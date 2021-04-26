Photo by anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The real estate industry is primed for disruption. The rental home subindustry is one of the largest asset classes in real estate and yet, it lags behind in terms of technological adoption. SmartRent aims to redefine the subindustry by introducing home automation in rental communities.

Given the large addressable market, a viable land and expand strategy, as well as relatively attractive valuations, SmartRent offers a compelling investment case.

SmartRent Going Public Through A SPAC Merger With Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I

SmartRent, the leading smart home operating system for residential properties, has signed a definitive agreement to merge Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (FWAA), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, led by Fifth Wall, the world’s largest proptech investor.

As a result of the merger, SmartRent will receive $513 million of net cash proceeds, which includes $345 million from FWAA’s cash held in trust and $155 million of PIPE from Starwood Capital Group, Lennar, Invitation Homes (INVH), Koch Real Estate Investments, Baron Capital Group, D1 Capital Partners L.P., Long Pond Capital, LP, and Conversant Capital LLC.

The business combination will leave SmartRent with a $2.2 billion equity value at $10 per share.

(Source: SmartRent and FWAA Investor Presentation)

SmartRent and FWAA also structured the deal to align with long-term shareholder interests. FWAA founders are subject to lock-up agreements of up to three years on founder shares. Also of important note, SmartRent’s existing shareholders are also subject to a six-month lockup period upon closing of the business combination. Finally, FWAA did not issue any warrants, which eliminates further future shareholder dilution.

Such a deal structure caught my attention - not many SPACs follow this route.

SmartRent And The Smart Home Market

SmartRent is the leading smart home operating system provider for residential properties. The company offers a one-stop-shop solution for property owners to manage an array of smart home features from a single, hardware-agnostic platform. Its value proposition is very similar to what Latch (TSIA) offers, another proptech company that is going public via a SPAC merger. For those interested, here’s my coverage on Latch back in March.

It is founded by Lucas Haldeman in 2016 and he was the CEO of Colony Starwood Homes, which was rebranded to Starwood Waypoint Homes, which then merged with Invitation Homes, the largest owner of single-family rental homes in the United States.

Starwood and Invitation Homes were both early investors of SmartRent and PIPE investors of the SPAC deal. Likewise, SmartRent has some notable backers before the SPAC deal, including Bain Capital Ventures and Amazon Alexa Fund (AMZN).

(Source: SmartRent and FWAA Investor Presentation)

In terms of products and services, SmartRent offers plenty - seemingly more than what Latch offers. These include:

Access control with Alloy Access - contactless access management for residents, guests, and delivery operators

with Alloy Access Asset protection solutions such as leak sensors and smart thermostats

such as leak sensors and smart thermostats Enterprise-level software that controls all communities in one platform, called Community Manager

Community WiFi solutions for property owners and residents

for property owners and residents Integrations with major software and hardware providers such as: property management software (RealPage (TBA), Entrata, Yardi, and RestMan); customer relationship management (Lasso, Knock, and Funnel); voice assistant integrations (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (GOOG) (GOOGL)); and other software integrations (Engrain, Twilio (TWLO), and SightMap).

with major software and hardware providers such as: property management software (RealPage (TBA), Entrata, Yardi, and RestMan); customer relationship management (Lasso, Knock, and Funnel); voice assistant integrations (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (GOOG) (GOOGL)); and other software integrations (Engrain, Twilio (TWLO), and SightMap). Smart parking management with Alloy Parking - parking sensors, interactive maps, and QR codes

with Alloy Parking Self-guided tours with interactive maps, schedule management, and built-in call to action post-tour

with interactive maps, schedule management, and built-in call to action post-tour In-house and third-party Smart home devices - locks, video doorbells, contact and motion sensors, thermostats, lighting, and voice assistants

With SmartRent’s technology, guests, residents, buildings, staff, and property owners are able to interact through the mobile app and Community Manager dashboard, remotely without any human contact. Essentially, SmartRent’s products and services enable property owners to automate a great deal of activities and tasks commonly seen in traditional residential buildings.

Home automation leads to a whole lot of benefits, including reduced labor needs, time savings for staff, modern residential experience, increased rent income due to less tenant turnover, and higher productivity for delivery operators.

According to SmartRent’s investor presentation, there’s a large addressable market opportunity for the company. The company estimated that there is a $30 billion opportunity in the smart home market for residential properties in the US, comprising 43 million multifamily and single-family units. This figure expands to $80 billion when other products and asset classes - such as student and military housing - are included. Ultimately, the global total addressable market is $200 billion.

Furthermore, the rental industry is lagging in terms of smart home adoption, the reason being that property owners find it hard to integrate these solutions in their buildings (I cover much more in detail in my Latch article). In its investor presentation, US smart home penetration in homes in 2021 is expected to be about 40%, while rentals only bagged a mere 1% penetration. SmartRent’s intelligent solutions, combined with a large addressable market opportunity and low penetration, provides plenty of room for the company to grow over the next few years and even decade.

(Source: SmartRent and FWAA Investor Presentation)

Land And Expand Strategy

Just like Latch and other SaaS companies, SmartRent focuses on the land and expand strategy. The company distributes its products and services directly to property owners, instead of individual customers. This approach allows the company to book large purchase orders as well as long-term technology commitment. For example, an apartment owner would not just install smart home features in one or two units. Instead, the whole apartment community will have to be revamped.

The technology integrations in apartment buildings are difficult to execute. The switching costs, at the same time, will be demoralizing as once a given infrastructure is established, it is very costly and time-consuming to change it altogether. So, landing a property owner, or an apartment complex for that matter, produces a reliable stream of income for SmartRent, as opposed to individual customers who can easily change their smart home devices. (I think I need to replace my Bose Smart Speakers).

Also, as property owners add more and more SmartRent features, switching costs will naturally increase as well. While SmartRent already offers a wide array of products and services, the company plans to roll out more products and features such as lease signing, residential payments, and security technology. SmartRent estimated that the company generates a minimum of $14 per unit per month with the potential to earn up to $47 per unit per month. Taking the midpoint of $30, we get an annual income of $360 per unit. In a typical apartment complex in the US, there are about 200 units, which translates to $72,000 per year - a good amount especially when translated to millions of home units.

(Source: SmartRent and FWAA Investor Presentation)

Such a recurring revenue stream provides a competitive advantage for SmartRent. Not only that but SmartRent’s clientele include some of the largest publicly traded apartment REITs such as Essex Property Trust (ESS), Equity Residential (EQR), and UDR (UDR). A strong customer base will further solidify the company’s income stream. Furthermore, homes are one of the basic needs for everyone - people will continue to pay rent, the Gucci belt can wait.

In the company’s investor presentation, SmartRent is currently installed in 176K units, with 752K more in the pipeline. Through 2022, SmartRent has 534K booked units and $624 million booked revenue. In comparison, Latch has 304K booked units and $167 million booked revenue. The huge difference between the two companies’ booked revenue is probably due to SmartRent selling more third-party hardware devices and incorporating more devices per unit than Latch.

Its existing customer base alone owns a total of 2.9 million units, which means there’s an additional 2 million units that SmartRent can “expand” to. According to SmartRent, that equates to $1.5 billion of revenue opportunity from current customers alone.

To illustrate the previous point, here’s a case study of how the land and expand strategy comes into play. Looking at two early adopters, Aimco (AIV) and UDR first dipped their toes into SmartRent in 2017. By March 2021, the two apartment REITs are close to full portfolio roll-out, at 93% and 82%, respectively. There are two interpretations to this: 1) there’s product viability; and 2) property owners love it. These two case studies present a strong testament to SmartRent’s land and expand strategy - especially given that the company is only 5 years old.

(Source: SmartRent and FWAA Investor Presentation)

The Numbers

2020 was a spectacular year for SmartRent as the company went into hypergrowth mode. The below infographic highlight some of the key highlights, which include expansion to 14 new states, 140K+ new installations, and a 42% employee growth rate.

(Source: SmartRent)

Looking forward, SmarRent expects to achieve positive EBITDA by 2022. 80% of the company’s units and revenue projections for 2021 and 2022 come from already committed deals. Along with its land and expand strategy, SmartRent should be able to grow reliable, consistent income. This is further demonstrated by its 0% customer churn rate since inception.

Based on the investor presentation, revenue for 2020 is only $53 million. This number is unsurprisingly low given the fact that the company is still new and that they have just landed more customers over recent years. Consequently, the bookings have not been recognized as revenue as they have yet to be delivered. However, 75% of customers prepay their software contract which should provide some level of cash flow to support delivery. Over time, booked revenue will be recognized as GAAP revenue, which management projected to be about $1.3 billion in 2024.

(Source: SmartRent and FWAA Investor Presentation)

Diving into margins, SmartRent is expected to grow gross margins from 13% in 2021 to 30% in 2024. On the surface level, this figure is quite disappointing in my opinion. But breaking it down by hardware and software, gross margins in 2024 is expected to be 16% and 74%, respectively. In terms of revenue in 2024, hardware would make up 74% while software makes up the remaining 26%. I expect gross margins to improve incrementally beyond 2024 as the company slows down its hardware sales while ramping up its software services sales.

(Source: SmartRent and FWAA Investor Presentation)

In terms of valuations, SmartRent is attractively valued compared to other proptech firms. Based on expected 2022 revenue, SmartRent trades at a 4.9x multiple. As of 04/13/2021, Peers trade more expensively: Matterport (GHVI) at 15.5x; AppFolio (APPF) at 12.2x; RealPage at 6.5x, and Latch at 6.5x (TSIA). Given the company’s market leadership, competitive advantages, and cheaper valuations, SmartRent is a great option for investors who want to gain exposure in the proptech industry.

Opportunities

Real estate is the largest asset class. There are 43 million rental homes in the US alone.

Expansion to new geographies - Europe has 93 million apartments.

Expansion to other property types like offices, hotels, and industrial buildings.

Add-on products, features, and services will drive average revenue per home unit.

Risks

Growth will be contingent on new housing starts and redevelopment projects.

Tech giants copying SmartRent - Amazon, Google, Apple ( AAPL ), and Microsoft ( MSFT ).

Dependency on third-party hardware may continue to erode pricing power and operating margins.

Conclusion

Real estate is the largest asset class in the world and yet, it is one of the slowest in terms of technological adoption. The difficulty of integrating technological solutions in rental properties has discouraged property owners to invest in technology. However, SmartRent saves the headaches associated with incorporating multiple third-party vendors under one roof by offering an all-in-one smart home solution from access control to smart home devices, to parking management. Essentially, SmartRent offers a full-building operating system that utilizes home automation.

With a large addressable market, an underpenetrated smart home sector, and a proven land and expand strategy, SmartRent offers a compelling investment case. I am bullish on the real estate and proptech industry - and so am I on SmartRent.