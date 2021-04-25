Photo by designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Author's note: The initial part of the article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on April 13, 2021. A subsequent update has been provided below due to the anticipated downwards movement of the stock price after the ex-rights date.

In a somewhat unexpected turn of events, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CRF) have hardly budged in price as they enter into their rights offering period (ex-rights is April 15, 2021). I shorted a bit of CLM in anticipation of the press release announcing the rights offering, as the amended N-2/A form with dates had been filed a week earlier so we knew that the announcement would be coming soon. However, the response to the press release was not what I had hoped for as the funds' prices rose even faster than the market!

Will CLM/CRF be the proverbial unicorn that defies the trend of share prices trending downwards during rights offering periods? Now, the rights date hasn't passed yet and so we might expect a significant drop in the share price on the ex-date. However, I'm not going to wait to find out and I will close my CLM short by tomorrow (April 14). This is anyone going short the fund into the ex-rights date will also end up being short the rights. But since CLM and CRF's offerings are non-transferable, I don't want to be on the hook for a potentially vast number of shares should the oversubscription privilege be exercised by the investor whom I borrowed shares fund. Depending on the situation, I may re-enter and short the funds once again once the ex-rights date has passed.

While the Cornerstone funds remain stubbornly overpriced at their +35-40% premia (which is a ten-year high), it should be noted that they have traded at even higher valuations in the past. Hence, this is a real risk for selling or shorting CLM or CRF.

Another reason why investors might not be willing to sell these funds is because the rights offering offers the ability to buy new shares at a deep discount to the current share price (but still very overvalued relative to the NAV!). The subscription formula that is equal to the greater of 107% of NAV or 80% of the market price per share, meaning that it is guaranteed to be accretive to NAV.

If we take last Friday's NAV of $10.02 and closing share price of $13.60 as an example, if the offering closed at these values then the subscription price would be $10.88, a -20% discount to the market price, but still a +8.5% premium to the NAV! There's definitely a bit of a virtuous cycle at play here; the subscription formula guarantees an accretive offering but this is only made possible by the exorbitant valuations that the funds trade at. If the funds weren't at such high premium levels, such a formula wouldn't be possible in the first place!

[The formula also means that if the premiums of the fund drop below +7% towards expiry, then one should not subscribe as it would be cheaper to buy the fund on the other market.]

In a way, this draws parallel with premium REITs or BDCs which can issue shares accretively above book value in order to grow their AUM, which is why it is often worth it to "pay up" for management quality in such cases. Does the same apply to the Cornerstone funds? Given that their portfolios very closely track the broader equity indices, it is hard to argue that managers of CLM and CRF are displaying any exceptional insight.

This leaves the funds' high yields (~14% on market price, around 19% on NAV) as the most likely reason for their high valuations. The distributions obviously include return-of-capital [ROC] of the destructive variety, which is why the NAVs and dividend levels of the funds have both been trending down. However, as shown above, their total return performances (i.e. with distributions included) do track the S&P 500.

Certain investors have made money trading the rights offering events, i.e. buying after the drip and selling when the premium returns to high levels, but it is a risky strategy given how high the premium is right now. Despite the accretion to NAV that would come from the offering, there is no margin of safety due to the elevated valuation of the fund. Personally, I would avoid this fund for that reason. It is a virtuous cycle, until it isn't!

April 20 update: We were wondering in last week's CEF Roundup whether Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and Cornerstone Total Return Fund would be the proverbial unicorn that defies the pattern of share prices dropping during rights offerings.

I guess not!

Here's what we wrote last week:

And indeed I did re-enter the short and profit handsomely, as did several of our other members did in the chat, with the fund dropping by -15% in a matter of days. That covered my small loss (and then repaid it many times over) incurred by shorting the funds in the days leading up to the ex-right date.

With CLM's premium falling from +40% to under +15% in short order, most of the money on the short side has been made. I'm still short a residual position just to see how much lower it can go, but closed most of my position already at a significant profit (although I do admit I missed the final leg down on the 19th, unfortunately!).

If CLM and CRF's premia end up below +10%, there might be chance to actually go long these funds to hope for a recovery in the premium to their previous heights (and get similar exposure to the S&P 500 in the meantime). However, please note that this is not a guaranteed event: in fact the 3- and 5-year average premiums are only +10.88% and +12.77% respectively. Hence, this is a strategy I would recommend for traders only as the margin of safety is low.

How about for those investors who held through the ex-rights date and suffered a significant price drop? Unfortunately, there's way to recover those losses now, but one can make the best out of a bad situation by subscribing for new shares at a discount (and then possibly selling them on the open market afterwards, if one does not expand their position, rather than letting the rights expire worthless). However, do remember that if the premiums of the fund drop below +7% towards expiry, then one should not subscribe as it would be cheaper to buy the fund on the other market.