Lithium Miners News For The Month Of April 2021

Welcome to the April 2021 edition of the lithium miner news. April saw lithium prices rise again (especially Li hydroxide and spodumene). Forecasters are now talking of near term lithium deficits and shortages sharply contrasting talks of surplus a year ago.

Lithium spot and contract price news

Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were up 0.32 (up 70% the past year). Lithium hydroxide prices were up 6.84%. Spodumene (6% min) prices were up 7.60% over the past month.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$11.50/kg (US$11,500/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$12.25/kg (US$12,250/t).

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence as of Mid-April reported China lithium carbonate prices of US$12,700/t (technical grade) to US$13,625 (battery grade), and for lithium hydroxide prices of US$11,475/t, and for spodumene-6% no figure was quoted (I have heard US$620-700/t).

Lithium carbonate & hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

BNEF updated Li-ion battery demand outlook (June 2020)

Note: This may soon be updated considerably higher in the years 2025 to 2030 following Tesla Battery Day.

Source: Bloomberg

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence lithium demand v supply forecast

Source: Core Lithium courtesy of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Another lithium demand v supply chart

Source: Lithium South company presentation

BloombergNEF EV metals demand forecast

Source: BloombergNEF

UBS's EV metals demand forecast (from Nov. 2020)

Source

UBS forecasts Year battery metals go into deficit

Source: UBS courtesy Carlos Vicens LinkedIn

BMI forecasts lithium deficits growing this decade

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (no link as via email)

Lithium market and battery news

On March 31 Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported:

Global battery arms race: 200 gigafactories; China leads. The global battery arms race has stepped up a gear in 2021 with Benchmark Mineral Intelligence now tracking 200 super-sized lithium ion battery cell plants in the pipeline to 2030..... This also brings the total capacity in the pipeline for 2030 to 3.4TWh, which is set to increase from 755 GWh of global capacity in 2020.

On April 1 Reuters reported:

U.S. ITC says SK Innovation didn't infringe LG Energy Solution patents. The U.S. trade watchdog cleared South Korean battery company SK Innovation Co Ltd of violating rival LG Energy Solution’s patents in a preliminary ruling, sending SK shares surging 15% on Thursday....The patents decision could have some bearing on a separate ITC dispute between the pair ITC over claims SK misappropriated trade secrets from LG related to electric vehicle battery technology. In a February ruling on that issue, the ITC sided with LG, issuing a limited 10-year exclusion order prohibiting imports into the United States of SK’s lithium-ion batteries.

On April 8 CNBC reported:

The U.S. is facing a lithium-ion battery shortage as electric vehicle production ramps up. As automakers continue to grapple with a semiconductor shortage, some experts say the next supply chain crisis for the U.S. could involve lithium-ion batteries. As companies like GM, Ford and a slew of start-ups ramp up their electric vehicle ambitions, current battery production in the U.S. won’t be able to keep up with demand.

On April 9 Mining.com reported:

Biden’s EV plan would create bull conditions for energy metals — report. Joe Biden’s proposed $2 trillion infrastructure bill would help create bull conditions in commodity markets, particularly in steel and cobalt, lithium, and copper — materials of the energy transition, according to Fastmarkets......“Finally, the promised establishment of an office in the Commerce Dept to monitor and support domestic production of critical goods and materials would only be a boon to those with facilities in the US,”.....

On April 11 Bloomberg Hyperdrive reported: "LG, SK reach $1.8 billion settlement to end EV battery spat."

On April 14 Mining.com reported:

Macquarie joins peers on bullish lithium price outlook. Lithium shares are on a roll after investment bank Macquarie (ASX: MQG) joined peers in predicting a further increase in prices for the key battery metal driven by increasing demand from the electric vehicles (EVs) sector, which is expected to push the market into undersupply. Analysts at the bank are now forecasting prices to rise by between 30% and 100% over the next four years. “Our bullish EV demand outlook sees the lithium market move to deficit in 2022 with material shortages emerging from 2025,” Macquarie said in the report. That scenario would push spodumene prices to above $720 a tonne, the bank said. Of the two main processed forms of the metal, lithium carbonate, is tipped to remain above its “incentive” price of $13,000 per tonne, while lithium hydroxide is expected to sit comfortably above $16,000 a tonne.....

Source: Mining.com courtesy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

On April 15 Pulse News reported:

Posco to build the country’s first factory on lithium for battery cathodes......South Korea’s leading steelmaker Posco will build the country’s first lithium factory at home that can churn out 43,000 tons per year, a move that will help reduce local EV battery makers’ reliance on imports of the core cathode material in making batteries for electric vehicles.....For the lithium production factory, Posco is seeking to form a joint investment with Australia-based lithium producer Pilbara Minerals. They now are in discussion to decide the capital ratio and investment scale. Posco and Pilbara Minerals plan to start construction in the first half of this year to finish construction by 2023.

On April 16 Mining.com reported:

The battery-powered future depends on a few crucial metals. The rapid decline in battery prices has ensured burgeoning interest from electric-vehicle makers and consumer-electronics manufacturers—even from the energy industry, for enormous stationary storage systems operating on the power grid. It will be years before any battery breakthroughs reach the mass market. But it’s already virtually certain that rising demand for existing lithium-ion batteries will be exponential and can be matched by manufacturers only if the materials used to make batteries—primarily lithium, cobalt, and nickel—are also supplied adequately.

Source: Mining.com courtesy of Bloomberg NEF

On April 15 Forbes reported:

Electrification to fight climate change: The challenge of a lifetime. As the American Jobs Plan, President Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure package proposes a $174 billion investment ‘’to win the EV [electric vehicle] market".....There’s also a strong push to electrify school buses and transit vehicles.

On April 16 Mining.com reported:

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On April 7, Albemarle announced: "Albemarle Corporation to release first-quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021."

On April 22, Albemarle announced:

Albemarle Corporation announces United Nations Global Compact Membership......a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices, and the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world.

On April 23 NASDAQ reported:

Chile settles dispute with Albemarle over lithium reserves data......In a letter dated April 22 and addressed to Albemarle, however, CCHEN said it had "thoroughly studied" new reserves data provided by Albemarle and had determined the report was "satisfactory" and complied with the terms of Albemarle's 2016 license.

Catalysts:

H2 2021 - 50ktpa Kemerton Lithium Hydroxide Plant converter in WA due for completion (60:40 joint venture between Albemarle and Mineral Resources Limited).

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On March 25, SQM announced: "SQM notice to Holders of ADS of ADS right distribution ratio and subscription payment."

On March 31, SQM announced: "SQM announces launch of its ADS rights offering in connection with capital increase."

On April 19, SQM announced:

SQM signs long-term lithium hydroxide supply agreement with Johnson Matthey. The supply agreement which will run from 2021 to at least 2028, will support the production of eLNO® at JM's planned CAM production facilities in Poland and Finland. The contract will provide enough lithium hydroxide to power approximately 500,000 full electric vehicles.

On April 19, SQM announced: "SQM announces end of ADS rights offering subscription period and results."

Source

Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On April 6, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium announced:

Announcement proposed adoption of the share option incentive scheme and proposed grant of share options there under.

On April 16, Mineral Resources announced: "Quarterly exploration and mining activities report January to March 2021 [Q3FY21]." Highlights include:

"....Mining Services production volumes for the quarter was consistent with the prior corresponding period [Q3FY20] [PCP] and in-line with expectations.

Mt Marion Lithium Project production of 108,696 dmt was 16% lower than Q2 FY21 because of lower yielding ore being used in production, as part of the optimised long-term mine plan. Production was up 22% pcp. Shipments of spodumene concentrate were back in line with expectations and the mine remains on track to meet or exceed shipment guidance for FY21 of 450kt to 475kt.

Construction by Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] (Albemarle) of the 50ktpa Kemerton Lithium Hydroxide Plant continued, with a workforce of approximately 1,250 people on site. The project remains on track for completion in the second half of calendar year 2021."

On April 16, Mineral Resources announced: "Mineral Resources strategy overview and site tour."

On April 19, International Lithium Corp. announced:

International Lithium Corp. completes maiden drilling program at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada. A total of 1,504 metres of NQ core drilling were completed in eight holes to test the continuity of spodumene bearing pegmatites and their associated lithium, tantalum and cesium mineralization down dip and along strike from outcrop and previous operators’ drilling.....The core has been logged and cut with samples submitted for chemical analysis. Assay results are expected by mid-May.

On April 23, Mineral Resources announced: "BCK: Farm-in & JV Agreement and cooperation on Ophthalmia Pro."

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

No news for the month.

Livent Corp. (LTHM)[GR:8LV] - Spun out from FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On March 30 Seeking Alpha reported:

Livent surges on deal to supply lithium to BMW. Livent....said it signed a multi-year contract worth ~€285M ($335M) with the company to source lithium for its battery-cell production.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

On April 13, Orocobre announced:

Lithium price upgrade and quarterly report date. Orocobre Limited advises that following a successful sales campaign and strong market demand for Olaroz lithium carbonate during the March 2021 quarter, sales were 3,032 tonnes at US$5,853/tonne FOB, with pricing up more than 50% on the December 2020 quarter. Lithium prices received by Olaroz are now up nearly 90% in the last six months. Orocobre also advises that prices for the June 2021 quarter are expected to be approximately US$7,400/tonne FOB, subject to shipping schedules. This pricing will be the highest pricing received since June 2019 and is expected to result in H2 FY21 pricing being approximately 20% higher than prior guidance.

On April 19, Orocobre announced:

Orocobre and Galaxy agree to a proposed A$4B merger of equals, establishing a new force in the global lithium sector. Merger creates the 5th largest global lithium chemicals company with a diversified production base and exciting growth platform, with potential to unlock significant synergies and realise value to be shared by all shareholders.

On April 19, Orocobre announced: "Quarterly report of operations for the period ended 31 March 2021."

Olaroz Lithium Facility (ORE 66.5%)

".....Production of 3,232 tonnes was the highest achieved in a March quarter and up 18% on the previous corresponding period [PCP]. It was down 13% quarter on quarter [QoQ], due mainly to a nine day planned maintenance program undertaken during February and an increase in the proportion of battery grade product.

Sales volume of 3,032 tonnes was up 18% on PCP, but down 30% QoQ after record sales to clear inventory in the December quarter.

Sales revenue was up 7% QoQ to US$17.7 million with the realised average price achieved up 54% to US$5,853/tonne on a free onboard basis [FOB]3 with stronger lithium market conditions. Prices have now increased by nearly 90% over the last six months.

Cash costs (on a cost of goods sold basis)4 were down 3% to US$3,867/tonne on PCP excluding the export tax of US$210/tonne. Importantly, costs were only up 7% QoQ despite the proportion of battery grade sales increasing from 34% to 47% QoQ.

Gross cash margin was up materially to US$1,986/t, an improvement of US$1,812/t on the December quarter with better pricing.

An agreement has been reached with Prime Planet Energy and Solutions [PPES], the automotive battery cell manufacturing joint venture between Toyota (51%) and Panasonic (49%) for supply of battery grade lithium carbonate during Japanese fiscal year 21/22 [JFY21/22]. Future annual discussions will determine details for subsequent years leading to supply of 30,000 tonne per annum (ktpa) of lithium carbonate equivalent [LCE] by CY25. Orocobre has commenced dispatching product from Olaroz to a bonded warehouse in Japan in preparation for the first delivery of battery grade lithium carbonate to PPES.

Lithium prices continue to recover and Orocobre price guidance has now been raised with Q4FY21 prices expected to be approximately US$7,400/tonne [FOB]3. Budgeted FY22 production is fully contracted and subject to variable pricing related to benchmarks that will benefit from the expected continued improvement in market conditions."

Lithium Growth Projects

"During the March quarter work at Olaroz Stage 2 continued with strong adherence to the COVID-19 bio-security protocol. At the end of March, 70% of contracts had been awarded and a further 8% were at award recommendation stage. Additional accommodation facilities were completed in the quarter and more will become available in the June quarter.

Stage 2 is expected to be complete in H1CY22 and to commence production the following half. Production will ramp up over two years to full capacity of 25ktpa of primary grade lithium carbonate by H2CY24.

Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant construction has continued throughout the period and is now approximately 94% complete. Commissioning will be delayed until Q1CY22 due to COVID-19 related delays of travel to site by international technicians."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2022 - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (10ktpa) commissioning (ORE share is 75%).

H1 2022 - Olaroz Stage 2 commissioning followed by a 2 year ramp to 25ktpa. When combined with Stage 1 total capacity will be 42.5ktpa.

You can read the latest investor presentation here.

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On March 25, Galaxy Resources announced:

Sal de Vida to adopt production of battery grade......Further project details will be outlined in Sal de Vida’s feasibility update release in early April.

On April 12, Galaxy Resources announced:

March 2021 Quarterly Results Conference Call. Mt Cattlin has successfully ramped back up to nameplate capacity, achieving quarterly production of 46,588 dry metric tonnes (“dmt”) of lithium concentrate, 39.7% higher than the previous quarter, at an improved recovery of 60%. Product quality of 5. 8% Li2O produced was in line with customer requirements. 29,917 dmt of lithium concentrate was shipped during the quarter whilst a second shipment of 15,000 dmt was delayed until early April due to the late arrival of the vessel. Contracting arrangements are progressing well on Q2 shipments with pricing well in excess of US$600/dmt CIF.

On April 14, Galaxy Resources announced: "Sal de Vida resource & reserve update." Highlights include:

".....Revised Brine Resource of 6.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) a 27% increase from the prior estimate.

Revised Reserve estimate of 1.3 million tonnes of recoverable LCE, a 13% increase.

Higher grade brine recovered in both wells (average lithium concentration of 933 mg/L) compared to average resource of 754 mg/L.

Production drilling will continue to test the aquifer at depth and a further update to the Resource & Reserve is expected in Q3 2021."

On April 14, Galaxy Resources announced: "Sal de Vida Development plan." Highlights include:

Project Summary

"Front-end engineering design completed and confirms lowest quartile capital intensity and operating costs.....

Brine Reserve Estimate of 1.3Mt lithium carbonate equivalent supporting a 44-year project life based on reserves only.

Targeting production of ~32,000 tonnes per annum (“tpa”) of battery-grade lithium carbonate (“LC”) in three stages.

Staged development approach adopted to reduce development capital risk and utilise surplus cashflow from Stage 1 for later stages.....

Pre-tax Net Present Value (“NPV”) of US$809 million at an 8% discount rate & pre-tax Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) of 43%.

Payback period of under 2 years from the start of commercial production."

Expansion Stages 2 and 3

......Development capital of US$466 million and cash operating costs of US$3,352 per tonne LC for all three stages.

Pre-tax NPV of US$2.1 billion and pre-tax IRR of 43% for all three stages."

Execution strategy

"Cash on hand and liquid investments of US$217 million at 31 March 2021 and positive cashflow from Mt Cattlin provides full funding for Sal de Vida Stage 1.

2021 execution activities to focus on detailed design of the plant and pond construction.

Targeting first production in late 2022 and commencement of Stage 2 design to occur in parallel to Stage 1 ramp up."

On April 14, Galaxy Resources announced: "2020 Annual Report."

On April 14, Galaxy Resources announced: "2020 Sustainability Report."

On April 19, Galaxy Resources announced: "March 2021 quarterly activities report. Successful ramp up at Mt Cattlin & major milestones achieved at Sal de Vida & James Bay."

On April 19, Galaxy Resources announced:

Orocobre and Galaxy agree to a proposed A$4B merger of equals, establishing a new force in the global lithium sector......Upon implementation of the Scheme, Orocobre shareholders will own 54.2% of the fully diluted share capital of the combined entity and Galaxy shareholders will own the remaining 45.8%.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Construction progressing at SDV.

April 2021 - FS update for SDV.

Late 2022 - SDV Stage 1 production commencement target.

Investors can read my recent article "Galaxy Resources Plan To Be A 100,000tpa Lithium Producer By 2025", and my CEO interview here, and the latest company presentation here.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On April 21, Pilbara Minerals announced: "March 2021 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Production and Sales

"Record production of 77,820 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of spodumene concentrate (December Quarter 2020: 63,712 dmt).

Annualised production capacity of approximately 330,000 tpa [DRY] spodumene concentrate achieved across the months of February and March 2021.

Spodumene concentrate shipments of 71,229 dmt (December Quarter 2020: 70,609 dmt), with the final March shipment partially completed as a result of port delays beyond Pilbara Minerals’ control.

Tantalite concentrate sales totalled 47,831 lbs (December Quarter 2020: 18,541 lbs).

Site works commenced on Pilgangoora Stage 1 (Plant 1) improvement projects, to increase spodumene concentrate production up to ~380,000 tpa.

Trial ore parcel from mine pit at Plant 2 (previously the Altura Lithium Project) processed through Plant 1, achieving high recovery rates."

Lithium Market

"Lithium chemicals pricing continued to significantly improve during the Quarter, which is now starting to be reflected in the price received for spodumene concentrate sales.

Strong spodumene concentrate demand, both from within existing customer group and from other market enquiries.

In late March 2021, a letter of credit was received ahead of an April 2021 spot sale of spodumene concentrate implying a headline price of US$655/dmt (SC6.0, CIF China basis), highlighting the recent strong upward trajectory in pricing."

Corporate

"Acquisition of Altura Lithium Operations Pty Ltd [ALO] completed on 20 January 2021, finalising the acquisition of the Altura Lithium Project.

Offtake and Product Prepayment Agreement executed with Yibin Tianyi Lithium Industry Co Ltd, which included receipt of a US$15M prepayment during the Quarter to fund Plant 1 improvement projects.

Agreement executed with GLX Digital Limited for the launch of a new digital marketing and sales platform, providing flexibility to sell unallocated or available spodumene concentrate product in an open market.

Pilbara Minerals reinstated on the S&P/ASX 200 index effective from 22 March 2021, reflecting the strong increase in its market capitalisation over recent months.

Quarter-end cash balance of $112.1M, inclusive of $8.3M of irrevocable bank letters of credit for shipments completed in late March 2021."

"Following the most recent annual contract reviews, the majority of Pilbara Minerals’ offtake agreements now include a provisional pricing mechanism which determines a provisional price at the time of sales contract execution...."

Upcoming catalysts:

2021/22 - Stage 2 commissioning timing to depend on market demand.

Investors can read my article "An Update On Pilbara Minerals", and an interview here.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2021 - Progress on lithium projects in Zeitz, Germany and in Zanesville, Ohio, both in the planning stage.

2021--> - Stage 2 production at Mibra Lithium-Tantalum mine (additional 40ktpa) planned.

Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]

On April 16, Neometals announced: "MOU for Barrambie concentrate offtake."

On April 23, Neometals announced: "Neometals to list on the London Stock Exchange." Highlights include:

"Neometals to seek a secondary ‘Introduction’ quotation on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”).

Preparatory work underway with advisers for targeted admission to trading on AIM in Q3 21.

Admission to AIM seeks to raise Neometals’ profile in Europe and improve access to investors searching for sustainable opportunities."

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2021 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

2021 - Thacker Pass DFS.

Mid 2022 - Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production to commence and ramp to 40ktpa.

2023 - Possible lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2026).

NB: LAC owns 49% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project and partners with Ganfeng Lithium (51%).

Investors can read my article "An Update On Lithium Americas."

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$63.27.

The LIT fund rose in April. The current PE is 30.6. My updated model forecast is for lithium demand to increase 4.1 fold between end 2019 and end 2025 to ~1.2m tpa, and 10.0x this decade to reach ~3.5m tpa by 2030.

Note: A Nov. 2020 UBS forecast is for "lithium demand to lift 11-fold from ~400kt in 2021 through to 2030."

LIT Fund 10 year price history

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is currently on a PE of 32.4. It is a broad based fund also worth considering. On their website they state: "BATT is a portfolio of companies generating significant revenue from the development, production and use of lithium battery technology, including: 1) battery storage solutions, 2) battery metals & materials, and 3) electric vehicles. BATT seeks investment results that correspond generally to the EQM Lithium & Battery Technology Index (BATTIDX).

Conclusion

April saw lithium prices higher, notably Li spodumene and hydroxide.

Highlights for the month were:

BMI reports global battery arms race: 200 gigafactories by 2030 or 3.4TWh; China leads.

U.S. ITC says SK Innovation didn't infringe LG Energy Solution patents.

Fastmarkets - Biden’s EV plan would create bull conditions for energy metals.

USA is facing a lithium-ion battery shortage as EV production ramps up.

Macquarie joins peers on bullish lithium price outlook. Forecasts an increasing lithium deficit and price increases from 2022.

Posco to build Korea’s first factory producing 43,000tpa lithium for battery cathodes, production goal to start in 2023.

President Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure package proposes a $174 billion investment "to win the EV market ".

". SQM signs long-term lithium hydroxide supply agreement with Johnson Matthey.

Livent surges on deal to supply lithium to BMW.

Mineral Resources/Ganfeng Lithium - Mt Marion on track to reach FY21 forecast of 450kt to 475kt spodumene production.

Orocobre and Galaxy agree to a proposed A$4B merger of equals . Stage 2 Olaroz delayed to H2, 2022 and Nahara hydroxide facility to Q1, 2022.

. Stage 2 Olaroz delayed to H2, 2022 and Nahara hydroxide facility to Q1, 2022. Galaxy Resources Mt Cattlin has successfully ramped back up to nameplate capacity. Orocobre shareholders will own 54.2 % of the fully diluted share capital of the combined entity and Galaxy shareholders will own the remaining 45.8 %.

Pilbara Minerals Q1 2021 record production of 77,820 dmt of spodumene concentrate.

As usual, all comments are welcome.