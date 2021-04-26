Photo by FrozenShutter/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is continuously growing its Disney+ opportunity. However, I make the case that investors are not paying sufficient attention to the rest of Disney.

As investors pay up 5x forward sales, not only are they getting a bargain price, but this is a company that's very well-diversified with a huge reach.

Here I address what investors should think about over the coming twelve months.

Why Disney? Why Now?

We are roughly 2 weeks before Disney's highly anticipated fiscal Q2 2021 earnings results. And on the back of Netflix's (NFLX) results from last week, I would ask that you forgive me for comparing and contrasting the key distinguishing opportunities for investors between these two investments.

Now, before we dive in, I acknowledge that in the past year I've been an unfailing Disney bull:

Now, before we get stuck in earnest, the reason why I ask for permission in comparing Netflix with Disney is that both companies only partially overlap. Indeed, as you know, by far, the biggest driver of bottom-line profits for Disney has been its Parks & Experiences segment.

Having said that, this segment has been the most impacted by COVID. Although, just to complicate my bullish thesis, despite Parks & Experiences providing the company with solid cash flows during a normal period, investors have long ago come to value Disney predominantly on its Disney+ opportunity.

Thus, considering that Netflix has delivered a rare misstep on the back of its recent results, Disney's shareholders have a lot to be satisfied with. Why? Because the underlying reason why Netflix saw its share price get knocked down was that its guided number of subscribers shows that Netflix's ability to continuously grow subscribers on the back of a mediocre content slate is starting to taper off.

And this leads us to the argument that in the long run, households are more likely to be inclined to pay for top-quality content rather than a huge library of low quality. Or better said, a certain demographic is more likely to pay up for high-quality content alongside the high-quantity library that Netflix holds. And now we are getting into the heart of my argument.

In the case of Disney, my contention for a long time has been that Disney has a huge advantage over Netflix. Because Netflix has been rewarded by investors for its ability to be a pioneer in streaming, but that its ability to continuously fund its productions is very costly.

Yes, Netflix is capable of raising fees on its subscribers, and through its operating leverage and cost control, it is largely capable of seeing those price increases falling to its bottom line.

However, in the case of Disney, those brands become a flywheel. Disney is able to leverage its brands all the way through its video, parks, and merchandise.

Perhaps, the argument could be made even its hotels are beneficiaries of Disney's strong brands? Accordingly, I don't believe it's a stretch to argue that Disney's hotels have more pricing power than other hotels in similar locations.

To illustrate, historically, Disney's domestic hotels have had 92% occupancy rates priced at $375 per room. Consequently, I charge that these rooms have been priced as such not only because of the proximity to its Parks but also because of Disney's brands resonating with prospective visitors.

What's more, given the overseas flying restrictions, I suspect that many visitors will use this opportunity to visit parks this summer, given the lack of potential alternatives for families.

Valuation - Why This Still Cheaply Valued

After laying down my investment thesis, allow me to provide a sanity check as to why Disney's stock is now still very attractive.

I won't waste too much effort discussing Disney's upcoming fiscal Q2 2022 results because I posit that investors are going to be pricing Disney on its upcoming twelve months - how will its upcoming year shape up?

Indeed, I won't even put too much consideration into the fact that Disney's balance sheet carries a whopping $40 billion of net debt. Here too, I don't believe that's the driver of either the bear or the bull thesis.

Without any heroics, it's not difficult to envision Disney making close to $70 billion in revenues, meaning that its stock is priced at close to 5x forward sales.

Now, remember, investors, are not going to reprice Disney much higher on the back of its Park & Resorts business, even though that's the ultimate sustainable cash cow for its business. What investors are going to pay a premium for is Disney's ability to leverage its Disney+ into a global brand via its distribution channels (think retailers, cinemas, etc.).

On this front, I believe that Disney will succeed. Indeed, we already knew that in back in February Disney+ subscribers were already at 146 million, and now in more recent discussions, Disney+ figures are likely to be pointing towards +150 million. Again, just to compare with Netflix, on the back of its Q1 2021 results, Netflix had 208 million.

Obviously, Netflix's average revenue per user is about $11 whereas Disney+ is less than half this sum. However, if you consider how long Netflix has worked to educate consumers and to be able to raise prices to that level, what Disney has done in two years truly speaks of the strength of its brands globally.

The Bottom Line

Keep in mind that Disney CEO Bob Chapek came from Disney's Parks and Experience segment. This demonstrates the importance that Disney's Parks has on the future of Disney's operations.

Hence, even if I make the case (as do many others) that Disney+ is the biggest driver of shareholder returns, I would recommend that investors don't be too quick to dismiss the rest of the funnel, because even though Disney+ makes the biggest headlines, it's not the whole Disney story.

What investors are getting right now at $330 billion market cap is Disney+ as well as a whole lot more.

Finally, given that I'm so clearly bullish on the stock at this valuation, why am I not a shareholder? I believe that I may perhaps do better with smaller cap stocks.