The National Market System Slows Innovation

“My dear, here we must run as fast as we can, just to stay in place. And if you wish to go anywhere you must run twice as fast as that.”

Lewis Carroll – “Alice in Wonderland”

Regulation intended to inspire the unruly exchanges to innovate is a fool’s errand. Technological change will always outpace regulation-inspired change. Regulation inevitably slows even predictable productive change.

Innovation, the introduction of electronic trading, and the public listing of exchanges motivated the SEC to introduce the National Market System (NMS), seeking to control the direction of change to benefit the trading public. But by overregulating the changed environment, the NMS froze this once-new technology in place.

The SEC is currently pressing the exchanges to improve the speed and bandwidth of the Securities Information Processor (SIP). When it succeeds, technology will have outpaced the greater speeds regulation demands and the exchanges will offer even faster feeds and broader bandwidth than the new regulated version. Genuine change will not come from SEC pressure.

Instead, any significant change will be driven by real profit opportunity – the kind that results in profit-driven competition taking business away from the NMS-regulated exchanges, ultimately replacing them. This destructive form of innovation is not something regulators are anxious to see. Yet by institutionalizing a now-massively inefficient NMS, the SEC has exposed the Gang of Three exchange management firms to a disastrous outcome -- replacement from outside the NMS.

The GameStop frenzy bares the inadequacy of the NMS.

The GameStop (GME) frenzy has stripped the veil from the ugliness of the expensive, unnecessarily complex mare’s nest the SEC calls the NMS. Can the NMS be repaired? Should it be replaced? The article explains how the SEC’s good intentions, embodied in the NMS, were thwarted. But the NMS has been so engrained the marketplace will find it is far cheaper to replace it than to repair it.

How can you tell when a system like the NMS has exceeded its use-by date? When all important changes are the result of changes in regulation or of litigation. Regulation and litigation are, by their nature, reactive. Never proactive. Private sector innovation is crushed or bent out of shape to meet NMS regs. innovations within the system are crushed into mediocre clones of existing firms.

In effect then, the NMS is no longer a collection of regulated firms. It has become a single regulation-bound entity. Once competing, now exchanges imitate each other and quarrel with their regulator. Innovation no longer disrupts competitors within the NMS. It now disrupts the NMS – and by implication, the SEC.

The unforgiving economics of an overregulated industry.

Innovation is thwarted by the perverse incentives created by the NMS. 12 semi-identical exchanges, all trading the same securities at the same cost in the same way. Securities shoppers must pay for the ability to see more than 12 exchange-provided prices continuously to trade once. If the Gang of Three had their way, they would own 30 exchanges.

BATS abandons its good intentions. The SEC realized that it had lost the plot when it was burned by the Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) decision to acquire BATS. BATS was originally a de novo operation intended to compete through reducing fees with the Big Two (Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ((ICE) and Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)). After acquiring BATS, CBOE raised its fees to levels consistent with those of NYSE and NASDAQ, forming the new Gang of Three.

The fate of BATS provided us with a key lesson. The economic environment created by NMS determines exchange behavior regardless of the good intentions of a company’s founders. If it is profitable for an exchange to charge excessive fees, the profit motive will ultimately force a publicly-traded exchange to charge excessive fees.

Following this untoward development, the SEC became stingy with new exchange designation. A negative side effect of this change in SEC attitude was that tighter SEC reins limited forever the potential for genuine competition within the NMS. Now, new exchanges within the NMS would look more like Ma Bell and less like tech startup cowboys. In this subtle change much was lost.

The SEC began to look to new exchanges to offer something different yet still something the SEC could approve, including some assurance that a new exchange would not become a Gang of Three-owned clone. But this appearance of SEC interest in innovation was inconsistent with an all-but-nationalized NMS. The unforgiving economics of the marketplace will not permit an exchange to behave differently than its peers.

IEX becomes its own worst nightmare. Take the instructive example of IEX. IEX is a new exchange that billed itself as an innovative exchange that would thwart “phantom quotes,” (bids and offers that disappear when orders are submitted.) Phantom quotes are a purported practice of high-frequency traders (HFTs). Purportedly, phantom quotes were permitted, even encouraged by the Gang of Three before the advent of IEX.

The IEX innovation intended to thwart phantom quotes was a speed bump (several miles of cable that slow down orders as they come and go to and from IEX) But the pressures to generate revenues while living with IEX’s self-inflicted speed bump caught up with IEX.

The speed bump was a disadvantage in generating volume at IEX. But there are other ways to make money in the NMS. IEX found a way to join the national best bid and offer (NBBO) more frequently while permitting market makers to remove aggressive bids and offers before they are hit by incoming price surges. Joining the NBBO generates SEC fee payments. The IEX “innovation” – IEX calls it a D-Limit order – is a glorified phantom quote. IEX proves the rule that overregulation creates clones. Whatever the original plan, an exchange like IEX within the NMS eventually must exploit the NMS subsidies to survive within it.

The industry seeks answers through new regulations and litigation.

Are regulation and litigation the road to securities market efficiency? The current development of market structure has not been shaped by innovation in the form of new exchanges. Since NYSE acquired Archipelago in 2005, exchange innovation has been stalled by the SEC’s introduction of the NMS in the same year.

New exchanges since then have been reactionary, introduced either to tweak costs embedded in the current SEC-approved multi-exchange NMS as is the case with MEMX – like BATS before it, intended to compete with excessive Gang of Three exchange fees; or like IEX, driven by economic forces to fall back in line, behaving like an NYSE clone.

The SEC’s NMS has become the Hotel California. Once an exchange enters the club, it is forever defined by the system of subsidies and fees the SEC has created.

There is an open confrontation between the Gang of Three and the SEC, in the form of serial lawsuits naming the SEC brought by the fractious Gang of Three.

The Beltway to Change.

It is no secret that a major improvement in both retail and institutional customer trading technology is possible. The marketplace knows clearing costs are too high; that Reg Q margin requirements are out-of-date; that the Gang of Three owns too many pointless exchanges. But a real market innovation will move beyond these obvious changes to ask fundamental questions never asked when NMS was introduced.

Which of the expensive properties of the existing NMS system is of no interest to the 99% of retail traders or to institutional customers?

Which of the existing market conventions are obsolete expensive bad habits that might be eliminated?

What will replace the billions in profits that every major player within the NMS now reaps from NMS inefficiencies?

How can a trading technology distinguish itself clearly from the technology of the entrenched Gang of Three?

Are there investors with the vision and chutzpah to accept the risk of challenging the NMS?

There is no secret that real change has both well-financed enemies and powerful friends on the Hill. Change must be bold and swift. It must circumvent the existing transaction network. There is too much traffic downtown.