake in Charter Communications (CHTR). This makes it virtually unthinkable that the business would run into any trouble so that the preferred dividend payment would get jeopardized. In addition, there's an uncommon feature to these Liberty Broadband preferreds, which also offers protection against the risk of rising interest rates in the years to come. Let's take a closer look at the recent acquisition and the preferreds that were launched.

The Liberty Broadband Acquisition Of GCI Liberty

A presentation that contains the summary of the acquisition, dated August 6, 2020, is available on the Liberty Broadband website. The deal closed in December 2020, so there will soon, on the already announced date of May 7th, 2021, be coming an earnings report of the new combined entity for the first quarter of business, Q1 2021. Until that time, there's only reporting available from the separate entities from before the acquisition, Liberty Broadband and GCI Liberty (see below image on the left-hand side).

Source: company presentation about the acquisition deal

Liberty Broadband is the acquirer and GCI Liberty is the acquired company. The end result of the acquisition, as shown on the right-hand side, is a simplified structure, clearly showing the businesses within the new Liberty Broadband. There's an ownership of ~25% of Charter Communications. In addition, there's 100% ownership of GCI, Skyhook, and Evite and 26% of LendingTree (TREE).

The acquisition took place by replacing the GCI common and preferred shares (GLIBA) (OTCQB:GLIBB) (GLIBP) with Liberty Broadband securities. The predefined ratios that were used in the stock-for-stock merger were set so that the GCI Liberty shareholders received a similar value of Liberty Broadband shares and some premium on top of that. The 7.2 million GCI Liberty preferreds (now delisted) were replaced with newly issued Liberty Broadband preferred (LBRDP). Note that the preferred shares have a par value of $25, which means that the total value of the preferred equity on the balance sheet has a book value of "only" $180 million (7.2 million x 25).

The acquisition is in essence not much else than a reorganization of some John Malone holdings. The reason for doing the reorganization was simplification and also to benefit from the fact that the underlying Charter Communications stake was worth much more than what the share prices of Liberty Broadband and CGI Liberty shares implied. More on this topic, the background of the merger will follow in a next article. It's not directly relevant to the focus of this article, the preferred shares.

The market has responded well to the acquisition. The common shares reached a high of over $160 after the announcement, around the time of closing (see below graph). The graph also shows that the return to shareholders of Liberty Broadband has been substantial over the last five years. Shares have roughly quadrupled in value. Shareholders are probably not complaining, because the aim of Liberty to generate a return through capital gains has clearly been achieved.

Data by YCharts

This article is not specifically about the Liberty Broadband common stock. If it were, there would now follow an analysis of the market value of the company, an outlook for the business, and a comparison with some of the peers. This may indeed be interesting for a next article, but for now, it should suffice to state that the common stock is starting to look fairly priced. There may be some upside left in the common, but there may also be some downside ahead in case of disappointing quarters or some general correction in the stock markets.

The preferred holders are mainly interested to know about any risks regarding the dividends. The information about the company debt and the payout ratios is much more relevant for them than the analysis of the peers or a full review of the business performance. If the business is generating a stable cash flow, of which only a reasonable part is needed for servicing the debt, the preferred holder is usually fine. They will then get the preferred dividend like clockwork. So let's have a look at the relevant information for the preferred holders.

Newly Issued Liberty Broadband Preferred Stock

Liberty Broadband issued a total of $180 million of new preferred stock with the acquisition. Each GCI Liberty preferred share was replaced with one new Liberty Broadband preferred share of a $25 par value.

The characteristics of the new preferred stock were designed to closely resemble the characteristics of the GCI Liberty preferreds. They will be redeemed in 2039 at the par price of $25. The coupon is 7% and the vote that they carry is one-third per preferred share. The prospectus for the preferred shares is available online. It may be confusing that the prospectus is about the GCI Liberty securities, but the same prospectus is applicable to the new Liberty Broadband securities. There's no early call date mentioned in the prospectus, but there is a mandatory redemption in 2039. This is an interesting feature because it hardly ever happens that preferred stock has such a feature. It means that the Liberty Broadband preferreds are "term-preferred". In this low interest rate environment, the feature protects the holders from the negative effects of rising interest rates on the market value of bonds and perpetual preferreds. Holders of the Liberty Broadband preferreds are certain to get the par value back in 2039, regardless of any rise of interest rates. This is an uncommon and attractive feature for preferred stock, especially now that interest rates are more likely to rise between now and 2039 than to fall further. A further discussion about this feature and how uncommon it is can be found in this article on Seeking Alpha. The only other preferred stock that has a similar mandatory redemption is identified in that article as a preferred from Qurate (QRTEA), which also happens to be a John Malone company.

The historical trading prices of the GCI Liberty preferred shares, up until their replacement with the new Liberty Broadband preferreds, are still available on Seeking Alpha. The historical prices, as shown below, clearly show the pandemic-related dip around March 2020 and the closing price above $28 when it last traded in December 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha page GLIBP GCI Liberty, Inc. CUM RED PFD SER A

At closing of the acquisition, the preferred shares were delisted and the Liberty Broadband preferreds started trading. The price chart below shows that the initial trading price was above $28 and then it dropped back to around $27. The current price is an ok entry point in my opinion. Some investors may not want to buy above the par value of $25, but it can take a long time before there will be an opportunity then, if ever.

Source: Seeking Alpha LBRDP Liberty Broadband Corp CUM PFD SR A

The newly preferred stock is equal in characteristics as the previous GCI Liberty preferred stock and the total outstanding number of shares is also the same. There's one big difference, however, and that is that the newly issued preferreds are part of a much bigger company, with a different capital stack.

The image below gives an overview of the assets in the new Liberty Broadband organization and the debt in the various entities. The $180 million in preferred shares are mentioned in the top right-hand corner. They sit on the level of the holding company.

Source: Liberty Broadband investor presentation November 20, 2020

The image also shows that debt exists in various parts of the new Liberty Broadband for a total of around $5 billion. It's important to note that there was well over $500 million in cash available in the company as well, mainly on the GCI Liberty balance sheet. This alone would cover the combined interest expenses of all the combined debt for years to come. Just on a high level, the new Liberty Broadband seems to have a very solid balance sheet. The preferred holders need not have any concerns about the safety of the dividend. As already mentioned above, the first quarterly report of the new Liberty Broadband, due on May 7, will contain the detailed balance sheets, profit and loss statements, and cash flow statements of the combined entities.

Conclusion and Investor Takeaway

The Liberty Broadband preferreds have fallen off the radar on Seeking Alpha since they replaced the GCI Liberty preferreds in December 2020. They haven't had any coverage yet. The preferreds are somewhat uncommon because they are not often issued by John Malone companies and they have a maturity in 2039 when they will be redeemed at par.

The yield is in the 5-10% range, which is similar to the dividend-paying telcos, like Lumen, AT&T, and Vodafone. The Liberty Broadband preferreds fit in nicely as an income play. They may not have as much of a chance of any capital gains as the dividend payers, but they certainly also don't have as much of a downside risk, because it's virtually guaranteed that they will reliably pay the dividend. They will be redeemed for their par value of $25 per share in 2039, so the preferreds are protected against loss of value due to rising interest rates.