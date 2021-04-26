Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We initiated a position in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in 2017, recognizing the company's strong biotech industry positioning with extensive expertise in drug discovery, development, and commercialization and with an extensive pipeline of potential future products. The company's quality was on display through impressive return on invested capital and a strong balance sheet. Amgen became a core holding as a defensive health care company, but position sizing remained modest due to concerns regarding revenue concentration in important older products at risk of decline before new products could fill the gap. But the risk profile has changed, and market participants only focused on the top line might have missed the improved diversification of Amgen's revenue profile. With risk down and quality maintained, our conviction in the investment case has grown as well as our potential position size. With a reasonable valuation, investors may want to consider Amgen's improved risk profile when looking for core holdings.

De-risking the revenue base is an important development

Amgen has effectively diversified and protected its revenue base in recent years, changing the risk profile of the company. The chart below shows the product contributions to revenue which we included in our initial assessment of the company in early 2017. The chart was combined with our commentary:

While well diversified, the company's top two products do account for roughly half of sales. The largest concern is likely Neulasta as the patents for the product have recently expired or will soon expire with the probable outcome being a slow decline in sales. Enbrel's patent extends to 2029 and sales of the product will likely see slow growth followed by stability in the coming years, but there are challenges to its market position."

Source: Amgen 2015 Annual Report (page 4)

Neulasta sales at over 20% of the total were set to be gobbled up by biosimilar (generic) competition with little Amgen could do about it, while Enbrel faced patent challenges. Potential pressure on Amgen's two key products representing such a large portion of revenue prevented us from awarding the company with a maximum position size.

But now let's have an updated look at the chart from the end of 2020.

Source: Amgen 2020 Annual Report (page 4)

There are a few key developments that have improved the risk profile of Amgen which are then evident in the chart. Biosimilar competition did in fact eat away at Neulasta sales, but Amgen's differentiated Onpro delivery system for Neulasta has helped to some extent. But the risk from Neulasta is now smaller as it only represents 9% of sales versus 20%+ some years ago. While declines in Neulasta will likely continue, they are from a smaller base and more predictable.

The next thing to notice is that Enbrel sales have not only remained strong, but key risks have been eliminated. For example, Enbrel patents have been upheld by court rulings, essentially eliminating the risk of a sharp short-term decline in Enbrel sales. An excerpt from a Bloomberg article highlights the importance of the Enbrel developments:

Amgen's win "removes a binary overhang" and further supports Jefferies analyst Michael Yee's thesis that the company has a "clean story with several potential blockbuster assets coming in the pipeline." Yee sees less downside risk for shares as the appeals court ruling enables more investors to buy shares ahead of data through the end of the year."

Enbrel is now unlikely to experience direct biosimilar competition through 2028. There are still pressures on the Enbrel franchise, but none that will likely result in a speedy erosion of sales for Amgen's key product.

A glance back at the chart makes another key development obvious. Amgen purchased oral immunology drug Otezla when Celgene and Bristol-Meyers Squibb combined and needed to sell some assets on competitive grounds. Otezla slots in well at Amgen as it allows the company to leverage marketing costs and an existing sales force, and will be a growth driver for many years to come. But critically, it also effectively diversifies the revenue base of Amgen, already representing approximately 9% of sales.

We can't forget the rise of newer products effectively filling gaps in revenue over the years. Prolio and Xgeva have both differentiated Amgen's offering along with Repatha and Kryprolis, not to mention the growing biosimilar business which leverages Amgen's low cost of production. Amgen also has a strong pipeline and has done some mid-sized acquisitions such as the just-announced $1.9 billion acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics which will further diversify revenue.

In short, the risks related to revenue diversification and large products going off patent in the near term are much lower than a few years ago.

Quality and valuation are always critical

Revenue diversification is critical, but quality and a reasonable valuation are prerequisites. There are some key points to consider regarding valuation and the investment case. Amgen is a defensive pharmaceutical company paying a safe and growing dividend with a current yield of about 2.7%. Amgen also has strong current cash flow, insulating it to some extent from rising inflation concerns and increasing interest rates (in terms of how cash flows are discounted regarding valuation etc.). Morningstar gives the company a Wide moat rating and an Exemplary rating for capital allocation, speaking to the durability of the investment case. The company has substantial debt, but the balance sheet is reasonable and supported by reliable free cash flow. And let's not forget the impressive and steady profitability and return on invested capital.

Source: Refinitiv

If we look at valuation, we see that the company is likely undervalued. Our valuation model with average sales growth close to 3% a year over the next decade (slower than historic growth) results in a fair value above $280, leaving reasonable upside to the current price near $257. Our bull case models push the fair value above $300.

Amgen's improved risk profile should catch investors' attention

Amgen has effectively improved its risk profile by diversifying its revenue stream and improving its pipeline both organically and through acquisition. The improved risk profile should allow investors to hold a larger position in the company all else being equal. The admirable quality profile combining a strong return on invested capital and a durable competitive advantage makes Amgen a candidate for portfolios needing a core holding. Valuation upside is limited to reasonable, but that might just be enough in a market offering few quality companies with strong cash flows at a discount. We are currently holding a base position in the company as we find the current opportunity attractive, and will look to add to the position should the Amgen share revisit the March lows near $225.