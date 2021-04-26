Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has published mixed quarterly results, which were differently assessed by Seeking Alpha authors. I suggest not rushing to conclusions and making a calm, comprehensive analysis of the company's current state.

#1 Price vs. Growth

In the latest quarterly report, the most attention was drawn to the data on the growth of the company's audience. Let's start with this.

The average number of paying Netflix memberships in the UCAN (United States and Canada) in the last quarter was below the current trend, but I cannot say that significantly. There is still no sign of the approaching plateau phase:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

The EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) segment continues to grow linearly:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

The LATAM (Latin America) segment also continues to grow along the formed trend:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

In turn, the APAC (Asia Pacific) segment continues to grow exponentially:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

So, it should be admitted that the latest figures do not allow us to state the acceleration of the Netflix audience growth. But I think investors were more disappointed by something else. Namely, that Netflix is steadily losing its market share:

Source: Parrot Analytics

We have to note that the video streaming market has not been a "blue ocean" for a long time. And the growth of competition is quite expected here. But we have also to note that this market is still far from its plateau phase:

Source: eMarketer

There is a saying: In a long distance race wins not the one who runs faster, but the one who runs out first. Perhaps, in the context of Netflix's audience growth in the first quarter, the report did not meet expectations, but the leading position of the company has not changed, and the peak growth of the global video streaming market is still to come.

Now closer to the valuation. Let's look at Netflix assuming that its capitalization is a function in which the independent variable is the company's revenue TTM. Despite the simplification, we get a relatively good (R2 = 0.96) linear model:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

We will get a similar model if we take the EBITDA as the independent variable:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Both models indicate that the company is undervalued.

Let's try to evaluate in more depth the current balanced price of the company based on its revenue.

As I said, Netflix's capitalization is highly dependent on the absolute size of its revenue. But the company's capitalization also reacts to the rate of revenue growth, which is quite natural:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

By combining these two factors, and also adding the impact of changes in the money supply in the U.S., we will get the third model:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

According to this model, we get a balanced state of the company's capitalization. The model also points to some capitalization growth potential in the next four quarters.

#2 Comparative Valuation

There are several multiples that allow you to assess Netflix's price relative to the market. It's worth noting that all of these multiples are revenue-based.

Judging by the forward P/S (next FY) multiple, Netflix is balanced:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

The situation will not change dramatically if we adjust this multiple by the expected revenue growth rate:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

This is what we get by analyzing the simple P/S multiple:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

So, in the context of comparative analysis, I have no reason to fix the unbalanced state of the company's current price.

#3 Discounted Cash Flow Model

When predicting Netflix's revenue for the next ten years, I proceeded from the current average expectations of analysts:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Netflix's operating margin has improved significantly over the past five years. I assume that in the next decade this trend will continue and this figure will increase to 25%:

Data by YCharts

Here is the calculation of the Weighted Average Cost of Capital:

Source: Author

Some notes on the WACC calculation:

In order to calculate the market rate of return, I used values of equity risk premium (4.72%) and the current yield of UST10 as a risk-free rate (1.54%). The final indicator amounted to 6.26%.

I used the current value of the three-year beta coefficient (1.06). For the terminal year, I used Beta equal to 1.

To calculate the Cost of Debt, I used the interest expense for 2019 and 2020 divided by the debt value for the same years.

Other important parameters of the model are as follows:

The relative size of CAPEX will remain at the average level of the previous seven years.

The tax rate will gradually increase to 25%.

Here is the model itself:

The DCF-based target price of Netflix's shares is $508, or near the current price. Such an exact match rarely happens.

Final thoughts