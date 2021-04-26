Closed-End Fund Tax Benefits (Or Not) Of Distributions

Photo by gesrey/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

We previously discussed the closed-end fund distribution tax character mistakes and misunderstandings that can crop up. How data aggregator information shouldn't be taken as the final say and how the section 19a filings can be thrown in the trash. To sum up that previous piece; "we need to go to official sources from the funds themselves on distribution taxation, and final tax character will not be known until year-end."

Once the misunderstandings are cleared up, and we have accurate tax information from the fund sponsor itself. It is now important to understand what all the short- or long-term gains, ordinary income, qualified and/or return of capital [ROC] all means for investors!

Admittedly, tax situations are as individualized as investing is. Meaning that each situation is going to be different. However, we can discuss the main general points today that aren't different.

CEFs are often structured as registered investment companies [RICs]. To qualify as a RIC the fund must pay out 90% of the fund's net investment income [NII]. Additionally, they must pay out 98% of their realized capital gains. This means that a tax situation holding a CEF is unavoidable.

Ordinary Income/Qualified Dividend Income

Here is one of the main components of CEF distributions. Simply ordinary income and this can be broken down into qualified or non-qualified. A fairly standard guide is that anything related to fixed-income (loan and bond interest) is going to presumably have a lot of income classified as ordinary income. This is typically the highest rate that is taxed.

(Source - Bankrate)

Since these will come from fixed-income focused funds, there are several well-known from the PIMCO lineup. This includes funds like PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO), PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) or PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI). It would NOT include municipal funds.

From funds, it is normally classified as ordinary income or non-qualified dividend income. On the flip side of this, that would bring us to qualified dividends then.

Qualified dividends, first of all, have to be from dividend-paying stocks. That means a fund has to be receiving that classification from the underlying holdings. Fidelity explains that:

Qualified dividends are generally dividends from shares in domestic corporations and certain qualified foreign corporations which you have held for at least a specified minimum period of time, known as a holding period. Another requirement is that the shares be unhedged; that is, there were no puts, calls, or short sales associated with the shares during the holding period. These dividends are taxable federally at the capital gains rate, which depends on the investor's modified adjusted gross income [AGI] and taxable income (the rates are 0%, 15%, 18.8%, and 23.8%).

As we can see, the tax rates are much more appealing. They typically line up with long-term capital gains rates - which we will explore next. I'd say for most, lower is better.

While a lot of equity funds pay out a fairly meaningful portion of qualified dividend income. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) comes to the front of mind. They regularly produce a sufficient amount of NII on their portfolio to classify their distribution as all ordinary dividends/income that constitutes 100% being qualified.

The below image is from 2020's tax classification.

(Source - Eaton Vance)

We can also see above that most of their equity funds that have ordinary dividends classified are really 100% qualified for their equity funds. Again, the funds that receive dividends. Their bond funds do not receive dividends, and therefore, can obviously not be classified as qualified dividends.

Short- And Long-term Capital Gains

The other common classification that you will see from most equity funds is either short- or long-term capital gains. In fact, I'd say long-term capital gains are the most common classification for most equity funds (excluding ETG above).

Short-term capital gains are not beneficial. At least, unless you feel like paying ordinary income rates. That is what they fall under and are taxed at the highest rate for most investors. This would be because it is just tacking on top of all your other earned income for the year.

However, long-term capital gains are much different and one can start to see benefits here. As mentioned above, the long-term capital gains rates are more appealing and typically line up with qualified dividend rates. Coming in at either 0%, 15% or 20%.

(Source - Bankrate)

Short-term capital gains don't happen regularly from what I have seen in CEFs. That being said, they are out there and it happens on occasion. For long-term capital gains, you can look at just about any equity-focused fund and see a large portion broken down as LTCG.

Highlighted below are funds that paid out a significant portion of their distribution being classified as LTCG. These are all BlackRock funds from 2020's classifications.

(Source - BlackRock)

The funds include BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BMEZ), BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Fund (BUI) and BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII).

Return Of Capital

Here it is, the most confusing part for most investors. Investors typically believe that all ROC is bad. However, that isn't the case, it can simply be a function of the underlying holdings or strategy of the fund. I've highlighted this one relentlessly but today's focus is more on the benefits of ROC.

The first thing is always determining if the fund is paying good ROC or bad ROC that is destructive to NAV. One of the simplest ways to know if a fund is utilizing destructive or constructive ROC is to watch its NAV. A growing NAV over a period of time indicates that the fund is earning its distribution. An eroding NAV will indicate that they really are merely returning your investment to you, without earning these through unrealized gains or elsewhere. An eroding NAV isn't a sustainable long-term investment and an investor will eventually see distribution cuts.

The next is to identify why a fund might be paying ROC in the first place. Several strategies that can be utilized to create ROC in distribution are through options.

This includes some of the more popular funds in this category from Eaton Vance (EV). These include Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW). You can put Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) in this category now as well with their investment policy change in 2019. This also isn't the full list, just some of the more popular ones.

Through writing calls on indexes, they can generate losses. Writing options against an index can result in losses since they are cash-settled. Meaning that if an index rises too high the premium collected will not be enough to offset the cash payment that will be due, or the amount that it will take for the fund to close the position will be greater than the premium received. In theory, losses can be unlimited for option index writing since an index can go to infinity. In practice, we know this won't typically happen for obvious reasons. Also, the managers can roll the positions or close them, just like any other option position for an individual.

This is also where the other side of the portfolio can benefit. If an index is going to be rising significantly, then chances are the underlying positions within the fund are also rising in at least a similar upward trajectory. After all, these funds own a lot of what the index they are writing on reflect as well. That's how ETV and ETW can generate losses, even when the underlying positions might be rising and accumulating unrealized gains. If they never sell the unrealized gains to turn them into realized gains, then that is exactly where they remain.

Taking a look at one example is ETV. It is one of the best examples out there as the fund's NAV has risen over the last decade - yet their distribution is heavily classified as ROC in most years. With EXD's investment policy changes several years ago, that is another fund worth considering. From the above Eaton Vance tax breakdown, we can see that other funds include a high amount of "non-dividend distributions" too. A few others include Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG), Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) and Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ).

(Source - Annual Reports, Author Compiled)

Data by YCharts

Certainly, this could be seen as destructive depending on when you are looking at the NAV level. That being said, we can see the overwhelming majority of the time it is above the flat line. Thus, arguably earning its distribution - even while it pays all this ROC!

So here is the real benefit of ROC. That is, under current tax law anyway - have to preface this with that cautionary note. At this time, ROC isn't taxed in the year it is received. Instead, it lowers an investor's cost basis. Meaning that an investor will pay the tax when it is sold and that could either create a short- or long-term capital gain. Ideally, one would want to hold long enough to get it to qualify as a LTCG to take advantage of those lower rates.

But wait, it gets better. What happens if you never sell the investment? Well, in that case, you never realize the gains and you never pay taxes on the investment. Unless of course, your cost basis goes to $0 - at which time you will be subject to paying LTCG rates on any distributions received further that are classified as ROC (as well as whatever the other tax classifications are on the fund.)

Let's imagine you never pay taxes on the distribution classified as ROC though. You may then pass it down to heirs and upon your death that is the next stepped-up cost basis. This is done to avoid those inheriting assets having a huge tax bill right upfront should they decide to sell. Of course, they could go on holding the position as well and start the process all over again.

All that being said, there is chatter out there that this could change. That is why it is always important to stay up-to-date on current rules. While it is targeted at those with more assets and the wealthier due to having the biggest impact on that demographic - it really hurts all, in my opinion.

Conclusion

One of the most important things to remember is that things can change from year to year for tax character. As we broke down above for ETV, while ROC is a significant portion of their distribution in most years. That isn't necessarily always the case. It is the same for all CEFs as earnings will change from year to year - so too will classifications.

We can pick on EV funds again here. While Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) and Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) report high non-dividend distributions in 2020 - that isn't typically the case.

Here was the breakdown for 2019.

(Source - Eaton Vance)

Also, from 2018, we still see a significant portion as long-term capital gains.

(Source - Eaton Vance)

Then if you go to 2017, once again they had a fairly substantial portion in non-dividend distributions - as well as a meaningful amount classified as LTCG. This is as their strategy doesn't regularly generate losses such as the other "tax-managed" or "tax-advantaged" funds that EV operates.

We previously covered how mistakes and misunderstandings can create confusion on the subject of taxes. Now we dove into the benefits of holding CEFs and the tax advantages of their distributions which ties it all together.