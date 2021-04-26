Limited Duration CEF Sector Update

Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

Rising interest rates have been in the top of mind for income investors. In this article, we take a look at the Limited Duration CEF sector which holds credit-focused funds with a lower duration profile. Investors seeking a higher income level as well as tactical investors on the lookout for cheaper discount valuations should consider the Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH). A less high-octane option that nevertheless boasts strong longer-term absolute and risk-adjusted returns in the sector is the BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW).

Join The Club

The membership of the limited duration sector should be fairly obvious - if the duration is "limited," it's in! However, tiresome pedants that we are, we always like to quibble with received wisdom and ponder about such things as the quantum of angels dancing on pin heads and CEF sector membership.

There is nothing better in this world than a gratuitous Venn diagram so here we go.

Source: Systematic Income, Canva

We agree with CEFConnect on the following 4 funds being members of the sector:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)

We don't think the PIMCO PCM Fund (PCM) should be included as it has a duration of 5.3 which puts above the average duration of 3.8 for the High-Yield CEF sector and looks like a simple mistake. We have PCM in the Multi-Sector sector given its 60% RMBS exposure and 25% High-Yield exposure.

We also don't have the Wells-Fargo Multi-Sector Fund (ERC) due to its 3.4 duration which is more in line with the High Yield sector than the Limited Duration sector.

Finally, we think that the Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) should be in the mix as well.

In a perfect world, we would have funds being members of multiple sectors. For example, all loan CEFs would also be members of the Limited Duration sector, assuming duration here refers to interest rate duration rather than credit spread duration (i.e. a 5-year loan has little interest rate duration but a ~5 credit spread duration).

We would also have some target term credit CEFs as part of the Limited Duration sector. For example, the Nuveen EM Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a duration of about 2 while the Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a duration of about 1. Target term funds tend to hold assets with maturities that match their expected termination date which allows these funds to better manage their target NAVs.

Investors should also consider funds with specific hedges in place such as the PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) which has a swap steepener position that allows it to behave like a low duration fund.

Finally, investors ought to think about fund assets holistically in terms of what we call empirical duration which considers not just textbook duration but how the given portfolio behaves in practice in response to changing interest rates. Assets with higher-yielding assets tend to be more resilient to rising rates if these are on the back of growing macro activity than assets with tighter credit spreads.

The upshot here is that investors on the lookout for "limited duration" CEFs have a number of various options to choose from rather than "what it says on the tin".

A Look At The Sector

The following table provides a short summary of the Limited Duration sector.

Source: Systematic Income

A few things stand out. First, durations tend to run fairly low, which makes sense for a "limited duration" sector. Funds use different strategies to keep duration relatively low. All funds in the sector use loans and other floating-rate securities such as securitized and mortgage-backed assets to some extent but also shorter-maturity bonds. Eaton Vance funds also hold payer swaps which shorten duration further.

If we look past official duration statistics, which can be misleading as they don't take into account how assets respond to changing interest rates in the real world, we see that all the funds in the sector have negative readings, meaning that their NAVs tend to rally on days when interest rates move higher and vice-versa. BGH has the lowest empirical duration which ties into its lower-quality profile. The funds' empirical durations are likely to become less negative in the near term since credit spreads have tightened over the last 6 months (the period of the calculation) but they are still likely to be below their official duration readings.

Source: Systematic Income

Another key commonality among the funds is that there is a significant lower-quality tilt to all the funds. This makes sense as the funds are not able to take advantage of the term premium to boost income and have to rely on holding wider credit spread assets.

Distribution coverage, except for BGH, tends to run low which is the natural outcome of holding loan assets (which, unlike high-yield bonds, have lower income levels despite, confusingly, having higher yields than high-yield bonds).

In terms of performance, if we take a look at various time periods, the results are unusually variable. BGH stands out on a 5-year basis but is below average over 3-years and 7-years. On the other hand, BLW looks best over 3-years and 7-years and is a close second on a 5-year basis.

Source: Systematic Income

The chart also includes the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK), though this is probably not a fair comparison as the 1.9 duration of SJNK is well below 3 of the sector funds. That said, SJNK looks relatively competitive and investors looking to replicate the duration exposure of the CEF Limited Duration sector may want to allocate to both SJNK and another standard high-yield ETF benchmark which would pull duration exposure slightly higher.

In terms of risk-adjusted performance or alpha, which we measure using an average pairwise (i.e. head-to-head) calculation, BLW comes out ahead.

Source: Systematic Income

COVID Resilience is another metric we like to check which is the performance from February to August of 2020 - the period when credit indices broadly retraced their drawdown. Here, BLW looks strong as well.

Source: Systematic Income

If we take a closer look at the NAV performance through the COVID drawdown until today, we see that BGH had the worst experience but has been able to claw back into second place since the start of 2020.

Source: Systematic Income

Year-to-date BGH has been the clear winner so far.

Source: Systematic Income

In terms of discount valuation, 4 of 5 funds are trading at fairly expensive valuations - at elevated z-scores and high 5-year discount percentiles.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

BGH stands out for its reasonable valuation so far. Its weakness over the last few months is puzzling as it stands in contrast to its very strong performance. The fund's management fee is expected to rise by 0.15% but it's a small change in the context of the fund's high yield level.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

BGH also stands out on the NII income basis with an NII NAV yield of 9.1% and NII price yield of 9.9% - well above the figures of the other funds. This is clearly a function of the fund's lower-quality profile with three-quarters of the fund's portfolio allocated to assets rated single-B and below.

The fund is running at a borrowing level just slightly below its pre-COVID figure and the NII income yield calculated above is for the period of low LIBOR, meaning the fund's income level is not expected to drop based on the changes in short-term rates we have witnessed last year or changes in borrowings.

Takeaways

The Limited Duration CEF sector is one of several options for investors looking to shorten up their sensitivity to rising rates while generating decent income levels. Investors who are after stronger income levels or who are more tactically oriented may want to consider BGH which is trading at a cheap discount valuation and boasts a near double-digit price NII yield. BLW takes a less high-octane route and has generated very respectable longer-term returns in the sector in both absolute and risk-adjusted terms though its valuation is more elevated at the moment. Investors who are concerned about a potential pullback in the underlying market and/or CEF discounts may want to consider ETFs which have generated respectable, albeit lower, returns than the CEF sector funds.