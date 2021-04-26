Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Without much doubt, it has probably been said that AT&T (NYSE:NYSE:T) might be one of the most famous laggards in the stock market. In many ways, these bearish criticisms ring true because the stock itself has languished in disappointing territory and essentially traded sideways for roughly two decades.

However, recent strength in quarterly earnings performances and the stock's long-term historical trading activity suggests that AT&T contains relatively limited potential for downside risk. Essentially, these views formed the basis of the bullish argument in our prior article on the company, which called for income investors to maintain long positions in AT&T despite its lackluster outlook for growth and the stock's depressing trading performances.

Of course, the stock is now showing gains of roughly +14% in a period of just over six months but we still view AT&T as a highly diversified company with a strong commitment to maintain its superior dividend yield (currently at 6.63%) and this is why income investors can continue to buy the stock on dips as long as support levels near $27.90 are able to contain price trends.

Chart Analysis: The Income Machine

During the most recent reporting period, AT&T posted a blow-out quarter that beat analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue. Interestingly, these bullish performances were driven by strong evidence of growth in streaming subscribers and an increase in demand for high-end smartphones.

However, not all of the news was positive and bearish analysts might still make the argument that these trends in consumer growth actually weakened the telecom giant's profit margins. AT&T's adjusted EBITDA showed declines of almost 5% (at $13.6 billion), so it's clear that contractions on the company's profit margins have significantly impacted performances.

During the first-quarter period, AT&T was heavily focused on offering promotions for both new and existing consumers (for example, the company offered many discounts on wireless plans) and when we take these individual results in conjunction with the fact that subscribers to AT&T's HBO Max platform haven't yet generated profitable results for the company, we can see that there are still notable weaknesses that should be recognized by income investors.

That said, AT&T still managed to surpass Wall Street's expectations with relative ease while showing $7.5 billion in net income (equal to $1.04 per share) for the period. Of course, this marks a significant gain relative to the $4.6 billion ($0.63 per share) that was generated during the same period of the prior year.

But given the extreme rarities that characterized the market environment over the last year, it's probably most important for investors to focus on the fact that this performance puts AT&T on track to achieve management's full-year guidance figures and this is why we think the outlook remains constructive for income investors even with the stock trading off of its recent lows.

Revenues for the period revealed an increase from $42.8 billion to $43.9 billion during the last year and investors can thank improvements in the WarnerMedia segment (with its $8.5 billion in revenue) and a 9.4% gain in mobility revenue (at $19 billion) for the bullish outcome. These segments help to balance weaknesses seen in the company's Latin America, domestic video, and business wire-line segments.

In addition to the attractive dividend yield that attracts most income investors, AT&T is also looking quite attractive when compared to the stock's historical valuations. Specifically, AT&T is now trading with a price to sales ratio of 1.31 (which is well below its highs from the end of 2019) and a price to free cash flow ratio of 8.25 (which is well below its highs from 2015 and 2017).

Chart Analysis: The Income Machine

Prior to the start of the pandemic, shares of AT&T were trading near $36 and this significant underperformance relative to the rest of the stock market suggests that an attractive level of upside potential still exists for income investors. Even with the short-term rallies that have occurred in the wake of AT&T's favorable earnings print, shares of the stock are still struggling to overcome the critical $31 level that has already proven to be restrictive on multiple occasions.

Last week's price moves have helped share prices push through this critical level of resistance and this chart activity now opens the door for a test of the June 2020 highs at $33.24. However, this price target would appear to be a bit conservative given the fact that AT&T is currently trading with a forward price to earnings of just 9.58. When we assess the stock from a longer-term perspective, we can see that the average price to earnings ratio over the last decade rests more than 10% above current valuations (at 10.8), so there is clear scope for new rallies in share prices as we move toward the half-way point in 2021.

As we saw in the first price chart, the historical trading range that has defined the dominant trend in shares of AT&T stock for most of the last two decades appears to suggest that further downside potential appears limited. Similar conclusions can be drawn when we look at the relevant and predominant trading activities found in options markets, which also seems to suggest heightened potential for range-bound price action for AT&T in the coming months.

As a result, it makes little sense for income investors to shun this stock based on its "boring" trading performances in recent years because most of these current factors suggest a limited potential for downside in share prices that are associated with a stock that still offers a very attractive dividend yield.

Overall, it's still important for income investors to remember that AT&T still expects to see tremendous growth in certain areas of its business and this means that the company really does not deserve its reputation as a market laggard. As an example, management now expects to see the HBO Max subscription base grow to 120-150 million by 2025. Thus, if these projections turn out to be accurate, these performances would mark a substantial increase relative to the company's earlier projections in 2019 (when AT&T was calling for U.S. subscriber targets of 50 million and global subscriber targets of just 75-90 million).

Given the colossal size of AT&T's business (which is characterized by an ability to generate over $20 billion in annual profits) and its broad economic moat, we are still viewing the stock as one of the safest Income Generators in the U.S. equities markets.

As a result, position exposure here offers income investors relatively inexpensive access to a stock with a dividend yield of 6.63%, long-term potential for growth in a diversified set of assets, and relatively limited potential for downside in share prices (based on AT&T's clear trading range that has formed over the last two decades).

Based on our chart analysis, we expect support levels near $27.90 (the stock's low from February 26th) to contain share prices and limit selling pressure for the remainder of this important earnings season. Ultimately, this price zone looks to be suitable for placing stop losses on bullish positions and this strategy can offer additional protection from downside risks in the event that broader earnings performances disappoint investors in the weeks ahead.

