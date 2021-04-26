Photo by jasonbennee/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) is set to begin this week, and one of the first companies to release its preliminary Q1 results was Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF). After finishing off a transformational FY2020 with lower royalties and significant reserve growth, the company has started off the year strong, with production in line with budget and tracking to meet the ~110,000-ounce guidance mid-point. Based on Karora having one of the largest reserve bases among junior producer peers and a reasonable valuation of ~$331.00/oz, I would expect sharp pullbacks below US$2.75 to present low-risk buying opportunities.

All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Karora released its preliminary Q1 results earlier this month and reported quarterly gold production of ~24,700 ounces, which was essentially flat year-over-year (Q1 2020: ~24,800 ounces). However, while production was in line with last year's results, the company should report strong double-digit revenue growth, with the gold price (GLD) up substantially year-over-year. Given the strong results, the company maintained its industry-leading balance sheet among smaller producers, finishing the quarter with roughly ~$62 million in cash, down from ~$64 million in the prior quarter despite paying down the final payment of the buyback agreement on Beta Hunt. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Things were looking quite bleak three years ago before current CEO Paul Huet took over the helm with net losses per share and plans to sell the "non-core" Beta Hunt Mine to focus on Dumont. Fortunately, since then, we've seen a material turnaround in the company's operating results, the true potential of Beta Hunt on display, and a shift to generating positive free cash flow. Not only has production grown considerably with the addition of a new mining center [HGO], but the operating results are much less volatile from quarter to quarter, with operations not relying solely on Beta Hunt. This is evidenced by the above production results, with very little change sequentially in output and seven quarters in a row above the ~24,000-ounce mark.

(Source: Company Presentation)

At the beginning of this year, Karora guided for ~110,000 ounces of gold production at all-in sustaining costs of $1,035/oz, so the most recent results might make it seem like production is tracking below the company's outlook. However, while production is only at ~22.5% of the annual guidance mid-point, the company expects to be mining higher grade areas at Higginsville Central, and the company's Spargos Project is also set to come online before year-end. Therefore, the company should have a much stronger second half to the year, with the company likely to finish H1 with over ~50,000 ounces of gold production before producing above ~60,000 ounces in H2 2021.

Fortunately, while Q1 production was flat year-over-year, sales were up slightly and should come in at a significantly higher gold price. This is because the average price reported in Q1 was ~$1,800/oz, which is well above the $1,493/oz reported in Q1 2020, with gold sales up from ~24,600 ounces to ~25,500 ounces. This should translate to strong revenue growth, with revenue likely to come in above ~$45.1 million, assuming an average realized gold price of $1,770/oz. This compares quite favorably to the ~$36.8 million reported in the year-ago period, translating to more than 22% growth year-over-year.

(Source: Company News Release)

In addition to a strong quarter operationally, the company also reported a new discovery at its Beta Hunt Mine, with a highlight hole of 4.6 meters of 11.6% nickel. This zone has been named "50C" and resides less than 150 meters from the existing mine development. Given the proximity to existing development and the bonanza grades, this discovery could help pull down Karora's future costs through additional by-product credits. The company also reported a couple of intercepts of medium-grade gold south of the Gamma Island Fault, which was a surprise to the company, which they intend to investigate.

Meanwhile, at Higginsville, the company reported a highlight hole of 14 meters of 6.1 grams per tonne gold down-plunge and another solid intercept in the same vicinity of 6.3 meters of 14.0 grams per tonne gold at Spargos. This deposit is shaping up to be quite exciting given that the company continues to intercept high-grade gold near-surface, and it's also validating previous results which highlighted the high-grade potential of the deposit. Currently, Spargos is not home to a reserve estimate, with a resource of just ~112,000 ounces at 4.4 grams per tonne gold. However, based on impressive infill and step-out drilling, I would not be surprised if the company proved up a ~100,000-ounce reserve here this year and up to ~200,000 ounces by next year. Let's take a look at the valuation:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Based on ~144 million shares outstanding, a share price of US$3.25, and ~$37 million in net cash, Karora's current enterprise value comes in at roughly ~$431 million. If we divide this by the company's ~1.3 million-ounce reserve base, Karora is valued at just ~$331.00/oz, which is a very reasonable valuation for a high-grade reserve base in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. However, this ~1.3 million-ounce reserve likely understates the short-term potential here, with Karora's reserves likely to grow to ~1.4 million ounces by year-end with a high likelihood of an ~80,000-ounce plus reserve being reported at Spargos. Assuming this is the case, Karora's valuation per reserve ounce would drop to ~$308.00/oz based on ~1.4 million ounces of reserves.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

It's worth noting that while most junior producers aren't flush with cash, Karora is, and the company is currently sitting on ~$62 million in cash. This strong balance sheet has been maintained despite making the final payment on the buyback agreement to Maverix (MMX) and mining fleet replacements. Given the company's strong balance sheet, I would argue that Karora has an opportunity to build on its reserves and should have no problem growing reserves by more than ~150,000 ounces in the FY2021 reserve update (Q1 2022) net of depletion. Long-term, the company has massive untapped potential at HGO with several targets like Aquarius and potential new targets north of Trident. Therefore, Karora's valuation per reserve ounce should decrease over time if the share price stays here, with the valuation already quite reasonable at ~$331.00/oz.

Based on a strong start to FY2021 both operationally and from an exploration standpoint, I continue to see Karora as one of the better bets in the junior producer space. Not only is the company set up to report double-digit production growth in FY2021, but a mill expansion should lead to continued growth in FY2022, with the potential for Karora to become a ~130,000-ounce producer in FY2023 at much lower costs. With a bright future ahead in one of the safest jurisdictions globally, I would expect any pullbacks below US$2.75 to provide low-risk buying opportunities.