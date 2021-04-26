Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Bank Mergers Dominate

Photo by TeamOktopus/iStock via Getty Images

We have been writing about two M&A trends this year including bidding wars for companies and consolidation in the banking sector. We saw both trends in play last week with a new superior offer for the railroad Kansas City Southern (KSU) and three new bank mergers announced last week. The three new bank mergers don't include one where the acquiring company wants the target, Marlin Business Services (MRLN), to cease operations as a bank. It is not surprising that the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is up more than 30% this year compared to a 10% gain for the S&P 500. One could argue that a more appropriate benchmark for small regional banks might be the Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks. Even in that comparison, KRE is trouncing the 15% year-to-date returns of the Russell 2000 index.

Merger activity remained steady last week with six new deals announced and seven deals completed.

SPAC Arbitrage

There were 4 new SPAC business combinations announced last week.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between April 16, 2021, and April 23, 2021.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type TPCO 17.44 Alden Global Capital (N/A) -1.09% -6.10% 5.01% All Cash OTC:CXDC 1.025 Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A) 17.07% 12.15% 4.92% All Cash NEWA 3.39 Crouching Tiger Holding Limited (N/A) 7.67% 4.29% 3.38% All Cash GRUB 72.61 Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (TKAYY) 11.18 3.32% 1.16% 2.16% All Stock CCRC 6.15 Taiying Group Ltd. and Taiying International Inc. (N/A) 0.00 5.69% 4.00% 1.69% All Cash COHR 269.84 II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) 77.87 7.79% 9.72% -1.93% Cash Plus Stock CHNG 23.22 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 400.31 10.90% 12.89% -1.99% All Cash LINX 6.92 StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) 67.67 -9.68% -6.86% -2.82% Special Conditions MX 25.87 South Dearborn Limited (N/A) 12.10% 15.31% -3.21% All Cash KSU 301.62 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) 370.71 -10.06% 5.08% -15.14% Cash Plus Stock

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021 62 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021 3 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 43 Stock Deals 23 Stock & Cash Deals 15 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 85 Aggregate Deal Consideration $663.59 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads: