Interview With Daniel Lacalle: Markets Are Pricing Massive Expansion

Summary

  • I joined Daniel Lacalle to discuss why markets are mistaken in pricing in a massive economic expansion.
  • We unpack many of the mainstream myths on narratives driving markets and why outcomes will be no different than in the past.
  • The discussion covers a lot of ground, including corporate taxes and the impacts on the market, current valuations, as well as debt, deficits, and the impacts on economic growth.

Last week, I joined Daniel Lacalle to discuss why markets are mistaken in pricing in a massive economic expansion. The discussion covers a lot of ground, including:

We unpack many of the mainstream myths on narratives driving markets and why outcomes will be no different than in the past.

