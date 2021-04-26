Photo by kim willems/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Celanese (NYSE:CE) has been a very successful investment for me. Since buying the company in the lows of the pandemic, my position has appreciated triple digits including FX and dividends, and the history shows the benefits of investing in undervalued, quality stocks.

Since that particular time, however, I've written a few articles where I've marked the company as fully valued. There's no denying that the company has continued to grow even there, as the recent development shows.

(Source: Seeking Alpha, Celanese Article)

In this article, we'll take a look at what we can expect from the business here, and why I consider Celanese to not be a great buy at this particular point.

Celanese - How has the company been doing?

Celanese has been outperforming most of its expectations, and the latest results we have to look at are the investors' day presentation and the 4Q20 Presentation.

While Celanese experienced some very significant pandemic headwinds, including significant volumes in engineered materials of more than 25%, 14% drop in acetic acid pricing, higher expenses, and lower overall earnings, the company took significant actions to meet these challenges.

(Source: Celanese)

Historical trends speak in favor of Celanese, which has outperformed the comparative indices as well as the S&P 500 over time, and recently as well.

(Source: Celanese)

As should be evident from my host of articles on the company, I put great stock in the historical trends of a company, and in this one. Barring complete changes in fundamentals, they can often be very indicative of future performance. In this case, we need to remember Celanese's advantages, which include a long time in the market, an excellent host of customer companies, researching alternative uses for Acetate Tow/flake, sustainable solutions and already being a relatively integrated and optimized business.

Celanese has integrated AI, new digital customer solutions, and has spent the past year optimizing its overall supply chain.

The company expects for the next few years to bring better and better earnings, thereby continuing the trend from 2015 and onward.

(Source: Celanese)

The goal for the company here is a double-digit increase in EPS growth each year. Of course, any cyclical will be hard-pressed to deliver such trends on a continuous basis, but time will tell whether Celanese can deliver such changes.

The company's primary sector is the Acetyl Chain. Over the course of the past decade, the company has already delivered significant improvements in this segment, and is now in the last step of its program - Enhanced flexibility, and the proof has already been delivered when we compare to where the company was in 2008.

(Source: Celanese)

If you don't recall my first article on the company, you might not remember what Acetyl chemistry is used for. The question, I would argue, is what is it not used for. Acetyl Chemistry is used in every segment of our modern life - and the fact is that a life without these chemicals is very hard to imagine.

(Source: Celanese)

The company has a very impressive set of customers spread around the entire world, with sales across all regions totaling around $3.5B per year. End-uses are extremely diverse, with most of the company's products going into various types of adhesives, paints, and coatings, paper/packaging, and construction.

The company is the undisputed leader across acetyls as a whole, which includes the entire chain of Acetic Acid, VAM, Emulsions, and Powders. Some might argue that crude oil pricing and various energy scenarios impact the company heavily. The fact is that no matter where oil goes, Celanese has a good shot at coming out on top here.

(Source: Celanese)

Celanese has already seen a market recovery in terms of demands for its products. At the time of writing this article, the demand for company products is at a pre-COVID-19 level, and recent results including 4Q20 confirm this.

The YoY decline on a full-year basis was no more than 5-6% in terms of EPS. Celanese was also a massive repurchaser of its own shares during the crash of 2020, repurchasing nearly 5% of shares outstanding on the market. In October of 2020, the company closed the polyplastics transaction, resulting in net proceeds of around $1.6B, contributing $500M to share repurchases towards the end of the year.

So while 2020 indeed presented challenges for the entire market, the overall impacts on results were relatively limited. The fact that the company repurchased shares at cheap valuations and did not touch its dividend should come as a further vote of confidence from management in a positive future, and indeed, the company sees itself as very well-positioned for future growth.

The speed of the recovery is visible when looking at the quarterly sales results on a YoY basis, with Engineered materials and Acetyl Chain segments providing significant overall YoY quarterly growth, with negative impact coming from Acetate Tow. The company also nearly doubled operating profits in the Acetyl Chain segment.

The company has also announced the building of a massive LCP plant in China, coming online 2024, with a focus on 5G, IoT and EV products. The company is also in line with sustainability, having launched its latest POM ECO-B, with 97% bio-content. Contract renewals and extensions across the world ensure that the company remains on track.

The current outlook for 2021 assumes a continued overall recovery, affecting 1Q21 positively. The company also expects that its actions will deliver positive results for the entire year.

Looking to the full year, we expect that contributions from our controllable actions including productivity, turnaround schedules, and share repurchases along with fundamental demand recovery to date will position us to deliver adjusted earnings of approximately $9.50 to $10.00 per share in 2021. With our uniquely positioned businesses and significant firepower to target high-return opportunities, Celanese remains exceptionally well-positioned to drive sustained value creation for shareholders (Source: Celanese)

With that forecast done, let's look at valuation.

Celanese - What is the valuation?

As I've indicated in the beginning of this article, the company's valuation is starting to be a bit of a problem. This isn't because the company isn't set to really improve results, which they are.

Let's talk fundamentals for a second. On a 10-year historical perspective, Celanese has typically averaged a P/E ratio of around 12X. That valuation based on 2020 results is currently 20X.

We can average this out. An average weighted valuation, including historicals and forward valuation, is around 17.5X. No matter what way you slice this, from a historical perspective, we're looking at a large overvaluation.

Now, you could argue that the company is doing a fundamental change in its results, warranting a higher valuation. My answer to this argument is simple.

Celanese is still a cyclical business, with all the drawbacks of a cyclical company. A set of good results for 1-3 years won't change this.

The future based on historical valuations doesn't look promising, not even when considering double-digit EPS growth.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Now, keep in mind that these forecasts include some quite outlandish, in ways of historical accuracy, claims of EPS growth. You'd have to assume a >15X P/E for an extended period of time to garner over 9-10% annual CAGR here. There's a massive amount of downside risk here when you consider any sort of historical reversion or flat results for the company.

Analyst accuracy isn't something you can rely on that fully here, with around 25% failure to forecast results with a 10% margin of error. Even if the company improves here, it doesn't change that there's some uncertainty to forecasts here.

Me, I'd never be comfortable considering the company at anything above a 12.5X P/E, which means that my price target for the company on an average 3-4 year forward basis comes to around $140/share. And that's at the very positive end of the spectrum.

Analysts consider the company in the following way:

(Source: S&P Global, Google Sheets)

Celanese is a typical example of a company where analysts have the attention span of a goldfish. Targets vary with time, climbing nearly 70-80% in less than a year only because the pandemic and the very momentary impact (in the long term) such an occurrence has had. Even if the company had been far more impacted, it's likely to think that given their P/O ratio, the dividend would have remained unimpacted and the company would have eventually seen a reversal here. The fact that the target less than a year ago was less than $100/share shows us how fickle the analysts are with targets for this company - and how little regard we should show these targets.

We should stick to the fundamental valuation and historicals, and when we look at these variables, the upside we see here is limited or based on positive assumptions.

My case for Celanese, which is currently a "HOLD", is based on the following assumptions/views:

The company is a cyclical business that, while being able to outperform, also has times of underperformance which must be taken into consideration in the form of a P/E discount, not a P/E premium.

Current market exuberance has the company trading well above that discount, even on the basis of forward, unconfirmed results.

Even in the case of a long-term 15X P/E fair value, the upside is only around 10% annual CAGR on a 3-year basis, which when only based on growth is a bit too optimistic for my liking.

The conservative case has Celanese returning around 4-6% annually until 2023-2024, which is again too low for my liking.

Analyst targets and forecasts are no help in the long term, as they move like Jojos in trends with the company's current level forecast.

Therefore, I wouldn't pay more than a 12.5X P/E, which comes to around $140/share, and here I'm being extremely optimistic.

Celanese is a "HOLD" here.

How to Invest in Celanese

Option 1 - Long-Term Investment

Not an option here, in my mind. The company shows significant overvaluation to any sort of conservative estimate, meaning any investment done at this time in the company assumes a premium or good forward results.

This is a no-go for me for the common share.

Option 2 - Selling Cash-Secured Puts

Selling cash-covered put options is another good way to make money off a company while waiting for it to drop further and making money until then. Because of the company's position, and a lower price being even more appealing, this could make it perfect for a nice put.

As of writing this article, I was able to find the following put.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

This is a very good put. Nearly 10% annualized with a YoC of 2.41% on a strike of $115, which I actually consider a very good price for where the company is going at today's estimates. Here we would have a 7-9% annualized yield on the base case for Celanese.

The one drawback of this put is the capital outlay of over $11,000, which makes this a no-go for me, but it certainly might be a possibility for those of you with a larger, continuous cash position or cash inflow than I have at this time.

Option 3 - Selling Covered Calls

Given the company's valuation and trends, I wouldn't sell calls here - not covered ones, and certainly not naked ones. The company isn't overvalued enough to consider profit rotation seriously yet, and any writing of other sorts of calls (non-covered) is too much of a risk in my book.

This is a no-go here.

Thesis

Celanese is an excellent company with a good, long-term upside if you are willing to look beyond the cyclical nature of the company's operations and earnings. However, it means that you need to buy the company at an appealing valuation to make up for the cyclicality in the stock.

Buying it at expensive levels almost invariably means a risk for lower mid-term returns. Me, I bought the company at prices closer to $75/share, and currently own a stake with a YoC of close to 3% compared to the current yield of 1.71%.

It once again goes to show you the importance of valuation in the calculation of investment returns - and why I focus on it in the way I do.

Remember the 5 investment targets I look at when I consider an investment in a company listed on the market.

This company is overall qualitative. This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run. This company pays a well-covered dividend. This company is currently cheap. This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Celanese scores good marks on 1-3, fails 4, and so-so fails 5. There is actually upside here, but it returns only 5% annually on a fair-value discount basis, but to say it "fails" the point would be an exaggeration.

Still, given the risk involved in investing in a company like Celanese at such a valuation, my stance is still "HOLD" and wait for the grass to become greener in terms of valuation.

There are plenty of targets on the market that don't demand that you take these risks for these returns.

Thank you for reading.