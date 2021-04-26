Interview With Daniel Lacalle: Markets Are Pricing Massive Expansion
Last week, I joined Daniel Lacalle to discuss why markets are mistaken in pricing in a massive economic expansion. The discussion covers a lot of ground, including:
- Are we in an economic expansion or a recovery? Why those are different.
- Corporate taxes and the impacts on the market.
- Current valuations.
- The debt, deficits, and impacts on economic growth.
- Why socialism doesn't work.
We unpack many of the mainstream myths on narratives driving markets and why outcomes will be no different than in the past.
