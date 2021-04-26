Photo by tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As a dividend growth investor, I'm always on the lookout for businesses that deliver the operating results necessary to reward shareholders with generous dividend increases and share repurchase programs.

A prime example of a company that has done just that for many years, and even more so in 2020, is Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM).

As I'll discuss below for the first time since I covered the stock in January, Williams-Sonoma's well-covered dividend was recently raised by 11%, the company reported both strong revenue and non-GAAP diluted EPS growth in 2020, it possesses a clear growth runway and a masterful balance sheet, and the stock is trading right around fair value.

Given all of the above, I feel very confident in reestablishing my buy rating on shares of the stock at this time.

An Easily Covered Dividend That Was Just Raised 11% Last Month

Although Williams-Sonoma's 1.37% yield is essentially the same as the S&P 500's 1.38% yield, and this alone would imply that its dividend is quite safe, I will be referring to the non-GAAP diluted EPS and FCF payout ratios during 2020 to determine whether the dividend is safe.

Williams-Sonoma reported $9.04 in non-GAAP diluted EPS during 2020 against $1.97 in dividends/share paid out during that time for a non-GAAP diluted EPS payout ratio of 21.8%.

Moving to FCF, Williams-Sonoma generated $1.275 billion in operating cash flow during 2020 against $170 million in capital expenditures (according to data sourced from page 49 of the recent 10-K), which works out to $1.105 billion in FCF.

When measuring the $1.105 billion in FCF against its $158 million in dividends paid out during 2020, the FCF payout ratio equates to just 14.3%.

My examination of Williams-Sonoma's non-GAAP diluted EPS and FCF payout ratios further proves the safety of the stock's dividend in the near future.

Yet another point that supports my argument regarding the dividend safety is the fact that the company announced an 11% increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.53/share to $0.59/share last month, as well as the approval of a $1 billion share repurchase authorization (which is massive for a company of Williams-Sonoma's size).

Double-digit dividend increases and huge share repurchase authorizations are sure-fire signs that a company's Board of Directors are optimistic toward the future of their company, and I view Williams-Sonoma as no exception to this rule.

Since Williams-Sonoma's payout ratios could meaningfully expand over the long term without jeopardizing the safety of the stock's dividend and Yahoo Finance is forecasting 9.5% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years (which would be a slight acceleration over the previous 5-year earnings CAGR of 8.9%), I am raising my annual dividend growth rate over the long term from 7.75% to 8.50%.

Long-Term Tailwinds And Flawless Balance Sheet Bodes Well

Image Source: March 2021 Investor Presentation

In a year when many companies endured revenue declines/flat revenue and earnings declines/flat earnings, Williams-Sonoma put together one of the best years in its corporate history.

The company benefited from a number of favorable trends in 2020, which included the addition of nearly 4 million customers to its cross brand loyalty program according to opening remarks from CFO Julie Whalen in the company's Q4 2020 earnings call.

In addition to the tremendous surge in new loyalty program customers, Williams-Sonoma's existing customers spent an additional 15% over last year and more than 60% of new customers purchased across brands by their second year (as per slide 26 of the March 2021 Investor Presentation).

These trends allowed the company to report $6.783 billion in net revenues during 2020, which represents an impressive 15.0% YoY net revenue growth rate compared to the $5.898 billion in net revenues generated in 2019 (according to the Q4 2020 earnings press release).

Moving to the bottom line, Williams-Sonoma was able to leverage the significant shift from brick-and-mortar sales to more profitable e-commerce sales.

WSM further increased its e-commerce sales from an already impressive 56% of its sales mix in 2019 to nearly 70% in 2020 (slide 29 of the March 2021 Investor Presentation), which in combination with reduced occupancy costs from renegotiation of lease agreements and the closure of a portion of its retail fleet, helped the company to increase its non-GAAP operating margins 560 basis points from 8.6% in 2019 to 14.2% in 2020 (per CFO Julie Whalen's opening remarks during the Q4 2020 earnings call).

The mix of considerably higher net revenues and dramatically improved non-GAAP operating margins enabled the company to post a massive 86.8% surge in non-GAAP EPS from $4.84 in 2019 to $9.04 in 2020 (as illustrated by the above slide).

Image Source: March 2021 Investor Presentation

Looking ahead to 2025, Williams-Sonoma is targeting further expansion in its non-GAAP operating margin to 15% (based on a continuation of a shift in its sales mix to higher margin e-commerce and reductions in its retail fleet per CFO Julie Whalen's opening remarks in the Q4 2020 earnings call) on a net revenue base of $10 billion (slide 32 of the March 2021 Investor Presentation).

Williams-Sonoma believes that a trifecta of macro trends, including a strong housing market, a continued work-from-home environment, and a shift to e-commerce within the housewares and home furnishings industry (which has significant room for expansion compared to other industries based on the slide above), along with its three key differentiators of in-house design, digital-first strategy, and values, will help the business to achieve its long-term objective of a $10 billion revenue base.

Aside from the strong operating results in 2020 and ambitious goals over the next 5 years, Williams-Sonoma boasts a fortress-like balance sheet.

The interest coverage ratio moderately improved from ~51.6 in 2019 to ~55.1 in 2020 (as per data sourced from the Q4 2020 earnings press release).

What's even more encouraging from a balance sheet perspective is that the company boasted $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents against no long-term debt (according to data sourced from page 47 of the recent 10-K).

When taking into consideration the robust operating results, long-term growth prospects, and the flawless balance sheet, I believe that Williams-Sonoma is capable of being a great, long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider

While operating fundamentals are arguably the strongest they have ever been, it's worth monitoring the company's key risks to ensure that the investment thesis continues to hold up.

Therefore, I will be examining several major risks associated with an investment in Williams-Sonoma as outlined in the company's recent 10-K.

The first set of risks to Williams-Sonoma is from a COVID-19 standpoint, which includes the possibility of the work-from-home environment impacting productivity or disrupting business, potential supply chain disruptions, and possible new variants (pages 11-12 of the recent 10-K).

While Williams-Sonoma has been able to transition certain employees to a work-from-home environment over the past 12 months and counting with no material impact to its productivity or business operations, there can be no assurances that this will continue to be the case indefinitely since a work-from-home environment has never been done on this scale in the company's history until recently. If Williams-Sonoma's culture or operations are negatively impacted as a result of the shift in how work is completed, its operating and financial results could be adversely impacted.

Another COVID risk to Williams-Sonoma is that although there have been no significant interruptions in its supply chain or to its distribution centers, the possibility remains that one of its vendors or distribution centers could be the site of a COVID outbreak, which would necessitate a partial or complete shutdown of a facility.

If this manifests, Williams-Sonoma may be unable to deliver its products to its customers in a timely manner, which could negatively impact the company's stellar customer service track record and the brand itself, leading to potential brand impairment.

The final COVID risk to Williams-Sonoma is the possibility of new variants that are more resistant to the line of available vaccines and treatments, which could lead to supply chain interruptions, a recession resulting in reduced consumer spending, and so forth.

The first non-COVID related risk to Williams-Sonoma is that as a company operating in a highly competitive retail industry, its long-term success hinges on its ability to continue to differentiate itself through an innovative shopping experience and extensive line of high-quality products (pages 14-15 of the recent 10-K).

While the company has done an excellent job of differentiating itself and executing on its e-commerce strategy, there are no guarantees that it will be able to permanently continue on this success.

If Williams-Sonoma isn't able to continue to adapt to shifting consumer preferences and remain competitive within its industry, the company runs the risk of losing market share and falling short of its long-term growth targets, which would also impact its ability to grow its dividend and deliver share price appreciation.

One final key risk to Williams-Sonoma is that as a large, primarily e-commerce driven retailer, the company faces no shortage of threats to its cybersecurity on a daily basis (pages 19-20 of the recent 10-K).

Even though Williams-Sonoma is constantly allocating resources to upgrading its cybersecurity to protect its proprietary information and the sensitive information of its customers, there are no guarantees that the company will be able to stave off major cybersecurity breaches forever.

If WSM finds itself the victim of a large-scale cybersecurity breach, the company would likely be harmed from multiple perspectives, including potential fines, claims for damages in excess of the insurance coverage, and significant damage to its reputation with its customers, which could end up shattering the investment thesis.

Although I have gone over a few key risks facing Williams-Sonoma, the above discussion shouldn't be interpreted as one that is exhaustive. For a thorough discussion of the risks, I would refer interested readers to pages 9-29 of the recent 10-K, as well as my previous articles on the stock.

An Excellent Business Trading Around Fair Value

While Williams-Sonoma is arguably among the best specialty retailers in the world, it is paramount to long-term success as an investor to avoid overpaying for a stock to reduce the risks that go along with a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and reduced annual total return potential.

Ergo, I will be utilizing two valuation models to establish a fair value for shares.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first valuation model that I'll use to assign a fair value to Williams-Sonoma's shares is the dividend discount model, or DDM, which consists of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is the annualized dividend/share. Following the recent dividend increase, the annualized dividend/share is $2.36.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another way of stating the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. While the required annual total return rate typically differs from one investor to another, I look for 10% annual total returns on my investments because I believe that such returns provide adequate reward for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate over the long term.

While the first two inputs into the DDM merely require data retrieval to find a stock's annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to set an acceptable annual total return rate, accurately forecasting the long-term dividend growth rate requires an investor to weigh multiple factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long-term), annual earnings growth potential, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

When I factor in that Williams-Sonoma is primed for high-single-digit annual earnings growth over the next few years, the payout ratios are positioned to expand over the long term, and that the balance sheet no longer has any long-term debt, I believe that an 8.5% annual dividend growth rate over the long term is a reasonable assumption for the stock.

Using the above inputs, I arrive at a fair value of $157.33 a share, which implies that shares are trading at a 9.8% premium to fair value and pose 9.0% downside from the current price of $172.80 a share (as of April 24, 2021).

Image Source: Money Chimp

The second valuation model that I will utilize to approximate the fair value of Williams-Sonoma's shares is the discounted cash flows model, or DCF model, which also is comprised of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DCF model is the trailing twelve months' earnings figure, which is the $9.04 in non-GAAP diluted EPS that Williams-Sonoma reported in 2020.

The next input into the DCF model is the growth assumptions input, which has the potential to significantly skew a stock's fair value if the growth assumptions input proves to be too optimistic. So as to leave an adequate margin of safety, I aim to be conservative in my growth assumptions.

I believe that a 6.0% 5 year CAGR in Williams-Sonoma's non-GAAP diluted EPS and a 4.5% CAGR thereafter is realistic given that both are well below my estimates for those time periods.

The third and final input into the DCF model is the discount rate, which is once again the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. As I indicated above, my annual total return requirement is 10%.

When plugging the above inputs into the DCF model, I estimate that Williams-Sonoma's fair value is $183.22 a share, which indicates that shares are priced at a 5.7% discount to fair value and offer 6.0% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Averaging the two fair values together, I compute a fair value of $170.28 a share, which suggests that shares are trading at a 1.5% premium to fair value and pose 1.5% downside from the current share price.

Summary: Williams-Sonoma Is A Dividend Growth Stock With Solid Total Return Potential

Williams-Sonoma's respective non-GAAP diluted EPS and FCF payout ratios of 21.8% and 14.3%, as well as the recent 11% dividend increase, support my conclusion that the dividend is quite safe for the foreseeable future, and that there are many years of dividend growth left in the company's future.

Primarily the company's e-commerce sales mix prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic positioned it for a banner year, posting 17.0% YoY net revenue growth and 86.8% YoY non-GAAP diluted EPS growth.

Williams-Sonoma's e-commerce leadership, an anticipated surge in housewares and home furnishings e-commerce penetration, as well a strong housing market are all long-term tailwinds.

Additionally, the interest coverage ratio materially improved from ~51.6 in 2019 to a fortress-like ~55.1 in 2020. If this wasn't impressive enough, the company recently retired its remaining $300 million in long-term debt and it boasted $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of last fiscal year.

Adding to the case for an investment in Williams-Sonoma is that I estimate the stock is only trading at a 1% premium to fair value.

Since Williams-Sonoma's combination of a 1.4% yield, 8.0-9.0% annual earnings growth, and 0.1% annual valuation multiple contraction mean that the stock will meet my 10% annual total return requirement over the next decade, I am rating shares of the stock a buy at the present time.