We wrote about Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) last November when we stated that the company's first fiscal quarter earnings numbers may have the potential to finally force a hard bottom in the share price. Although the company missed bottom-line non-GAAP Q1 earnings estimates by $0.15 as well as top-line sales expectations by just under $9 million, there was plenty of positivity in the report for the market to digest.

Shares continued their rally after that earnings release after bottoming previously in early September of 2020. Shares then received renewed momentum when a takeout proposal of $15.47 came on the table. Since shares were trading well below this target when the takeout news broke, shares rallied swiftly on the announcement. Then the consortium behind the offer increased their bid to $17.10 at the end of January of this year. This led shares to trade above $16 a share and this is where they finally topped in mid-February. We do not see these proposals gaining any traction among shareholders and were actually swiftly rejected by management. The reason being is that we continue to see significant undervaluation and potential in HOLI of which shareholders are fully aware of.

In fact, if we look at the long-term chart, we can see that shares recently gave a buy signal through the crossover of the MACD indicator. This indicator is an excellent read on both trend and momentum and is especially prevalent on long-term charts. The best buy signal comes when the distance between the zero-line and the crossover is at its maximum. This means that investors potentially have a better long-term entry point at present than the similar crossover which took place in early 2009.

The reasons for the bullish technicals are numerous when we look at the company's financials. Followers of our work will be aware that we favor companies which have the capability to grow sales and cash-flow which in turn result in increased asset accumulation which then drives the sales cycle once more. When the above cycle is in plain view in an undervalued stock (which we have at present), then the probabilities increase significantly that growing earnings will eventually move the share price.

Regarding profitability and the income statement, HOLI increased its sales sequentially in its recent second quarter numbers ($195 million) as well as over a rolling year basis. The impressive top-line number led to quarterly net-profit of $31.4 million and quarterly operating cash flow of $33.4 million. Practically all of this capital was added to the company's cash-balance due to no significant outlays being done in the quarter. Suffice it to say, with these types of trends, HOLI should continue to be able to grow its assets and equity fast. Shareholder equity on the balance sheet incidentally grew by well over $100 million over the past four quarters up to Q2.

Trailing EBIT margin of 19.28% and net income margin of 12.63% demonstrates HOLI's strong profitability especially compared to the averages in this sector. Although the present dividend yield of just over 1.5% will not turn many heads of the typical value investor, the company's strong profitability means that the dividend remains rock-solid. Given that free cash-flow came to approximately $110 million over the past four quarters, there is no issue with affordability at present as the present pay-out equates to a mere $12 million annually. It will be interesting to see if buybacks, which would be another nice benefit for shareholders, can take place in here soon.

We mention buybacks because it is the company's valuation which should continue to attract new investing capital in here. Currently shares trade with a book multiple of 0.73 and a sales multiple of 1.48. The lower forward earnings multiple of 7.8 again shows that this company is nowhere near stopping its growth. Bottom-line growth expectations for 2022 are equally as impressive. This leads us to believe that sooner rather than later we will get some type of mean to reversion event with respect to HOLI's valuation. HOLI's 5-year book multiple average for example comes in at 1.62 (more than double where it is at present).

Therefore, to sum up, HOLI continues to remain attractive due to the fact that the company is growing its earnings, which in turn is resulting in robust cash-flow and growing equity. These trends are taking place when shares are trading well below their historic valuation multiples. The bullish technicals have completely absorbed the fundamentals of the company's automation, rail transportation and M&E solution segments which includes their growth rates. We look forward to continued coverage and remaining long.