Photo by Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images

I’ve covered a number of Apartment REITs, but Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is admittedly not one of them. Like its peers, Essex has performed well over the past year, as pandemic concerns have eased and as government stimulus measures have introduced a record amount of cash into the financial system. In this article, I show why I believe Essex has unique characteristics that position it well for the future, so let’s get started.

Essex Is A Premium Quality REIT

Essex Property Trust is an S&P 500 company and is a self-managed Apartment REIT that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing multifamily residential properties on the West Coast. At present, it has an ownership interest in 246 apartment communities, comprising 60,000 units, and in 2020, generated $1.6B in total revenue.

Essex’s properties are concentrated in just the 2 states of California and Washington, which when combined, represent the 5th highest GDP in the world. 17% of Essex’s NOI comes from Seattle, with the remainder being about evenly split between Northern and Southern California. Essex’s unique strategic focus on the West Coast gives it all-important local market expertise into its key markets. This gives management inherent advantages in knowing where to build, and where demand is likely to come from in the future.

(Source: March Investor Presentation)

Starting with the challenges, it’s no secret that Essex has experienced some headwinds stemming from the pandemic, with full-year 2020 Core FFO/share declining by 4.2% YoY. Occupancy, however, has remained relatively stable at 96.5%, dropping by just 60 bps YoY since the end of 2019. It appears, therefore, that much of the drop in the bottom-line results was due to rent concessions in order to attract/retain tenants.

I see this as being temporary, however, as the broader economy has bounced back since the start of the year, and I’m encouraged to see that management strategically repurchased 1.2M shares last year while the stock traded at multi-year lows, at an average price per share of $224.96.

Looking forward, I see reasons to be optimistic, considering that Essex enjoys favorable supply and demand characteristics in its markets. This is supported by the low amount of new apartment and single family home permits in Essex’s markets as opposed to the rest of the U.S. This results in severe supply constraints, as much of the existing land is already developed, with limited new available space.

As seen below, new permits for total and single family home construction have historically been below 1%, and is currently trending downwards. As such, I see this as being an impetus for Essex to drive meaningful rental rate growth, as the economy continues to normalize itself.

(Source: March Investor Presentation)

In addition, the nationwide housing boom has been particularly felt in California and Washington, with home prices rising by 12.3% and 11% YoY, respectively. The after-tax premium cost to own vs. rent in Essex markets now sits at 94%, which is well above 53% historical average. This high cost of home ownership creates a strong financial incentive to rent rather than own in Essex markets.

(Source: March Investor Presentation)

I see potential for Essex’s operating metrics to gain momentum this year, as tech companies re-open their offices and “call back” their employees to a full onsite or hybrid work environment. This is supported by the management sentiments below, during the recent conference call:

“We have been tracking many companies that have adopted work from home models during the pandemic, and we remain confident that the vast majority of companies will ask employees to return to the office when it is safe to do so, likely with increased work from home flexibility going forward. Google, Netflix and Apple are among the largest companies who have expressed their desire to return to the office, many others will follow.”

(Source: March Investor Presentation)

In addition, BMO recently upgraded Essex to Outperform, with a $310 price target, as it sees tech companies boosting their hiring recently. It noted that “ESS has the highest exposure to Seattle and the Bay Area, the two markets with the largest job postings among 50 leading tech companies representing $11T in market cap.”

As such, Essex should be able to resume its track record of rental growth by the second half of this year. As seen below, Essex’s rent growth has outpaced that of other gateway markets over the past decade.

(Source: March Investor Presentation)

Meanwhile, Essex maintains a strong balance sheet, with $1.2B in liquidity, comprised of cash and undrawn capacity on its lines of credit. While its net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 6.6x is a bit higher than the 6.0x level that I prefer to see, I see potential for this leverage ratio to drop as EBITDA is expected to pick up this year. Plus, Essex has a healthy interest coverage ratio of 4.75x, and BBB+/Baa1 credit ratings from S&P and Moody’s.

This lends support to the 2.8% dividend yield, with a 68% payout ratio, and a 5-year CAGR of 7.1%. As seen below, Essex has delivered superior returns compared to its peers Equity Residential (EQR), AvalonBay Communities (AVB), and UDR, Inc. (UDR)

(Source: March Investor Presentation)

Risks to Consider

No investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering.

A renewed surge in COVID rates may result in a delay in the re-opening of offices, and could therefore hamper the timing of demand for surrounding apartment units.

Essex’s concentration on the West Coast is a double-edged sword, as it is exposed to risk from rent control measures, even though the California Proposition 21 for rent control failed last year. This concentration also exposes Essex to regional economic trends.

While interest rates are expected to remain low through 2023, future rate increases would result in higher cost of debt funding for Essex.

Investor Takeaway

Essex has seen some headwinds stemming from the pandemic. While these challenges are expected to remain in the near term, I expect operating metrics to begin to rebound in the second half of this year. In summary, Essex has the following tailwinds going for it:

Highly constrained supply in its key markets, especially at present.

Strong growth in housing prices on the West Coast makes it historically affordable to rent rather than own.

Re-opening of offices and robust hiring trends by tech companies should further support rent increases this year.

Notably, Essex isn’t cheap at the current price of $297.34 with a forward P/FFO of 24.2. However, I find it to be reasonable, considering the strong balance sheet, track record of outperformance, and the aforementioned reasons. For investors with a decade-long investment horizon, it won’t matter much whether or not Essex can be had for $20 cheaper, as I would expect the shares to be worth far more than the present price. Essex is a Buy.