Photo by Oleg_Ivanov/iStock via Getty Images

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has spent the past months on quality assessments on the Boeing Dreamliner aircraft resulting in a delivery stop of Boeing’s cash cow. The delivery stop came as the US jet maker was close to getting the Boeing 737 MAX back to the market depriving Boeing from some much-needed delivery cash.

With the first Dreamliner deliveries occurring towards the end of Q1 2021, the prospects are better for Boeing, but challenges still loom large. In this report, I will have a look at the expected reduction of the deferred production balance in the first quarter of 2021 and the deferred production balance at the 1,500th delivery. I think it's very useful to do so because it gives an idea of Boeing's ability to generate certain profits on production and of the ramp-up pattern of those profits and possibly indicates whether there's a need for charges in the future based on current expectations.

This report is in addition to the report that I wrote on our expectations for the first quarter based on past performance. While this report also does include a projection for the fourth quarter, the calculation method is significantly different. Whereas the method from the previous report merely projects one quarter ahead based on past performance, the method used for this report is more elaborate as it uses a combination of margins and sale price estimates for the variants of the Boeing 787 aircraft as well as delivery mix and reduction in the deferred production balance during previous quarters. This allows the deferred production balance decline to be estimated on a per unit basis instead of a per quarter basis, which enables projection of the deferred balance for the entire accounting quantity.

Risk And Uncertainties

Since I developed the estimation models for the Boeing 787 deferred production cost models years ago, often able to predict the deferred production cost balances within 0.5%, uncertainties have significantly increased, and with the information available, it's not always possible to provide counterbalance to these uncertainties in the estimate.

Therefore, I want to discuss several risks or uncertainties that could drive significant difference between estimates and actual realized results, and I believe that investors should be informed about those possible discrepancies.

Currently, there are four uncertainties that can adversely impact the deferred production balance:

Loss of gains in the production system due to lower production rates. Future adjustments to the production rate. Inventory built up due to inspections on the fuselage joins of the Boeing 787. The costs associated to the fuselage join inspections.

All of these elements infuse the deferred production balance trajectory with uncertainty and may contribute to a possible reach-forward loss recognition on the Boeing 787 program, though, at this point, there is extremely limited visibility on a potential forward loss as Boeing as provided extremely little detail on the costs of the grounding.

Source: Forbes

Boeing uses program accounting for its commercial aircraft programs instead of unit cost accounting. To understand what the deferred costs are, it's important to know how program accounting works. On programs where initial production costs are high, such as aircraft programs, it does make sense to amortize costs over a wider number of productions than just on the few initial productions. In other words, costs are spread out over an accounting block and are not only the costs that are spread out but also the revenues. For the Boeing 787 program, the accounting block currently stands at 1,500 units as Boeing reduced the accounting quantity in the previous quarter.

Boeing says that the units in the accounting block are units of which it can credibly estimate costs and revenues but should not be considered an indication for a breakeven point. Unless the company has set an average program margin of 0% - which it has not - a zero deferred balance indeed is no indication of a breakeven point and should not be considered as such. Currently, however, the margins are close to breakeven.

Analysts pay close attention to the deferred balance, and so should investors. The reason is that it's likely Boeing needs to recognize a charge if it has not zeroed out the deferred costs by the 1,500th delivery (the number of units in the accounting quantity) or announce a (demand-driven) block extension.

Simultaneously, one should be aware of the fact that if Boeing zeroes out its deferred balance by the 1,500th delivery, it actually will have realized the profits that it estimated for the accounting block and the profits it has been reporting for the program valid after all. Even if Boeing does not zero out the balance by the last delivery and has to recognize a charge, it can still have booked a profit if the recognized charge is lower than the realized program profit.

The assumption for costs and revenues means that Boeing assumes an average profit figure for each of the aircraft it currently delivers. If the actual profit figure is lower than the assumed profit, the deferred balance rises. If the profit is higher than the assumed profit, the deferred balance declines. So, the deferred balance tells you how profitable or unprofitable the program has been to date vs. the assumed program profits.

Changes To The Model

The model that AeroAnalysis developed has been used for the past few years to monitor the development of the deferred production balance. As we have gained more insight and as the matter also has become more complex, we have started to expand the depth of the modeling. In the end, our modeling depends on assumptions of sales prices, production costs, delivery mix, production ramp-up and ramp-down, and cost-cutting measures. We think it's important that readers know when we make changes to the model to achieve desired accuracy. Therefore, these changes since Q1 2018 are discussed below.

Q1 2018: The model has been completely rebuilt to allow for more dynamic inputs.

Q2 2018: The total balance that Boeing needs to recoup on the Boeing 787 program consists of two sub balances. The first one is the deferred production balance, and the second one is unamortized tooling costs and other non-recurring costs. In previous modelling attempts, we always considered the deferred production balance only, assuming that Boeing would first build off the deferred balance and, after that, start reducing the unamortized tooling costs. This assumption was nothing more than an assumption to simplify the calculation process. We have lumped both balances since it's more important to be able to assess the overall improvement rather than being able to attribute performance to either of the balances. Additionally, the ramp-up pattern has been flattened somewhat since we previously overstated the improvement by $153 million to $367 million. This is just 1.5% of the deferred production balance. But, in absolute figures, we are talking about several million per airframe, and previously, the model estimated the balance within a 1% margin and often within a 0.5% margin. In light of that, we deem a 1.5% deviation to be too high, and it could even make the difference between having to recognize charges and extending the accounting block - or not. The delivery mix has been adjusted, and additional cost-cutting measures have been estimated in a separate column.

Q3 2018: Additional margin improvement has been implemented in the automated calculation model as Boeing saves money on titanium and steps up its production in 2019, and considering that earlier statements from Boeing on initial margins have been implemented more accurately. Savings from aft-redesign work on the Boeing 787-8 have not been implemented, as the scale of savings and implementation point is not known. Additionally, the model now includes the adjusted delivery mix accounting for 1,500 units in the accounting block as well as two ways to minimize the three pricing schemes.

Q4 2018: Pricing adjustment for the Boeing 787-10 and final delivery mix for 2018 implemented. Pricing scenarios have been eliminated and a possible deviation on the balance has been implemented. The delivery mix for 2019, according to NYC787, has been implemented.

Q1 2019: Block extension to 1,600 units and new estimate on transition point toward higher production this year has been implemented.

Q4 2019: Pricing adjustment for the Boeing 787-10 and final delivery mix for 2019 implemented.

Q1 2020: Block extension to 1,700 units anticipated as well as production decline to eight units per month.

Q2 2020: Block size has been reduced to 1,500 units consistent with Boeing's current accounting quantity.

Q4 2020: Production decrease to five units per month implemented.

First Quarter Estimate And Full-Block Estimate

Our first quarter estimate includes some assumptions that impact the deferred production balance going forward. If those assumptions do not differ materially from reality, we will likely be far off in our assessment of the in-quarter burn-off of the deferred production balance. Currently, I'm expecting that the deferred balance decrease to be in the $540 million to $810 million range based on weak delivery volumes driven by lower amortization of tooling costs and higher non-recurring costs though from previous quarters I found the model to be too pessimistic with the projections. Either way, anything around $540 million is good, everything above $540 is excellent and around $380 million to $540 million is satisfactory.

What should be noted is that currently there are several layers of added complexity as there are longer, but also near-term, phenomena that can significantly alter the deferred production balance burn-off profile.

The balance is currently expected to be zeroed out by the 1,500th delivery, but a lot is going to depend on the costs that Boeing is facing on the quality assessment on the ~85 Boeing 787s awaiting delivery.

Conclusion

Currently, uncertainty regarding profitability of the Dreamliner program is extremely large due to manufacturing issues that have triggered a wide quality assessment. Over the past couple of quarters, the program margin has started to come down, and those margins now stand at near breakeven levels, and while our model still suggests that Boeing can still zero the balance meaning that near break-even margins are achieved, the room for error is small, and if we are going to see significant cost growth stemming from the quality assessment, a reach-forward loss is closer than ever.

For Boeing, it remains important that the Boeing 787 can function as a strong base in the future wide body strategy and what should be kept in mind is that the cash performance is still strong despite build rates being axed. That is something I can appreciate. My current view is that if Boeing executes well, the deferred production costs can be zeroed. If costs do rise without demand driven block extensions, then zeroing the deferred production balance becomes more difficult but either way, it is the cash performance that I am interested in. That cash performance is still looking good, the concern is more about the profit recognition and initial high cost overruns that could trigger an accounting charge if the current performance is not sufficient to zero the production balance.