All eyes will be on technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) when the company reports its fiscal Q2 results for the March ending period this Wednesday afternoon. There may not be another name with higher expectations this earnings season, thanks to the January blockbuster we saw previously. With shares just a stone's throw from their all-time high, strong results and a nice capital return plan update could send this name to new heights.

Since Apple reported its greatest quarter ever roughly three months back, analyst estimates have continued to rise. The average fiscal Q2 revenue estimate has risen by nearly $3 billion since then. The current Street average of $76.98 billion represents more than 32% growth over the prior year period, which would mark the strongest top line increase in several years. Of course, last year's quarter was significantly hampered by the start of the pandemic. On the bottom line, the Street is looking for $0.99 per share, up 8 cents from January, representing nearly 55.5% growth. The table below shows the last two fiscal Q2 results, with the numbers in yellow being current estimates for this year's period.

Investors will obviously be focusing on the iPhone first after the December quarter saw a nearly $10 billion year over year rise in smartphone revenue. Another period of strong sales would continue the ongoing supercycle upgrade narrative as consumers look for 5G compatible phones. The company is also expected to see nice numbers from the iPad and Mac thanks to work from home tailwinds, with computer sales strengthening thanks to the new M1 chip. It will also be interesting to see how much growth the services segment showed after all those hardware sales in fiscal Q1, and especially now that the services bundle has been available for a number of months.

Perhaps the most important item I'll be watching is Apple's overall margins. Gross margin numbers were very strong in the December 2020 quarter, thanks to iPhone sales doing extremely well. As things shift a bit seasonally, plus we add the potential of the chip shortage and key materials inflation to the mix, margins may not see as much of a benefit. On the flip side, Apple might also see some of the benefits from higher interest rates helping interest income for its massive cash pile.

I also bring up margins here because of the potential in the US for higher corporate tax rates. If Apple's overall tax rate were 3 percentage points higher during its last fiscal year, for instance, earnings per share would have been about 12 cents lower at $3.16. With Apple's net income expected to be much higher this year plus a share count coming down by the quarter, pre-tax margins become more important if tax rates do rise.

This earnings report is also the one each year where we get an update on the company's massive capital return plan. As we've seen in the past, I am expecting a steady but not spectacular dividend raise, with Apple potentially generating over $80 billion in free cash flow during the fiscal year. With the ongoing preference to favor stock buybacks, I'm thinking we'll see another $75 billion authorized for repurchases, given the company is currently spending around $20 billion a quarter on its own stock. We would see if management took advantage of the pullback in shares during the most recent quarter.

Apple goes into this week's earnings report just a little more than $10 from its all-time high. That's certainly within reach if we get a strong enough report, and the average Street price target is nearly $150 already. Should the stock not rally, however, investors should keep their eye on the two key moving averages below, the 50-day in purple and 200-day in green. For the long-term trend to remain positive, you'd like to see both of these key technical lines moving higher.

This week, investors will see if Apple was able to maintain the great sales momentum it saw in its tremendous holiday quarter into early 2021. If that iPhone success continues, it will show the upgrade supercycle is happening, and that should help out margins. With the company also seeing some nice work from home tailwinds, investors are expecting a nice buyback increase and dividend raise. Should we get a strong report, it could be the catalyst needed to get shares to a new all-time high.