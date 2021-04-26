Photo by metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This year two companies competing to be leaders in smart home operating systems are coming public via SPAC mergers:

Previously, a deep dive on Latch was published in March 2021 on Seeking Alpha: Latch: The Apple Of Real Estate, in which the author introduced Latch's business and presented it as the "Apple of Real Estate." Since then, SmartRent has announced it is going public via a SPAC merger. Both companies appear to be very similar in both size, scope, and valuation. Building on the Apple analogy, I propose that SmartRent can be thought of as Android: it has a larger user base and a wider range of hardware. This article focuses on comparing Latch and SmartRent.

Product

My first impression going through both investor presentations is that both companies are very similar in terms of product and market. The information contained herein comes primarily from the following sources, which I recommend for further investigation by the interested reader:

Starting with product, both companies today have a significant hardware component. In fact hardware accounts for ~80% of the revenue for each company, which is seen as a low-margin "loss leader" for high-margin software contracts. Both companies make their own first-party hardware, but emphasize integration with third-party hardware as part of their effort to brand themselves as SaaS companies.

For Latch, the first-party hardware is primarily focused on smart locks (hence the name latch) while SmartRent offers a much larger selection of hardware (cameras, doorbells, hubs, plugs, sensors, switches, thermostats, etc.). It appears that the majority of the SmartRent hardware offerings come through its 2020 acquisition of Zipato, a smart home manufacturing company based in Croatia. In its investor presentation, SmartRent claims that the acquisition paid for itself within 12 months due to gross margin savings upon successful integration.

Market

Both companies focus on selling to multifamily apartment developers and boast some big name developers as their customers. Latch claims "that 1 in 10 new multi-family apartments in the US [were] built with Latch devices as of 2019" and boasts "7 in 10 of the National Multifamily Housing Council largest developers as customers" and shows some example logos (see slide with logos below).

SmartRent on the other hand claims that "15 of the top 20 multifamily owners are SmartRent clients" and lists out all 20 with checkmarks indicating the ones that are SmartRent clients (see slide below). The list of names will be very familiar to multifamily apartment REIT investors.

The statements from the two companies at first glance appear to be in conflict. SmartRent's customer list appears to be more credible in that it explicitly names the customers and the number of units they own. For Latch's claim, the National Multifamily Housing Council provides a member directory but does not organize the members based on size. It is possible that Latch is measuring size based on market cap or property value instead of number of units.

Financial Performance

The table below compares some key metrics from the two companies:

Latch SmartRent Cumulative Units (2021) 145K-304K* 314K Revenue (2021) $49M $119M Gross Profit Margin (2021) 26% 12% Adj EBITDA Margin (2021) -180% -18% % Software Revenue 22% 20% Revenue Growth (2021 YoY) 165% 125% Customer Churn 0% 0% Net Revenue Retention 154% not reported Software Gross Margin (2021) 90% 50%

Source: Latch Investor Presentation & SmartRent Investor Presentation *2021 actuals are not reported; this figure represents the range from 2019 and 2020 cumulative booked units, which are a leading indicator of actual units. Latch reports "cumulative booked home units", which includes units that are "associated with signed LOIs to purchase... within the next 24 months".

SmartRent is the larger of the two companies on both a cumulative unit (i.e. customer apartment units) and revenue basis, although both are very close on a gross profit basis. Note that Latch's presentation confuses the comparison slightly by presenting "booked" units and revenue, which represents a forward view of units / revenue that will have closed sales in the next 24 months. While this is useful as a leading indicator, it is confusing in that (1) it is not an actual realized sale since it is based only on letters of intent and (2) since it covers a 24 month period it is confusing to try to compare on a calendar year basis between companies.

Today both companies are primarily hardware companies on a revenue basis: for both, software revenue only accounts for 20% of the revenue. That said, the software revenue is significantly higher margin for both companies. Latch reports a 90% gross margin on software while SmartRent reports 50% gross margin. Given that SmartRent is the larger of the two companies, it is surprising to see substantially lower gross margins. One explanation is that what I am labeling as "Software Gross Margin" for SmartRent is technically "Hosted Service" gross margin which constitutes "Hub and SaaS revenue". Hub refers to a smart home product from the Zipato acquisition and may not necessarily reflect a high margin SaaS revenue stream.

Both companies are projecting growth rates in the high double digits to low triple digits. However, it should be noted that Latch has a significantly lower EBITDA margin (-180%) to produce this growth vs. SmartRent's (-18%). SmartRent projects positive adjusted EBITDA in 2022 vs. 2024 for Latch.

Key financial slides from the investor presentations are reproduced below for reference:

Finally, both companies are approximately the same valuation on a forward-looking enterprise value to gross profit basis (see table below).

Latch SmartRent Equity Value $1.6B $2.1B Enterprise Value $1.1B $1.7B Gross Profit (2023E) $132M $208M EV/GP (2023E) 8.3 8.2

Customer Retention

Strong customer retention is a core part of the investment thesis for both companies. Latch claims 100% gross revenue retention and 154% net booked revenue expansion. Well-known SPAC investor Chamath Palihapitiya led the PIPE and called Latch the "Best SaaS company [he's] ever seen/invested in" due to the high net revenue retention (see image below).

Similarly SmartRent claims zero customer churn, but does not provide a revenue retention metric. However, SmartRent does provide anecdotal evidence of a high net revenue retention metric based on a case study of two customers that started with a pilot and eventually rolled out the SmartRent product to the majority of their apartment units.

Investors

SmartRent's sponsor Fifth Wall is a well-known prop tech venture capital firm, which claims to be the largest firm focused on this vertical. Investors in the SPAC transaction include well-known real estate names: Starwood Capital Group, Lennar, and Invitation Homes.

Latch's SPAC sponsor is Tishman Speyer, a well-known US property developer. As mentioned previously, well-known SPAC investor Chamath Palihapitiya led the PIPE. Notably, Chamath was the sponsor for Opendoor (OPEN), a well-known emerging prop-tech company in the ibuyer space. However the other PIPE investors are more generic private equity companies (BlackRock, D1, Fidelity).

Comparing the SPAC transaction investors for both companies, I find SmartRent's more compelling. Fifth Wall is deeply integrated in the prop tech space and can be an enabler for future bolt on acquisitions to build out SmartRent's technology platform. Furthermore the roster of strategic investors from the real estate industry is a very positive indicator.

Points of Uncertainty from Investor Presentations

It is well-known that SPAC investor presentations lack the rigor of a more traditional S1 filing. As such, I wanted to point out a few considerations that readers should keep in mind when reading the Latch and SmartRent investor presentations:

Latch emphasizes "booked" units and revenue, which can be misleading to the uninformed reader since these represent expected sales over a 2-year period based on a letter of intent, not actual sales in a single calendar year.

Latch's claim of having "7 in 10 of the National Multifamily Housing Council largest developers as customers" is challenging to validate, especially in comparison to SmartRent's checklist of 15 largest apartment owner customers.

SmartRent does not provide any historical financial data, which has been a red flag for many companies that have recently come public via SPAC.

SmartRent acquired Zipato in 2020. It is unclear how this acquisition affects some of the reported metrics. Investors are likely most interested in customers of SmartRent's high-margin SaaS products vs. some of the lower-margin Zipato hardware, but it is not clear if the customer numbers only reflect SmartRent SaaS customers or potentially includes customers only of Zipato legacy product.

Conclusion

In comparing both companies, my assessment is that on paper both have very similar products and target markets. While I have not evaluated either product beyond what is presented online, it appears that both companies have strong customer traction. Both are primarily hardware companies today, but are selling investors on a future that will have sticky high margin recurring SaaS revenue. Both companies have similar high growth rates and near-identical valuations on an EV to gross profit basis.

The key differences between the companies in my assessment are as follows:

SmartRent appears to have a stronger go-to-market strategy. SmartRent's customer list of largest apartment owners by unit is more compelling vs. Latch's claim of "7 in 10 of the National Multifamily Housing Council largest developers as customers". SmartRent is able to achieve a similar level of growth to Latch at a larger scale and higher EBITDA margin, potentially because of the go-to-market strategy mentioned in point #1. SmartRent has more compelling list of strategic investors who can potentially be facilitators of future growth. Latch's presentation of unit economics (i.e. net revenue retention, LTV to CAC) and historical financials is much more compelling vs. SmartRent's presentation which lacked both. Typically I do not invest in SPACs that have omitted historical financials. The treatment of SmartRent's Zipato acquisition in the customer / financial metrics reported by SmartRent is unclear, which creates some uncertainty around how the metrics relate to SmartRent's SaaS product that is at the core of the investment thesis.

On the surface, SmartRent appears to have a competitive advantage given the first 3 points above. However, Latch presents strong historical financials and unit economics which are compelling as a standalone business in the absence of competition. Given that both companies are small relative to the total market, I believe there is room for both to grow significantly. Given the equal valuations, my inclination here is to split the difference and buy both and re-allocate the investment based on future performance of both companies. As a final note, both companies appear inexpensive vs. traditional SaaS companies, which could enable higher future returns if investors are willing to tolerate the risk of the hardware business component.