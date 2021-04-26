Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Bank Mergers Dominate
Summary
- Merger activity remained steady last week with six new deals announced.
- Kansas City Southern receives new superior offer.
- Three new bank mergers announced last week.
We have been writing about two M&A trends this year including bidding wars for companies and consolidation in the banking sector. We saw both trends in play last week with a new superior offer for the railroad Kansas City Southern (KSU) and three new bank mergers announced last week. The three new bank mergers don't include one where the acquiring company wants the target, Marlin Business Services (MRLN), to cease operations as a bank. It is not surprising that the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is up more than 30% this year compared to a 10% gain for the S&P 500. One could argue that a more appropriate benchmark for small regional banks might be the Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks. Even in that comparison, KRE is trouncing the 15% year-to-date returns of the Russell 2000 index.
Merger activity remained steady last week with six new deals announced and seven deals completed.
SPAC Arbitrage
There were 4 new SPAC business combinations announced last week.
- SmartRent.com, Inc. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (FWAA).
- Vivid Seats Inc. has entered into a definitive transaction agreement with Horizon (HZAC) that will result in Vivid Seats Inc. becoming a public company.
- CompoSecure Holdings and Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (DBDR) entered into a definitive merger agreement.
- SGHC Limited has entered into a definitive agreement with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (SEAH).
Weekly Spread Changes:
The table below shows weekly spread changes between April 16, 2021, and April 23, 2021.
|Symbol
|Quote
|Acquiring Company
|Acquiring Company Quote
|Current Spread
|Last Week Spread
|Spread Change Weekly
|Deal Type
|TPCO
|17.44
|Alden Global Capital (N/A)
|-1.09%
|-6.10%
|5.01%
|All Cash
|OTC:CXDC
|1.025
|Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A)
|17.07%
|12.15%
|4.92%
|All Cash
|NEWA
|3.39
|Crouching Tiger Holding Limited (N/A)
|7.67%
|4.29%
|3.38%
|All Cash
|GRUB
|72.61
|Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (TKAYY)
|11.18
|3.32%
|1.16%
|2.16%
|All Stock
|CCRC
|6.15
|Taiying Group Ltd. and Taiying International Inc. (N/A)
|0.00
|5.69%
|4.00%
|1.69%
|All Cash
|COHR
|269.84
|II-VI Incorporated (IIVI)
|77.87
|7.79%
|9.72%
|-1.93%
|Cash Plus Stock
|CHNG
|23.22
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)
|400.31
|10.90%
|12.89%
|-1.99%
|All Cash
|LINX
|6.92
|StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)
|67.67
|-9.68%
|-6.86%
|-2.82%
|Special Conditions
|MX
|25.87
|South Dearborn Limited (N/A)
|12.10%
|15.31%
|-3.21%
|All Cash
|KSU
|301.62
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)
|370.71
|-10.06%
|5.08%
|-15.14%
|Cash Plus Stock
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021
|62
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021
|3
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|43
|Stock Deals
|23
|Stock & Cash Deals
|15
|Special Conditions
|4
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|85
|Aggregate Deal Consideration
|$663.59 billion
New Deals:
- The merger of Sterling Bancorp (STL) and Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) for $5.12 billion in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Sterling will merge into Webster, and Sterling's shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.463 of a Webster share for each share of Sterling stock they own.
- The acquisition of Knoll (KNL) by Herman Miller (MLHR) for $1.8 billion in a cash plus stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Knoll shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of Herman Miller common stock for each share of Knoll common stock they own.
- The acquisition of Marlin Business Services (MRLN) by HPS Investment Partners for $109.4 million or $23.50 per share in cash.
- The merger of American River Bankshares (AMRB) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) for $134.5 million in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, AMRB shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.575 shares of BMRC common stock for each share of AMRB common stock outstanding.
- The acquisition of Welbilt (WBT) by The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) for $4.3 billion in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Welbilt shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1240 shares of Middleby common stock for each share of Welbilt common stock.
- The acquisition of Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) by Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) for $1.15 billion in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, each Meridian stockholder will receive 0.2750 of a share of Independent common stock for each share of Meridian common stock.
Deal Updates:
- On April 19, 2021, Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) confirmed receipt of a letter from Stewart Bainum, in which Mr. Bainum communicated that Hansjörg Wyss has informed him that he will no longer provide the level of equity commitment indicated in the revised, non-binding proposal from Newslight dated April 1, 2021, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tribune common stock for $18.50 per share in cash.
- On April 20, 2021, Canadian National Railway (CNI) announced that it has made a superior proposal to combine with Kansas City Southern (KSU) in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $33.7 billion, or $325 per share.
- On April 20, 2021, The US Department of Justice intervened in the proposed merger of Aon (AON) with Willis Towers Watson (WLTW), demanding divestitures in addition to those set out by the European Commission (EC).
- On April 21, 2021, shareholders of RigNet (RNET) approved the company’s merger with Viasat (VSAT) at a special meeting of shareholders.
- On April 21, 2021, AVANGRID (AGR) announced that it has received Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approval for its proposed PNM Resources (PNM) merger.
- On April 21, 2021, South Korea's antitrust authority approved Analog Devices (ADI) planned purchase of Maxim Integrated (MXIM).
- On April 23, 2021, GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) announced that GW’s shareholders voted to approve the acquisition of GW by a subsidiary of Jazz at the GW shareholder meetings. The Court hearing to sanction the acquisition is currently scheduled for May 5, 2021, and the completion of the acquisition is expected to occur shortly thereafter.
- April 23, 2021: Australia's review of Aon's purchase of Willis Towers has been delayed as the regulator needs more information from the parties.
- On April 24, 2021, Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) welcomed the U.S. Surface Transportation Board's (STB) decision to approve its merger with Kansas City Southern.
- On April 24, 2021, Kansas City Southern announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously determined that the unsolicited proposal received from Canadian National Railway on April 20, 2021 to acquire KCS in a cash and stock transaction valued by CN at $325 per KCS share could reasonably be expected to lead to a "Company Superior Proposal".
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of Inphi Corporation (IPHI) by Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) on April 20, 2021. It took 173 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of China Biologic Products Holdings (CBPO) by CBPO Holdings Limited and CBPO Group Limited on April 20, 2021. It took 152 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of NIC Inc. (EGOV) by Tyler Technologies (TYL) on April 21, 2021. It took 70 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) by RUNION Holding Limited on April 20, 2021. It took 76 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) by Well Health Technologies on April 22, 2021. It took 73 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) on April 22, 2021. It took 38 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of RealPage (RP) by Thoma Bravo on April 22, 2021. It took 122 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|Announced Date
|Acquiring Company
|Closing Price
|Last Price
|Closing Date
|Profit
|Annualized Profit
|DOYU
|10/12/2020
|HUYA Inc. (HUYA)
|$13.51
|$10.5
|06/30/2021
|28.62%
|160.71%
|OTC:CXDC
|06/15/2020
|Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A)
|$1.20
|$1.025
|05/10/2021
|17.07%
|445.12%
|SJR
|03/15/2021
|Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)
|$32.40
|$27.79
|06/30/2022
|16.59%
|14.08%
|HCAP
|12/23/2020
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN)
|$10.12
|$8.84
|06/30/2021
|14.46%
|81.21%
|MX
|03/26/2021
|South Dearborn Limited (N/A)
|$29.00
|$25.87
|12/31/2021
|12.10%
|17.74%
|CHNG
|01/06/2021
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)
|$25.75
|$23.22
|12/31/2021
|10.90%
|15.97%
|OSN
|12/17/2020
|New Ossen Group Limited (N/A)
|$5.10
|$4.62
|06/30/2021
|10.39%
|58.34%
|XLNX
|10/27/2020
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
|$142.63
|$129.66
|12/31/2021
|10.00%
|14.66%
|MRLN
|04/19/2021
|HPS Investment Partners LLC (N/A)
|$23.50
|$21.62
|03/31/2022
|8.70%
|9.36%
|COHR
|03/25/2021
|II-VI Incorporated (IIVI)
|$290.86
|$269.84
|12/31/2021
|7.79%
|11.42%
This article was written by
I am an entrepreneur and investor with a focus on event driven strategies including merger arbitrage, spinoffs, (legal) insider trading, buybacks and SPACs. I was one of the earliest contributors on Seeking Alpha and started publishing here in 2005. For more than a decade I have been writing every week about M&A and interesting insider transactions. My work has been mentioned in Barron's, Dow Jones, BNN Bloomberg and other publications.
I have been an active investor for more than two decades and my background in technology has helped me built tools that inform my investing process, especially as it relates to event-driven strategies that require updated data and processes. The focus on my Inside Arbitrage service is to provide investors with the right combination of tools and analysis to help them take advantage of strategies that can perform well across market cycles.
Disclosure: I am/we are long CHNG, BPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I have long positions in Change Healthcare (CHNG) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.