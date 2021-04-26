Photo by A.J. Mast/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is a large health insurance firm, providing health insurance coverage to more than 42 million people. The stock has rallied dramatically over the past several months. ANTM closed at $289.60 on February 16, 2020, but most recently closed now at $381.95, a gain of 31.8% in a little over two months.

YTD price history and basic stats for ANTM (Source: Seeking Alpha)

At a forward P/E of 15.24, shares are reasonably valued, even after the recent gains. The dividend yield of 1.18% is, however, quite anemic and will limit the appeal of the stock for traditional income investors.

ANTM's total return track record is impressive. The stock has beaten both the Healthcare Plan sector and the broader U.S. equity market index over the trailing 3- and 5-year periods. Over the past 10- and 15-year periods, ANTM has slightly lagged its sector but has still beaten the overall equity market.

Trailing total return for ANTM vs. Healthcare Plan sector and U.S. equity market (Source: Morningstar)

Anthem reported Q1 earnings on April 21, substantially beating the consensus expectations for earnings (albeit while missing on revenue). The consensus outlook for the annualized 3-5 year EPS growth is 14.55%. Starting from the current valuation, this level of EPS growth, if realized, will support higher stock prices in the next few years.

Rather than provide my own bottom-up analysis for ANTM, this post examines and discusses two consensus outlooks for the stock. The first of these is the well-known Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target. While the analyst consensus is far from perfect, research suggests that the consensus price target is predictive of future returns as long as the dispersion is not too high. The second consensus view on ANTM is the market-implied outlook that is derived from the prices of options on the stock. Options are, effectively, bets on the probability that the share price will rise or fall by a specific amount over some period of time. By analysing the options, it is possible to derive the probabilistic outlook for the share price that reconciles the options prices. This is the implicit consensus outlook of the options market. The market-implied outlook is fairly widely used in quantitative finance. For those who are unfamiliar with the concept, I have written an overview post.

Wall Street Analyst Outlook

eTrade's Wall Street analyst consensus combines the views of 13 ranked analysts who have provided rating and 12-month price targets within the last 90 days. While the consensus rating is bullish, there is considerable dispersion among the analyst price targets. The consensus 12-month price target is 7.22% above the most recent closing price, but individual price targets range from -12.3% below the current price to 17.9% above. The lowest analyst price target, $335, is not an extreme outlier.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for ANTM (Source: eTrade)

Seeking Alpha combines analyses of 22 Wall Street analysts in building a consensus rating and price target for ANTM. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus price target is $410.59, 7.5% above the most recent close. The distribution of ratings is heavily skewed to positive outlooks, with 18 out of 22 analysts bullish and none bearish.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for ANTM (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Market-Implied Outlook

I have analyzed call and put options expiring on January 21, 2022, at a range of strike prices to generate the market implied outlook for the period from now until that date, the next 8.9 months. The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution for price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal axis (from most negative return on the far left to most positive on the far right).

Market-implied price return probabilities for ANTM for the period from now until January 21, 2022 (Source: author's calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The market-implied price return distribution looks quite symmetric, with similar probabilities for positive and negative returns on the same magnitude (the probability of a price return of +5% is almost identical to the probability of a -5% return over the next 8.9 months, etc.). This suggests a neutral outlook from the options market. The peak of the distribution is tilted very slightly towards positive returns, with the single most-probable outcome being a price return of +2.1%. The median price return is 0.4%. The annualized volatility for ANTM derived from this distribution is 29%, slightly less than the 33% annualized volatility I calculated for UNH using the same approach. The market-implied outlook is slightly negatively skewed. Stocks with negative skewness tend to provide some excess return.

In order to more clearly see the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns, I typically rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see below). If the distribution is perfectly symmetric, with the same probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same magnitude, the negative return curve will lie perfectly on top of the positive return curve. In this case, they are very close, but there are slightly elevated probabilities of positive returns for a range of the highest-probability outcomes (for the range +/- 35%, corresponding to the range from 0% to 35% in the chart below). The market-implied outlook is neutral, with a slight bullish tilt.

Market-implied price return probabilities for ANTM for the period from now until January 21, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution is rotated about the vertical axis (Source: author's calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

Selling covered calls on ANTM looks somewhat attractive on the basis of the market-implied outlook. You can sell a call option expiring on January 21, 2022, with a $420 strike for $19.50. Buying the stock at $381.95 and selling this call option provides 5.1% in option premium income over the next 8.9 months ($19.50/$381.95), which equates to annualized income yield of 6.9%. This also leaves 10% in potential price appreciation before ANTM's price exceeds $420 and the option goes into the money. The market-implied outlook estimates a 67% probability that the price of ANTM will be below $420 in 8.9 months. In other words, there is a 2-in-3 chance that this covered call position will retain all of the price return in addition to the option premium income and the dividend payments between now and January 21, 2022.

Summary

Anthem has been rallying strongly in recent months and reported a substantial Q1 earnings outperformance on April 21st. The 15.2 forward P/E is fairly low, indicating a reasonable valuation. The Seeking Alpha Factor Grades give ANTM an A- for value. The consensus outlook from Wall Street analysts is bullish. The consensus 3-5 year EPS growth is 14.55%. The recent gains for ANTM mean that the expected upside over the next 12 months is largely priced in. The consensus 12-month price target is about 7.4% above the current price. The market-implied outlook for the next 8.9 months (to January 21, 2022) is neutral with a slightly bullish tilt and has annualized volatility of 29%. My final rating is bullish, although I am inclined to sell covered calls as described in the previous section.