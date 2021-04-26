Photo by Good_Stock/iStock via Getty Images

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) has started focussing on smaller customers to accelerate volume growth. In conjunction with its plan to launch a self-service application, we expect Paycom to become a strong performer over the next couple of years.

Business

Paycom operates as a cloud-based provider of human capital management or HCM solutions. Over the last 20 years of the company's history, 2020 has been one of the more noticeable years due to the sudden dip in demand followed by a steady recovery in human capital management due to the trend of remote working.

Stock performance

Data by YCharts

Revenue growth

Data by YCharts

Per Paycom's guidance, the company is likely to cross the billion-dollar mark for revenue in 2021. However, the management guidance does not factor in a recovery in the broader macro environment.

Gross margin

After ending 2020 at an adjusted gross margin of 85.9%, the company has guided to 85-86% for 2021.

S&M as a % of revenue

After seeing a decline in selling expenses, Paycom saw an uptick in costs in 2020, and the management expects this to continue.

Paycom's Strategy

2019 saw the beginning of the company focusing on smaller customers through its internal sales teams who used to sell online.

We have been very pleased with our marketing strategy throughout 2020, which more than doubled the demo lead request compared to 2019, and we plan to continue to invest in marketing in Q1 and throughout 2021.

Source: Seeking Alpha

2020 saw significant emphasis on virtual selling, which has led to a demonstrably higher client count.

Source: 10K - 2020

Notably, Paycom has been targeting much below its targeted range of 5,000 plus employee companies. While the sub-50 employee companies still contribute under 10% of Paycom's revenue, the focus has been acquiring these customers.

This focused shift appears to be part of a multi-pronged strategy.

BETI: Paycom will soon launch BETI (the acronym for better employee transaction interface). The company states that BETI has been a tremendous success internally for Paycom's staff, where BETI is in the final stages of being tested. BETI is the next step in the automation of payroll management. Employees will essentially be finalizing their payroll (of course, with the assisted guidance of the system, fed with numbers by the employers).

I said, it took us a while to get people to use employee self-service when we first came out with it, I don't think this is going to take as long as that because we've been really focused on the usage patterns that drives us toward this and we're real close to be in there now.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The key here is "usage patterns" in a self-service environment. The ability to glean what employees want could be the first step towards offering them other financial products in line with their requirements.

Volume over price: Paycom's management has been categorical in denying going after price cuts to sell. Instead, they want to chase volumes. The pandemic-led incremental focus on smaller customers has already led to a giant leap in customer numbers, ending at nearly 31,000 for 2020. While the focus on smaller customers might look like a rather curious shift, it is the right move to help catalyze BETI adoption.

When employees change jobs, they typically experience a different payroll environment. Often, they are not able to dictate a change in company payroll policies. If BETI does turn out to be as good as Paycom claims it to be, every employee that uses BETI can become a potential marketer for Paycom. Remember, BETI is a self-service portal, and as the work style has moved to a remote/hybrid model, employers are more than happy to listen to new employees for fresh ideas to streamline operations.

On the one hand, it is easier for smaller (read: nimbler) organizations to accept products such as BETI and thus become early adopters for Paycom. On the other hand, when any of the employees in such a company leaves, they also tend to become an influencer for Paycom's product adoption in their new firms. With the focus on volume, Paycom is likely to see many more influencers versus if the company would have limited its focus on larger customers.

While pricing initially could accommodate the requirements of the smaller customers, as Paycom can provide incremental value to customers leveraging the usage pattern of employees, it should inch up.

All in all, Paycom is working on establishing a flywheel of self-service driven employee satisfaction, which drives the adoption of Paycom's self-service offering. The focus on smaller customers will rev up the flywheel further.

The Numbers

We think, Paycom has survived over three recessions and established itself as a niche HCM player, and the focus on capturing 5% of the HCM TAM is a reasonable ask. The question then is: can the flywheel work?

We look at three scenarios: 1) flywheel works fully, 2) flywheel works somewhat, or 3) flywheel does not work

Flywheel works fully

We expect this to be the most likely scenario.

While 2021 could be a little more volatile until the company launches BETI and can reach a critical mass for the smaller customers, beginning 2022, the leverage from client addition by way of incremental pricing should start reflecting in the revenues and cash flows.

Source: Company filings, Author analysis

We expect clients to reach nearly 70k by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 30% between 2020 and 2023. These additions will be supported by sustained investment in sales and marketing, which we expect to reach 35% of revenue. The average revenue per customer should also begin to enhance in 2022 and grow faster in 2023.

Source: Company filings, Author analysis

The resultant revenue could be potentially double in 2023 from 2022 levels.

Source: Company filings, Author analysis

We expect the adjusted gross margin to slowly start improving and inch closer to 86% by 2023.

Source: Company filings, Author analysis

Considering the capex requirements remaining stable, the impact of economies of scale and broader reach from the company's flywheel approach should help accelerate cash flows.

Source: Company filings, Author analysis

Flywheel works somewhat

Our numbers, in this case, are marginally above those of the consensus for 2022. We still think that 2023 could see a significant spike in revenue and cash flows, with the delta versus the previous case coming from headwinds from the external demand scenario. With the vaccination program underway, organic demand should help sustain growth.

Flywheel does not work

For the flywheel to not work, execution issues will need to compound demand contraction.

We consider this scenario to be the most prominent risk for Paycom. The transition to BETI has been described as a monumental change for the company. While they intend to launch it in 2021, delays and bugs can significantly derail our thesis and expectations of its performance.

However, we consider this an improbable scenario, given the company's relatively low-risk score from an overall ESG standpoint.

Source

Valuation

We value the company on a P/FCF basis across the three cases:

Source: Company filings, Author analysis

Over the last 7-8 years, the management has maintained retention rates of over 90%. The company defines retention rate as:

Our annual revenue retention rate tracks the percentage of revenues that we retain from our existing clients. We monitor this metric because it is an indicator of client satisfaction and revenues for future periods.

Source: 10K – 2020

At 20x, two years forward, P/FCF does not look expensive even after considering that BETI is yet to be launched. However, as BETI becomes more entrenched in Paycom's customer base, we think the stock could start looking more attractive.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

We think Paycom presents a solid play on the enterprise HCM market. While the numbers in the first quarter of 2021 may not enthuse the markets as they failed to do for the end of the fourth quarter in 2020, Paycom's flywheel strategy could ensure that long-term investors are richly rewarded.