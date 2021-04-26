Photo by James Nielsen/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) reported Q1 2021 revenue and GAAP EPS of $0.19. The company beat on revenue and EPS. Below is my takeaway on the quarter.

North America Fueled Growth

The pandemic caused a demand destruction for oil and a sharp decline in GDP in the first half of 2020. Prior to the pandemic, Halliburton, Schlumberger (SLB), Baker Hughes (BKR) and others were facing headwinds in North America. Schlumberger recently sold its hydraulic fracturing business, reducing exposure to North America. North America remains Halliburton's biggest revenue producer. The region is showing a resurgence after OPEC supply cuts drove Brent oil above $60, more than robust enough to spur E&P in the oil patch.

Halliburton's revenue of $3.5 billion rose 7% Q/Q. Two of the company's major product categories experienced revenue growth.

Revenue from North America was $1.4 billion, up 13% Q/Q. Higher drilling-related services, stimulation and artificial lift activity in the North America land sector drove the increase. North America represented 41% of total revenue, up from 38% in the year-earlier period. The region should fuel Halliburton for the rest of 2021.

International revenue was $2.0 billion, up 2% Q/Q. Latin America revenue rose 26% on higher activity across multiple product lines. Revenue from Europe/Africa/CIS fell 1% on a reduction in completion tools sales and well intervention services throughout the region. Revenue in Middle East/Asia fell 6% on lower stimulation and well intervention services in the Middle East and lower drilling activity in Asia.

In Q4 2020, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) have both received Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, creating a pathway to reopening the economy. Vaccinations in the U.S. are happening more quickly than abroad. The economy outside the U.S. could be held back for a while until COVIDd-19 doses are supplied to the rest of the world. This could create a headwind for Halliburton's international revenue over the short term.

Margins Were Practically Flat

Cost containment efforts helped Halliburton, Baker Hughes, and Schlumberger stabilize margins amid the pandemic. Now that the revenue decline has been arrested, can Halliburton expand margins? Halliburton's total operating expenses were $2.9 billion, up 8% sequentially. Operating expenses grew slightly faster than revenue, which hurt EBITDA margin. It also implied that while Hallburton's top line growth is improving, it may be losing pricing power in certain regions. This could be a narrative to watch going forward.

EBITDA was $596 million, up 3% Q/Q. EBITDA margin was 17%, down about 100 basis points versus that of Q4 2020. The company also under-performed Schlumberger whose EBITDA margin ticked up 20 basis points. That said, Halliburton's EBITDA margins are at or near their historical averages. The company's cost take-outs have likely run their course now that the revenue slide has subsided. Margins could improve over the course of the year due to added scale and efficiency gains.

Strong Liquidity

Oil services firms must maintain liquidity amid an uncertain economy. Halliburton's size gives it a competitive advantage relative to smaller firms. The company ended the quarter with $2.5 billion, down from $2.6 billion at year-end. Working capital was $5.3 billion, up from $5.0 billion at year-end. Working capital should be able to support Halliburton's operation for several quarters.

Free cash flow ("FCF") during the quarter was $160 million, up from $81 million in the year-earlier period. Management reduced capital expenditures by $109 million versus Q1 2020. Halliburton expects cash flow to be a key metric going forward:

Finally, We delivered approximately $160 million of free cash flow in the first quarter, which is a great first step to delivering strong free cash flow for the full year. This was another quarter of solid execution on our five strategic priorities that define Halliburton’s path and will drive our success... Our first quarter performance demonstrated that aligning our actions with these strategic priorities boosts our returns and free cash flow generation. We expect to continue delivering strong free cash flow and industry-leading returns as we move through the year. We are encouraged by the inflection in international activity we saw during the first quarter and anticipate that recovery will gain momentum across all regions in the second quarter and beyond.

Positive cash flow portends that liquidity should grow over time. Halliburton should continue to squirrel away capital in case the economy turns down in the future. If government stimulus subsides, there is a potential for the economy to turn down again. Oil services firms should use that time wisely to prepare themselves for the long haul.

Conclusion

HAL has an enterprise value of $25 billion and trades just shy of 12x EBITDA. The stock has doubled over the past year. Additional gains could be driven by the performance of broader markets. I rate HAL a hold.