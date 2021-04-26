Photo by Elen11/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I'm fond of giving my portfolio an international flavor. This is a nice way to diversify, spread your risk around, and limit the possibility that a single incident in one nation can clobber broad swathes of your investments. To that end, I tend to like the foreign telecoms, which offer an easy-to-understand business model and a dependable, predictable path to growth.

Today I'd like to bring up Turkcell Iletisim Hizmertieri A.S. (NYSE:TKC). Turkcell is a general telecom company based in Istanbul, Turkey. For those trading on the US markets, this is likely the only Turkish company you've ever seen, and has financial exposure in places you can't find so easy anywhere else.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Turkcell's share price has been trending downward for years. That's probably not unrelated to geopolitical woes, as Turkey has been staring down a lot of tensions throughout that period in the war in neighboring Syria, and insinuated itself in the situation in Syria's north. Wars throw a lot of uncertainty at investors, but what would it mean for Turkcell?

Likely not much, in the grand scheme of things. The Syrian War is clearly winding down, with the government there enduring and the rebels' territory slowly shrinking. It may not be the ending Turkey had hoped for, but it's one they can live with, and should quiet things on the southern border in the near-term.

But we're talking Turkcell, and that means looking long and hard at the financials of the business. First and foremost, we're looking for the sort of reliable PE discount that is the hallmark of a foreign telecom. The hope is we'll start with that and then see what else the financials are offering us as investors.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue $1.53 billion $1.71 billion $2.11 billion $2.55 billion $3.01 billion Gross Profit $600 million $606 million $753 million $857 million $966 million Op. Profit $269 million $261 million $352 million $523 million $604 million Profit from continuing ops. $228 million $185 million $244 million $261 million $389 million

Source: most recent 20-F on Edgar

Keeping in mind that Turkcell was a market leader throughout the entire period covered here, it's particularly noteworthy that they've been able to find so much room to grow revenue in such short order, and done so without sacrificing the gross margins.

Looking at the company trading at a market capitalization of around $4 billion, we see a nice value proposition at these profits from continuing operations. As we look at the grand scheme of things, Turkcell is a strong market leader in a way that normally would command a premium.

Market Leader

How strong is Turkcell? The most recent 20-F says Turkcell has 20.4 million subscribers on a post-paid basis, and another 12.4 million pre-paid. This is just in Turkey, mind. For a nation of 83 million people, Turkcell commands a customer base that is a substantial portion of the adult Turkish population.

Growth means that instead of acquiring more and more customers in Turkey, Turkcell will be trying to provide more services and get more money per customer. So far, revenue growth has been steady without sacrificing margins. The maturing cellular market is a good earner, but growth may come from the Internet unit. Turkcell is already investigating taking that public, and the synergy between the two businesses are obvious. Turkey is a big country, Turkcell is a well-known player, and mobile broadband availability could be an important grower.

The bottom line

Other analysts have recently noted that "Strong Operating Performance Still Getting Turkcell Nowhere Fast." If you compare the chart above and the data associated with the same period, that's putting it very mildly. Turkcell has been habitually underappreciated for years on end. That's something to keep in mind when we invest.

It's an informative reminder what we might invest and wait another five years for something to happen. Still, this is where the real value is going to be unlocked. It's not just growth in the Turkish economy, which isn't a developing economy after all, even if it isn't the rival of Western Europe just yet. A return on Turkcell will come if and when the market finally appreciates what it is.

At these multiples, I very much like owning a piece of a market leader like Turkcell at any rate, and am comfortable with waiting for the returns. In the meantime, a smallish dividend is a nice consolation, meaning the money isn't sitting idle.