As the SPAC market continues to remain near NAV, some very interesting opportunities are showing up to buy transformative companies at bargain-basement prices. One of these transformative companies is Joby Aviation, slated to merge with Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP) in Q2 2021.

One hundred years ago, Henry Ford revolutionized the transportation industry forever with the Model T, enabling fast, cheap, mass personal transportation. Today, a new era of personal transport is arriving - Urban Air Mobility, or UAM, which aims to utilize electric aircraft to transport people across short and medium distances. This industry is expected to grow from mostly non-existent today to as much as $1.5T by 2040, unlocking a substantial opportunity for players like Joby Aviation to capture.

About Joby

Founded in 2009 by JoeBen Bevirt, Joby Aviation is currently developing a 5-person aircraft to be used for UAM operations. While the aircraft has been in development for over 10 years, very little word has leaked out to the public for most of these years, which I think really indicates the execution-focused nature of management.

The aircraft boasts pretty impressive stats. By utilizing energy at far lower levels compared to a traditional helicopter or ICE vehicle, Joby is able to boast a range of 150 miles at a speed of close to 200mph, allowing the company to serve an incredibly broad range of use cases in urban transportation.

Joby is also far less noisy than a helicopter, with the noisiest part of the trip - Takeoff and landing, being as loud as a normal conversation. When it's flying, Joby is near silent at 500-1000ft.

Investment case

With so many eVTOL companies popping up, why choose Joby?

Firstly, Joby is one of the furthest along in the eVTOL race. The 3 eVTOL companies going public thus far all are projecting commercial launch in 2024; however, I believe 2 of these companies - Archer and Lilium - are likely to miss their projected timeline, potentially by years.

Archer (ACIC), for example, estimates a similar commercialization date as Joby, yet it has not yet unveiled a prototype of the final product that will be sold to customers. The best I could find was this picture or a lower range prototype. Archer believes they will unveil their prototype in May, according to a Benzinga interview. Archer is also facing legal action by private competitor Wisk for potential IP infringement.

Lilium (QELL) also estimates commercialization in 2024, yet it is facing a number of hurdles including a failed fundraising round, the destruction of one of its prototypes in a fire, and potential performance issues. It is without a doubt the most controversial eVTOL company today, meaning there is little to no chance that Lilium reaches commercialization in 2024.

Three former Lilium employees, who spoke to Forbes on the condition of anonymity due to confidentiality agreements, said that they and a number of their colleagues left over the past year out of frustration over the management of the company by Wiegand, who they say is overcontrolling and has held to an unrealistic timeline in the face of development delays, pushback from his engineers and a planning process that was throwing up red flags. Source: Forbes

It's not clear whether being first to market will matter in the end, but I personally believe that due to the riskier nature of flying in an eVTOL, consumers will be reluctant to switch to newer and potentially riskier services. If Joby gets to market first with a solid offering, they will have the opportunity to build a long-lasting eVTOL brand that will firmly implant them as one of the leading eVTOL services in a city. In addition, customer acquisition costs will also be lower for a new market, so Joby could have a chance to acquire millions of customers at low costs.

More importantly, though, Joby is one of the cheapest eVTOLs to operate today at just $0.86 per mile driven by its unparalleled energy consumption. This allows Joby to charge prices below Uber Black yet still generating $1mil in contribution margin per year, representing a payback period of just 1.3 years. I think Joby will be one of the most competitive eVTOLs in the mass market after launch due to these low costs.

In 2030, I wouldn't be surprised if each consumer had dozens of choices for eVTOLs in a city. In a market like this, the lowest cost transportation will win, and I believe Joby currently has the lowest projected cost in the industry.

Partnerships

Uber is an investor and partner of Joby. In a deal late last year, Uber raised its investment in the startup to $125mil and sold its air taxi enterprise Uber Elevate to Joby Aviation.

I think the Uber partnership is highly underappreciated. Uber is the largest ridesharing company on earth facilitating over 5bil rides in 2020 and they have over 500mil downloads on their mobile app. That is a substantial pool of demand that Joby can tap into when they do eventually start commercialization. For reference, assuming just 1% of Uber trips become converted to Joby, this would represent a recurring revenue opportunity of $8.3bil per year based on Joby’s projections.

Uber Elevate itself is highly underappreciated. The Uber Elevate division has spent years modeling optimal vertiport locations, potential routes, and other data points that will substantially accelerate commercialization once certification is achieved. I'm doubtful most other eVTOL companies would have resources to dedicate to such an endeavor that may only be useful 3-4 years in the future, therefore I believe Uber Elevate's models and data will be an important competitive advantage in the years to come.

Toyota, one of the largest automakers in the world, is also an investor and partner of Joby, most recently investing $394mil in Joby’s Series C round. As one of the lowest cost automakers today, Toyota brings substantial experience in manufacturing and automation and should allow Joby to scale up production substantially while maintaining low costs.

Commercialization

Even before certification, Joby has already seen progress in commercialization, securing $40mil in contracts and another potential $120mil through 3 government clients. One of these clients is the US Air Force, which is using the Joby S4 in its Agility Prime Program. The Air Force has granted Airworthiness Approval for the S4 and will be conducting trial flights in early 2021.

I believe one major benefit of military testing is that it will help to provide valuable information about the S4, substantially reducing the risk before commercial launch and also help in certification.

Once their aircraft is approved, Joby has big plans to expand around the world into congested countries like Hong Kong, London, Singapore, etc. They have listed several criteria to expand into a market that should help to ensure demand actually exists, and many of their routes have already been planned out despite the fact that launching a service is still several years away.

By 2030, Joby aims to deploy 14K vehicles around the world that generate $20bil in revenue across 20 countries worldwide, with around 50% of this revenue being recurring. This is expected to generate adjusted EBITDA margins of 35% or around $7bil. Obviously, if Joby actually does hit these numbers, I believe a valuation of $200-500bil should be fair, representing a CAGR of between 40-53%.

Valuation

Joby will be valued at around $4.6bil in the SPAC transaction, and honestly, I think that's cheap. Several articles have mentioned that Joby's valuation in its Series C round in January 2020 was conducted at a valuation of $2.6bil, so compared to last year, the valuation hasn't even doubled.

SPACs have a bad reputation for being one way bad companies utilize to allow their management to cash out, but it's clear that isn't the case for Joby. Joby's PIPE will be led by large investors like Uber, as well as a $100mil commitment from SPAC founders Reinvent's investment vehicles.

Best part? You get to invest in Joby at essentially the same prices as these giant funds without needing to invest millions of dollars.

Incentives

One other thing I love about the Joby RTP deal is the incentive structure for management. Joby has one of the best incentive structures I have ever seen for a SPAC, with 5-year lockups on founder shares (so past commercialization start) as well as vesting triggers at prices from $12 to $50. Senior Joby management and large investors are also subject to similar lock-up arrangements.

The reason this incentive structure is so important is because you can’t know for sure whether Joby’s concept is going to work until 2024, so locking up these shares for 5 years is a major vote of confidence by both insiders and management. If certification fails or something goes wrong, they could lose all their money invested, so they are incentivized to make sure Joby succeeds. Even though all 3 eVTOL SPACs project commercialization only in 2024, Joby is the only one with this kind of incentive plan.

There are risks to investing in Joby, of course. The entire eVTOL industry is still in its early stages and regulation, consumer acceptance, and other factors could all impact the development of the eVTOL industry. There is also intense competition in the industry and no guarantee Joby will be the leader. Based on my research, however, I believe there is a high chance Joby will do very well.

Conclusion

Overall, Joby is the cream of the crop in the eVTOL space and this is shown by their numerous test flights, great partnerships, and long-term incentives for management. I believe Joby will become one of the future leaders in this space, not just in the US but globally.