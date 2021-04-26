Photo by tmeks/E+ via Getty Images

Basic physics defines momentum as p=m*v, or mass times velocity. Translated to the stock market, that means companies with the highest momentum would be those that have relatively large market caps (i.e. mass) and that are also moving higher in price (velocity). In other words, the swinging ball in the photo above will keep swinging until some force impedes it. In the case of a ball dropped from the top of a building, we know that its momentum will increase because the force of gravity will cause its velocity to increase. It sounds like a decent strategy to apply to the stock market - at least in theory (i.e. stocks that have outperformed in the past tend to keep outperforming until some event impedes them).

This is the basic strategy adopted by the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM). However, the exact implementation of the strategy - in this case, the index MTUM tracks - appears to be less than optimal. That's because in the age of Reddit.com and high market volatility, the index MTUM tracks is rather slow to react to market changes. That said, there are still some investors who may find MTUM relatively attractive. Indeed, with a market-cap close to $15 billion, obviously there are many investors that do.

Investment Thesis

As Investopedia reports, "Momentum investing was all the rage in the 1990s, when the markets were rising like a hot air balloon." We all remember how that turned out. That said, momentum investing has made a big comeback over the past few years because if markets were a "hot-air balloon" back in the late 90s, they would be better described as a rocket-ship since the pandemic lows of March 2020. Add to that the Reddit.com and Robinhood (RBNHD) crowds trading stocks like GameStop (GME), and there has recently been much more focus on investing (gambling?) in momentum stocks. And, in an era of free-commissions and high market volatility, research shows trend-investing can be quite profitable and can outperform broad market averages.

So let's take a closer look at the MTUM ETF to see what companies it holds and - perhaps more importantly - how the index it tracks works.

Top-10 Holdings

The graphic below shows the top-10 holdings in the MTUM ETF. In aggregate, these account to what I would call a relatively low 41.4% concentration level within the entire portfolio:

Source: iShares MTUM Homepage

The #1 holding is Tesla (TSLA) with a 6.4% weight. Tesla is up 400%+ over the past year, but as can be seen in the chart below, the stock has struggled - along with Bitcoin - since it disclosed in early February it had purchased $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency.

Data by YCharts

If we count both classes of stock, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is the # 2 holding with an aggregate weight of 5.6%. Google (sorry, but I am old school and it will always be Google to me...) has been on a roll of late and is displaying strong momentum. My followers know GOOG is my current favorite FANG stock due to my expectations for a vaccine-driven big-rebound in GOOG's leisure, travel, and restaurant advertising this year, which should make year-over-year comparisons relatively easy.

Despite the pandemic, and as I pointed out in my Seeking Alpha article on the Internet Giants ETF (OGIG), GOOG has tremendous "value" to go along with its growth thesis. I say that given the company's excellent financial performance last year:

FY20 total revenue of $56.9 billion grew 23.5% yoy despite a tough advertising environment due to the global pandemic's impact on the leisure/travel sector.

FY20 net income of $15.2 billion ($22.30/share) was up 45% yoy on a per share basis.

FY20 operating income of $19.1 billion grew a whopping 69% yoy.

FY20 Google Cloud platform revenue grew to $3.8 billion - up 47% yoy.

Year-end cash was $136.7 billion, or an estimated ~$200/share based on ~687 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Source: Q4 & FY2020 EPS Report

Google currently trades with a forward P/E = 38.7x and has been trading strongly into its earnings report - expected to be released on Tuesday this week.

The #3 holding is Microsoft (MSFT) with a 5.3% weight. Microsoft recently broke out of a consolidation base around $230 and at the current $261 price appears to be seeking higher ground. The stock currently trades with a forward P/E=35.4x and is expected to release earnings on Tuesday as well.

Wall Street Breakfast reported Sunday:

Microsoft is tipped by Wedbush Securities for another beat and raise quarter. "We strongly believe the tide is shifting in the cloud arms race as Microsoft should deliver a ~45% Azure growth number this quarter and is clearly taking market share vs. AWS based on our analysis. While we have seen the momentum of this backdrop in the last few quarters, we believe deal flow looks strong heading into the rest of FY21 and FY22 as we estimate that Microsoft in particular is still only ~35% through penetrating its unparalleled installed base on the cloud transition," updates analyst Dan Ives.

I concur - the cloud is a strong growth catalyst for Microsoft (as it is for Amazon (AMZN) and Google as well).

Speaking of Amazon, it is the #4 holding with a 4.6% weighting. As I reported in my Seeking Alpha article on the OGIG ETF referenced earlier, Amazon also had a very strong 2020:

FY20 net sales of $386.1 billion was up 38% yoy.

FY20 net income of $23.1 billion ($41.83/share) was up 82% on a per-share basis.

FY20 operating cash flow of $66.1 billion was up 72% yoy.

FY20 free cash flow of $31 billion equates to ~$60/share based on 518 million shares outstanding.

Source: Q4 & Full-year 2020 EPS Report

And despite Dan Ives' opinion that Azure is taking market share away from AWS, note that Amazon grew its AWS cloud revenue in FY2020 to $46.37 billion, up 30% yoy.

Amazon is also releasing earnings this week (expected on Thursday) and the stock has been trading strongly into that report as well:

Data by YCharts

Indeed, as can be seen from the graphic above, all three of these cloud giants have shown strong momentum over the past month as they head into their earnings reports this week.

So have top-10 IT holdings Apple (AAPL), PayPal (PYPL), and Adobe (ADBE):

Data by YCharts

Performance

Over the past year, MTUM is up 50% and the ETF has performed relatively well YTD in the face of the market's rotation out of growth into value as the yield on the US 10-Year has risen from under 1% to the current 1.55%:

Data by YCharts

However, as the graphic above clearly shows, MTUM took a big hit in mid-March when the 10-year yield rose above 1.7%. That being the case, investors should be on the watch for higher inflation and higher interest rates.

MTUM's longer-term performance record is shown below and is solid if rather unspectacular give its "momentum" theme:

Source: iShares MTUM Homepage

Indeed, the following graphic shows the MTUM ETF as compared to broad market indexes like the S&P 500, DJIA, and Nasdaq-100 as represented by the (SPY), (DIA), and (QQQ) ETFs, respectively:

Data by YCharts

As the graphic shows, the MTUM ETF only outperformed the S&P 500 by 7% over the past three years (considerably less including dividends) and was smashed by the Invesco Nasdaq-100 triple-Qs.

The following graphic compares MTUM to its largest momentum fund peer - Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) over the past year:

Data by YCharts

Again, note QQQ has significantly outperformed both momentum funds.

ETF Basics

The following metrics come from the iShares MTUM Homepage:

Expense Ratio: 0.15%

AUM: $15 billion

# Holdings: 124

P/E Ratio: 51.3x

Price-to-Book Ratio: 10.9x

As can be seen, with an expense ratio of only 0.15%, MTUM is a relatively cost-efficient fund. With $15 billion in assets under management, and holding very large companies in the portfolio, there are no liquidity issues whatsoever. However, the relatively high (some would say very high) P/E and price-to-book ratios are a concern given the market is still trading near all-time highs.

Discussion & Risks

In my opinion, the returns on MTUM have been sub-par considering its advertised momentum based strategy. After all, the plain old triple Qs have outperformed MTUM by close to 50% over the past three years (see graphic above).

The main culprit is the index MTUM tracks: the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant Index. With 124 holdings, this index appears to be designed for mediocrity from the get-go. The second issue - if you can get over the first one - is that the index is only reconstituted on a semi-annual basis. Given the market's volatility, waiting six months to re-jigger the fund's holdings seems like an eternity to me.

The bottom line: investors seeking to allocate capital to "momentum" stocks would likely prefer to have a much smaller group of stocks that were watched and juggled much more often. The new Van Eck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) appears to be somewhat better: BUZZ has 75 companies and "recalibrates" every month. But it's too new to compare performance results.

In my mind, there would likely be a market for a highly concentrated momentum fund - with maybe 25 holdings - that is actively managed on a weekly basis. I think investors would be willing to pay a higher expense fee for such a fund, because the potential for outsized returns (assuming a decent management team) would be high given the market environment today.

Meantime, all the common risks of investing in big-tech companies hold for MTUM as well: market at or near all-time high, higher inflation and higher interest rates, and the potential that risks from the global pandemic continue to affect the global economy.

Summary & Conclusion

The investor (and engineer) in me likes the idea of investing in momentum stocks. However, the MTUM ETF isn't the vehicle for doing so. After all, investors would have been better off simply investing in the triple Qs over the past few years. The better way for investors to participate in momentum is, in my opinion, to simply pick one or two individual stocks and watching them like a hawk on your own.