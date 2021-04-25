Photo by designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on April 13, 2021.

The activists Saba have scored another victory against Voya, this time against Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) which is set to liquidate on June 11, 2021. The market reacted favorably to the announcement (of course), sending the share price up +9.24% in a single day as the discount narrowed from -10.62% to -4.61%. At its current -1.79% discount (as of April 23, 2021), the remaining arbitrage potential for going long IRR and short a benchmark ETF is slim, so it would be something that I would not personally implement myself nor recommend others doing so.

This arbitrage is compounded by the difficulty that there are no easy hedges for going long IRR. For example, the SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) and the VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP), two other ETFs with "natural resources" in their names, have trounced IRR heavily over the past 5 years.

This follows the successful liquidation of another Voya fund, Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID), which terminated on March 31 as a result of Saba's activities. In a sorry state of affairs, Voya has not even bothered to release a press release announcing the closure of the fund, nor has their website been even updated, and still shows the full fund details along with the perfunctory note at the top: "Effective March 31, 2021 Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund will be liquidating. See Press Release for more details." [April 25 update: The website has now been deactivated].

Three other Voya funds, Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) (an Income Generator portfolio holding), Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD), and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) are undergoing tender offers this month, so Saba has won on all fronts. This was analyzed in more detail in Beer Money Arb's article: Saba Vs. Voya - Round 1. It would appear that Voya has "sacrificed" its two smallest funds, IRR and IID, in order to placate Saba and not have them liquidate the rest of the line-up.

With IGA, IGD and IDE likely covered by standstill agreements, we probably won't see any action in these funds after their tender offer. Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) (a Tactical Income portfolio holding) is undergoing its own future tender offer at an as yet undetermined time, while its entire board has been replaced with Saba nominees, which subsequently fired Voya as the investment manager and replaced them with managers from Saba Capital (of course).

This leaves Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) (-7.43% discount) and Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) (-7.08%) as possible targets. Saba currently do not have any position in either fund, but who knows what kind of under-the-table deals may be going on behind the scenes?

Summary

Saba's success provides a nice "out" for long-suffering investors in IRR who have seen years of underperformance. For the traders, the narrow discount plus lack of effective hedges make the arbitrage unappealing despite the ~14% annualized alpha potential.