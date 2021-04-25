Photo by designer491/iStock via Getty Images

I have made the decision to sell my shares of PPL Corp (PPL), because I believe there is a dividend cut coming in approximately 10-12 months. I wrote about this decision recently detailing my initial reasons for purchasing the stock and my motive for wanting to eventually sell my shares, not the least of which is the threat of a dividend cut.

Given that I believe I have twelve months before this cut happens, I have decided to use covered calls to sell these shares, generating some extra revenue while at the same time getting the stock sold eventually.

I do need to find a stock to replace it in my portfolio, and preferably another utility so my sector weightings remain intact. Also, I would prefer another high-yielding stock because the stock I am about to sell currently yields 5.7%. PPL is literally the highest yielding utility stock with at least a five year history of raising their dividend annually so it won't be easy to find a replacement but I'm going to try.

Stock Screen

So how do I go about doing this? I am going to perform the same stock screen I used when I first purchased shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE). I'm going to once again start with two utility stocks I already own, namely Consolidated Edison (ED) and Southern Company (SO) as they have dividend yields of 4.0% and 4.1% respectively as I write this. That's not 5.7% but I feel that is pretty stout and I have found them to be great choices for my portfolio in the past. Perhaps the answer is to buy more shares of one or both of these.

I will also include two other high yielding utility stocks with a history of hiking their dividend, South Jersey Industries (SJI) and OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). And to round out the five names I am including a stock that was mentioned several times in the comments section of my PPL article, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW).

If you haven't seen my articles of this type, allow me to briefly explain the ratings system used here. I analyze these stocks using eight different metrics I have decided are important to me as I refined this system. Some of them are forward looking and some are investigating historical numbers and trends.

I assign a rating of good (green), average (yellow), or bad (red) to each metric. You may agree or disagree with my ratings but I am the final judge. After all, it is my money. All of the tables are built by me in Excel and use data from Marketwatch.com unless otherwise specified. I will briefly discuss why I gave the rankings I did. So let's get started.

Revenue Per Share Increasing

For any company I purchase I like to see a history of revenue growth for each share of stock issued.

You will notice that four of these five companies saw revenue declines from 2019 to 2020. These companies all have Jan-Dec fiscal years, which makes the historical analysis a little bit easier. None of them have shown a slow and steady rising revenue stream and they all look a little bit lumpy. That said, strictly using the 5 year CAGR I have assigned a good rating to SJI (but look at the drop from 2018...anyway.) and I have given the others bad or neutral as you can see.

OGE was relatively flat up until last year and I almost gave it a neutral rating for consistency but settled on bad.

Book Value Per Share Increasing

I like to see the book value per share increasing because it means one of two things, either the assets are growing or the liabilities are decreasing - or both. All three companies that grew their BV/share at a five year clip of 1% or above got the good rating and the other two I rated as neutral. OGE took a huge write-down on an investment in Q1 2020 or their book value per share in 2020 would likely look much better. More to come on that later.

The following data is from ValueLine (subscription required):

Safety is ranked on a scale of 1 to 5 with 1 being the safest, and there are nine levels of Value Line's Financial Strength rating (A++, A+, A, B++, B+, etc.).

This was remarkably easy to rate. Two of these companies scored a 2 (out of 5) for safety and have the third highest of nine financial strength ratings. Perhaps it is harsh to rate them neutral but I felt I had to differentiate them somehow from the slightly higher ratings of 1 and A+.

Financial Health

Here I rated each of the three metrics individually and then tried to assign an overall rating when looking at these three financial health ratios. All of these ratios are directly taken from Morningstar (subscription required).

For Debt to Equity, we're looking for the lowest number. The higher this number the more leveraged a company is since the debt is higher for each dollar of equity a company has. In SJI's case, the company has over two dollars of debt for each dollar of equity. OGE gets the green here with the only ratio below 1.0.

For current ratio, we're looking for a higher number because that means the company has either more current assets or fewer current liabilities than a company with a lower number. I drew the line here for the good rating at 0.7. SJI again took a hit and received a bad rating.

For interest coverage ratio we are looking for a higher number as well. A ratio of one means the interest expense of the company is exactly covered by earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Every company but one has their interest expense covered at least twice by their EBIT. What happened at OGE? Ouch.

Well, what happened was a huge write down in the first quarter of 2020, so on a GAAP basis the EBIT is showing a loss for 2020. From their first quarter earnings call transcript:

On a GAAP basis, OGE Energy Corp. reported a loss of $2.46 per share due to a $780 million impairment charge of the equity value of our Enable units.

Sometime in early May OGE will report earnings and I would bet the interest coverage ratio for the TTM will look much better.

In fact, let's project the EBIT of OGE had they not taken that $780 million charge. I dove into the income statement and pulled out the pre-tax income and the interest expense. Adding the interest expense into the pre-tax income gives us EBIT.

Here is how Morningstar arrived at the (0.90) interest coverage ratio:

Taking out the huge impairment charge and estimating a few numbers on the income statement (based on the Q1 revenue) we can find a number that might be closer to the true interest coverage ratio. I shaded the cell that shows you my conservative estimate of the EBIT for Q1 were it not for the impairment charge:

And voila! OGE likely has an interest coverage ratio of around 4. In fact, if you look at just Q2-Q4 their interest coverage ratio is 4.54, which shows you how conservatively I estimated Q1 EBIT. It is for this reason that I am giving OGE an overall good rating.

Common Shares Outstanding

Many if not most utilities raise capital through equity financing or selling their own shares. Generally, when I am looking to buy stock in a company, I like to see that the company is also buying its own stock with excess cash. It is a very tax-advantaged way to return capital to shareholders. But since most utilities I've researched do not do that I favor the company that is issuing shares the slowest.

Both OGE Energy and Pinnacle West are barely issuing shares and both get good ratings from me here. ConEd and Southern are steadily using their equity to raise capital, which is very typical of most large, regulated utilities. Southern Jersey Industries is issuing shares like a drunken sailor on shore leave relative to the other four earning them a bad rating here (no offense to drunken sailors).

Show Me The Money!

Now we come to the fun part. How much are we getting paid for becoming an owner in these businesses. I consider three things here. How long has the company been raising the dividend, what is the current yield, and how quickly have they historically been raising that dividend or what is the dividend growth rate (the DGR)?

The number of years and growth rate data is taken from the dividend investing resource center and the yield is as of close of business on 4/23 from my brokerage house.

I very much like both the current yield and the dividend growth rate for OGE. They have a pretty nice streak going too at 14 straight years with a dividend raise. ED and SO are exactly what I think about when I think about utilities stocks - a 4% yield and a 5 year growth rate of 3-3.5%. I also like the DGR of PNW but am slightly leery of their limited history of dividend hikes. SJI with the 20+ year streak and the very juicy yield gets my other good rating.

Price Target

For this exercise, I find both the price target of the Wall Street Analysts on Seeking Alpha as well as the "fair value" assigned by Morningstar. Below you can see a screenshot of what the Morningstar page looks like.

I use these two points of reference and find the amount, as a percentage, the stock is over or below those price targets and then of course rank them.

Both Wall Street and Morningstar find some room for price appreciation in both OGE and SJI and to a lesser extent PNW. The Wall Street analysts aren't as excited about PNW as Morningstar is. There appear to be conflicting feelings on SO and ED and the analysts really don't like ED it seems, or at least they feel it has gotten ahead of itself. I wouldn't buy ED here either but I think Morningstar is probably right. I'd say ConEd is pretty close to fairly valued here, as is Southern Company. Pinnacle West has run up from under $70 in late February to well over $80 now, but there may be just a little more room to go.

Analyst Estimates

Another item I look at on Seeking Alpha is the analyst ratings of each of the stocks. They range from very bullish to very bearish and each stock is also given a numerical score based on these ratings from 1 to 5 with five being the best. Below are the ratings of the eleven analysts covering OGE:

The numerical rating given to OGE is 3.45, so somewhere in the middle of neutral and bullish.

Below I have assembled a table of these ratings for each of the five stocks.

All but ED received a very average rating of ~3.4 so they all get neutral ratings. If any of them were even close to 4.0 I would have given them a good rating. The Street really doesn't like ED, do they? I am pretty happy with my shares but they are definitely the outlier here and earned the sole bad rating.

Totals

Now we take all of these ratings and assign them a number grade. Three points for each good rating, two for neutral and one point for a bad rating. A perfect score would be eight good ratings or a 24.

Both OGE and PNW earned scores of 20, which is a pretty sweet spot for me and I would consider adding both of them to my existing portfolio to pair with NEE, SO and ED and to replace PPL. If you did not read my article on my purchase of NEE, I scored PPL as a 14. ED and SO fared slightly better last time but I was comparing them to different stocks. I still plan on holding both of those stocks for the foreseeable future.

Takeaway

One interesting thing to note is that OGE did have a Wall Street price target of $43.45 as recently as 2/28/20 and that price target has not recovered after the pandemic did its damage to the stock.

The price of OGE has also not recovered for whatever reason. The utilities sector in general has basically recovered everything they have lost since the beginning of 2020 but OGE is still 26% below where it closed on 1/2/2020 ($44.06).

Data by YCharts

The reason for this is likely the sizeable investment the company had in the MLP Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) and the weakness of the energy sector has held the price of OGE down. The energy sector was off 32.5% in 2020 and it is probably the driving force behind OGE's underperformance relative to its peers.

Yes, I said "the company had" because recently OGE Energy agreed to a merger between ENBL and Energy Transfer LP (ET). OGE will retain a 3% stake in ET, which does pay a hefty dividend. In addition upon closing OGE expects to receive approximately $40 million in cash from the sale of their ownership interest in ENBL.

The company, after the transaction closes, will result in a traditional "pure-play electric utility". On their last earnings call the company said they do intend to grow EPS by 5% through 2025. One would expect there will be some rough seas ahead as the dust settles from the sale/merger of their midstream business, but the underlying assets seem attractive.

What we're looking at here is a utility that yields nearly 5%, has plans to grow their EPS at 5% (and one would assume, by extension, their dividend by 5%) plus tens of millions of dollars of cash coming after the transaction closes to fortify an already stout balance sheet.

I'm not sure if this is right for you and your situation but I believe I will be trying to figure out how to cram this in my portfolio perhaps sooner rather than later. If you like what you see I recommend you do your own due diligence. Thanks for reading this and best of luck!