Photo by David Peperkamp/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Although shares are sitting relatively flat YTD, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has more than doubled since last year's pandemic plunge even with theme park operations still limited, as the multimedia giant is quickly gaining in the streaming space. Reopening in theme parks looks to provide a tailwind to earnings, and low churn in domestic cable subscribers combined with significant gains in Disney+ subscribers paints a positive outlook, yet Disney's high valuation might have priced in near-term positives.

Disney's entertainment and media lineup is very extensive, ranging from hundreds of branded channels both in the US and internationally and equity/partial ownership of others, DTC products (Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu [67% owned, 33% by NBCU (CMCSA)], Star), theatrical productions, music and more; parks include those in Orlando, Anaheim, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Paris, Tokyo, as well as cruises and vacation clubs. The primary focus here will be Disney+ as well as the parks and cruises - DTCI and Parks, Experiences and Products segments.

A Streaming and Media Powerhouse

Graphic from Disney

Since its launch just under 18 months ago, Disney+ has transformed itself into a streaming leader, with membership numbers flying past long-term forecasts. By year-end 2020, Disney+ and ESPN+ had reached the high targets of FY24 guidance, while Hulu approached the lower end of guidance; hitting these targets far ahead of guidance attests to the influence that Disney has on streaming - Netflix (NFLX), a top competitor, showed weak global net subscriber additions and guided next quarter's additions far below expectations, as Disney could continue to gain. The company is expecting to double these figures by FY24, aiming to have a total subscriber amount across all platforms of 300 to 350 million with Disney+ reaching ~250 million.

Graphic from Statista

Disney+ reached the 100 million subscriber milestone in just 17 months after launch, logging 10 million on the first day, and nearly 20 million during original lockdowns last March/April following launch in a handful of European nations. The value of the bundle offering of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13.99/mo, equivalent to Netflix's standard plan after the $1/mo price increase last month, is likely a driver of this rapid subscriber growth along with its broad range of exclusive content.

Even after reaching this milestone, there remains much more growth potential for Disney+ in Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific regions with the rollout in more countries this calendar year. Star launched in international markets in late February, and Star+ standalone with live sports in Latin America is slated for launch in June. Hulu has continued to perform well, with subscribers growing at a ~40% CAGR since 2017. While outright subscriber growth is key, watching how AMR (average monthly revenue) trends as the platforms grow can identify areas of strengths and weaknesses.

Data from Disney

While there have been some decreases in AMR from the bundle offering and less advertising revenue per subscriber for both Disney+ and ESPN+, Hulu's live TV bundle has yet to show a decline in AMR from higher advertising revenue, increased pricing and premium features and add-ons. The recent pricing increases should give AMR for Disney+ the necessary boost to inflect backs towards $4.50/$5 for this FY and potentially towards $5.5/$5 for FY22, as the Disney+Hotstar offer is attributable to the decline in AMR recently, given its ~30% subscriber contribution and pricing and exchange rate that puts it equivalent to US$3-4 in Indonesia and India.

Further pricing increases following this recent $1/mo increase are still possible, but Disney can still likely stave off higher levels of churn to competition like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, and other streaming providers due to its deepening content moat, Disney plans to be adding over 100 new titles per year, although content/production costs are a figure to watch with content expansion to this degree. Exclusive titles on Disney+ and high rated original content, the recent deal with Sony (SONY) to bring Marvel to the whole platform, and NFL Sunday Ticket on ESPN+ should serve as some key engagement channels keeping churn lower.

Another key figure to watch is eliminations, i.e. inter-segment revenue (segment producing content reports revenues and profits); although DTCI revenues jumped to $17 billion, +81% y/y, eliminations soared to $6.1 billion, +212% y/y, with more content production. As a result, revenues ex. eliminations only rose 47% y/y to $10.8 billion. With a push for more original content, eliminations could continue to rise and impact outright segment contribution to revenue and operating income as a result of subscriber growth.

The main downside to streaming growth is its inability to contribute to EPS growth; while offsetting declines in Parks revenues and minimizing overall revenue impacts, the segment is not profitable, and won't be for a few years. Operating loss for FY20 was $2.8 billion, but it is showing signs of improvement with Hulu's AMR performance, with operating loss shrinking to $466 million for FQ1. FY21 is likely to show another $2.5-3.0 billion operating loss with peak losses for Disney+ this year. Segment profitability is not expected until FY24 as content expenses rise to ~$15 billion by then, with Hulu and ESPN+ turning profitable by FY23 and Disney+ by FY24.

Theme Park Reopening A Positive Catalyst

For fiscal 2020, most of the impacts to Disney stemmed from its parks, aside from some lighter ad revenues and less film revenue from theater closures; the overall impact is estimated at approximately a "$6.9 billion [loss] on operating income at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment due to revenue lost as a result of the closures or reduced operating capacities." Moving forward through FY21 and FY22, theme parks/experiences reopening and recovery to full(er) capacities will provide a lift to revenues, operating income and bottom line recovery.

As parks operate at partial capacities, attendance figures and revenues are lower, and will likely post a significant decline from 'normal' conditions such as during FY19. Per capita spend is higher, and should help boost revenues to a small degree as hotel occupancy and attendance continue to slowly recover - more spend on products/merchandise can offset less admissions revenues.

FY21 could see Parks revenues remain ~$9-10 billion lower than FY19 given that park revenues remain depressed, about $4 billion lower y/y for FQ1. This would translate to about a +/-4% y/y from FY20's $16.5 billion generated from the segment.

The Parks segment remains vital to Disney, as a major contributor to revenues and operating income, at ~37% and ~46% respectively for FY19. For FY20 and FY21, the segment has struggled under closure and partial capacities, and likely might not return to pre-pandemic revenue levels until FY22/23; this means that Disney is likely to witness weaker EPS figures through FY22 given the estimated $2.95-3.15 EPS contribution from Parks under normal conditions. Reliance on Disney+/DTCI for revenue recovery in the near term will likely keep normalized EPS muted y/y for FY21, with that figure bouncing back towards $4.40-4.70 for FY22.

Valuation Far From Normal

With the impacts on theme parks, streaming services are the current catalyst behind revenue recovery until parks can operate at higher capacities. With the upticks in subscribers as well as price per month, and high-single/low-double digit growth in Media and Studio, Disney could be on track to post $72 billion in revenues for FY21: ~$30 billion from Media Networks, ~$16 billion from Parks, ~$15.5 billion from DTCI ex. eliminations, and ~$10.5 billion from Studio Entertainment. Even with a potential push to record revenues this fiscal year, Disney's valuation remains quite stretched.

Since Jan. 1, 2019, Disney's market cap has doubled, while shares have only risen ~67% due to an increase in share count; at the moment, there looks to be a multiyear recovery in EPS and free cash flow (excl. goodwill/intangibles impairment), which has put multiples far past historical averages.

Data by YCharts

EV/EBITDA is very high relative to a 5 year median at 11x, with the forward multiple at ~39x with Parks segment failing to contribute meaningfully; TTM EV/EBITDA had been expanding through 2019 due to impacts from the 21st Century Fox acquisition such as a significant increase in debt. As parks recover in attendance and revenues, EBITDA should recover to ~$17 billion by FY22. Yet EV at $387 billion, in part due to that high debt figure, will keep forward multiples much higher than average. Price to free cash flow faces a similar story, with FCF generation unlikely to recover in full until FY22 at the earliest, with just $3 billion in FCF (ex. goodwill/impairments) for FY21 rising to $6.5 billion for FY22 - this puts P/FCF multiples at 111x FY21 and 51x FY22.

Disney's current valuation picture through FY22 puts it trading similarly to Netflix as the company is transforming itself into a streaming leader; however, the theme parks segment, a significant segment contributing nearly two-fifths of revenue under normal conditions, has yet to recover. With recovery likely to be slow in that segment, Disney's financial picture - EPS/PE, FCF generation, and EV/EBITDA are unlikely to return closer to historical averages until FY23, with FY23 PE at 27x and EV/EBITDA at 17x.

An argument could be made that Disney's rapid gains in streaming over the past 18 months and expected continuation of such gains in subscribers and recovery in AMR can translate into the maintenance of these expanded multiples. However, given the projected long runway until segment profitability, by FY24, plus the content costs to develop a moat to fend off competition, Disney already looks to be valuing in that as well as the recovery in parks.

Overall

Disney+ looks to be taking the reins in terms of supercharging revenue growth through FY24 on the backs of potentially tripling subscribers over that time frame, but Disney's bottom line remains dependent on parks, with the segment operating under partial capacity and unable to meaningfully contribute to EPS. That segment is showing signs of positivity even under these parameters, with per capita spend higher, which should help revenues recover as occupancy and attendance start to climb back towards normal over the next three to six quarters. Streaming growth is expected to be stellar, with Disney practically reaching its FY24 targets by the end of 2020; Disney+ leads the way with over 100 million subscribers in less than 18 months. However, AMR is down due to the significant proportion of Hotstar subscribers, and while the recent price increase should boost AMR, subscribing mix remaining nearly one-third Hotstar at lower prices could keep that figure depressed. Rollout of Star+ in other regions should also serve to boost subscribers and AMR. While Disney's long-term (i.e. three to five year) forecast looks bright in terms of revenue growth led by streaming and EPS recovery led by parks, the valuation as shares sit barely 10% off all-time highs at $203 could restrict some near-term upside as multiples remain high above Disney's historical average; thus, Disney remains a hold.