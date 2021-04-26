Photo by Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article continues my coverage of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND). For new readers, my earlier articles can be found at this link. In today's missive I'll review BYND's stock market valuation relative to some of its peers, then turn to new low-priced offerings by competitor Before the Butcher, and then end with the results of another third party taste test. But first I want to turn to a new risk to the short thesis, one which has caused me to slightly reduce my position size in BYND.

New Risk Factor - Political Ban on Red Meat

As many had warned prior to the election, the progressive wing of the Democratic party is turning out to be much more powerful than the party's choice of "moderate" candidate Biden would have initially suggested. That means there are potentially radical new policies coming down the pike. And while significantly higher taxes may help short positions, the party's climate proposals could wind up being a big boon to special interests like the faux meat industry.

In particular, Biden's recent draconian proposal to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 50% to 52% by 2030 and to be net neutral by 2050 -- while short on details -- has many speculating that the government will force a massive reduction in red meat consumption to achieve these targets.

As TheFocus puts it:

To reach these targets, some requirements have been proposed. They are reducing red meat intake by 90% and consumption of animal products by 50%. Reducing the American public’s red meat consumption by 90% would mean only eating 4lbs of red meat per year. This is 0.18 ounces per day. This roughly equates to one averaged sized burger per month.

Fox News had a similar infographic in its reporting:

(image source)

I'm not sure how likely this is to actually play out, nor how much the radical policies will impact the midterm elections, but it certainly is a new risk to shorting any faux meat producer, including BYND.

Relative Valuation

For those new to the platform, I'd like to highlight a very nice feature on Seeking Alpha which greatly simplifies the task of comparing metrics of various companies. On the symbol page, click on the menu heading "Peers" to get a list of companies in the company's sector with all of their financials and metrics. This list is customizable, and I have taken advantage of this to prepare the following comparison tables.

Closest Peers

I begin by comparing BYND to the two most relevant public peers, Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF) and Tattoed Chef (TTCF).

These days, the first item investors look at is growth rates. The table below shows that TTCF is growing quite a bit faster than BYND, while both companies greatly surpass MLFNF (mostly because MLFNF supplies both meat and faux-meat products).

But BYND greatly lags when it comes to any net profitability measure, despite sporting gross profit margins that are twice those of MLFNF or TTCF. Consider in particular the EBITDA and net income margins, and how far BYND must tighten up in order to catch its peers. I think the fact that BYND is a concept stock greatly hurts it in this department, as the company makes $581K per employee (which is about double what the other two companies make per employee) yet it manages to lose $75K for each of these employees. My guess is that egregious compensation practices are largely to blame, and at the same time, hard to reverse. Of course BYND points to its higher R&D spending, but given that R&D represents only about 8% of revenues vs about 30% on SG&A, I don't think R&D spending is the crucial difference.

(source)

Given that BYND is growing quickly, but appears to be structurally unprofitable, one wouldn't expect it to trade at a premium of price/sales or EV/sales relative to its peers, but in fact it does, and it's not even close. From the numbers below we see that if BYND were valued at the same trailing twelve month EV/sales as TTCF, then rather that trading at $131 it would trade at $56.71 and more shockingly were it to follow MLFNF's valuation, it would trade at $6.79. I'm not arguing that that's going to happen, but it does shine a light on just how much growth has already been priced in to BYND's stock price and it underscores the potential drops that BYND could undergo were it ever to lose favor among "story" stock buyers.

I hope to write a feature article on TTCF in the future, so here I'd like to just say a few words about BYND and its competitor MLFNF (see previous articles for much more in depth discussion).

Perhaps the biggest negative in BYND's most recent investor presentation, is the observation that revenues in the retail segment in the most recent periods have been declining, though they're still way up year over year.

(source)

As we'll see next, MLFNF has also been experiencing revenue stagnation in its plant food segment, but in light of BYND's disclosure, it is unlikely that MLFNF is being out-competed by BYND. The risk is that BYND, which had a huge head start in retail, is now seeing pressures -- both on volumes and pricing -- by competitors, most notably Impossible Foods.

Indeed Bloomberg makes this very point in a recent story (with my emphasis):

Even in supermarkets, long a stronghold for Beyond, Impossible has made significant inroads. During the pandemic, Impossible has increased its presence in U.S. supermarkets from about 150 to more than 20,000. That catapulted Impossible from a 5% market share in fresh plant-based patties sold at retail to 55%, largely at Beyond’s expense, according to an AllianceBernstein analysis. Beyond is still in more stores and sells sausage products, too, but the gap in locations has narrowed to just several thousand, and Impossible’s sausage is certain to reach supermarkets eventually. This year Impossible cut its prices for restaurants and grocery stores, undercutting Beyond and edging closer to the cost of beef. Beyond, in turn, offered its most aggressive promotional pricing at retail so far, says Faith Garrard, a senior category manager at California-based Raley’s supermarkets. Its burgers and ground beef retain the two top spots in the meat alternatives category, she says, but the brands are still neck and neck. Beyond says any promotions were planned months in advance of Impossible’s price cut.

Interestingly, that same Bloomberg article starts off with an observation from a restaurant client, who dispensed with BYND to exclusively carry Impossible's product. It's just one anecdote, but in a world where taste tests generally favor the Impossible burger, BYND is likely having to give up pricing margins to win customers (and as we saw above, structural unprofitability is potentially the end result).

When Beyond Meat Inc. went public in May 2019, its shares soared 163% on its first day of trading, making it the best-performing large IPO in the U.S. in more than a decade. That boffo stock market debut might have led many to think that Beyond had a lock on the faux meat market. But don’t tell that to Bareburger, a 38-location, New York-based upscale burger chain with a mix of meat and vegan options. It took Beyond’s products off its menu in the spring of 2020, while continuing to serve those of archrival Impossible Foods Inc. “It wasn’t a hard decision to move away from Beyond,” says Jonathan Lemon, Bareburger’s director of culinary operations. The chain had been serving both Beyond’s and Impossible’s fare for more than two years, and decided it wasn’t worth keeping Beyond’s patties in stock when they drew so few orders from its customers. “We were moving a lot more Impossible,” Lemon says.

Now it's possible that BYND's recent announcement of major retail expansions throughout Europe will help in the short term, but the trends experienced in North America are likely to repeat in Europe, and probably on a shorter timescale than see in NA.

Maple Leaf Foods Also Sees Revenue Stagnation in Plant Protein Sales

As can be seen from the right hand side of the graphic below, taken from the most recent investor's presentation, plant protein sales have stagnated over past three quarters. (Note however, that if we valued the trailing four quarters of plant protein sales at BYND's 20.06 EV/sales, then just this segment would be worth $16B in EV, yet the entire company is currently trading at an EV of $3.5B. This again speaks to just how absurd BYND's current valuation is.)

Similar to BYND, one culprit is a decline in food service sales (second panel of next graphic). But the company also admits soft demand in retail (third panel).

Unfortunately for BYND, MLFNF intends to refresh its brand and accelerate marketing in Q2. That coupled with landing or expanding in large customers such as Walmart, Target and Loblaws, means that BYND will see continued competitive pressures going forward (and thus is unlikely to solve its profitability and growth problems). (Indeed the MLFNF customer list overlaps some of the expanded and new customers recently announced by BYND.)

Overall Industry Peers

In order to get a sense of terminal values on profitability and valuation, I've added a second comparison to larger food companies, all of which (except WHGRF) have a faux-meat segment. These are: Kellogg (K), Conagra (CAG), Tyson Foods (TSN), Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGF), WH Group (OTCPK:WHGRF).

As can be seen by the first figure, BYND has similar gross margins to its larger peers, yet has negative net income margins and large losses per employee. Given that BYND has lost its first mover advantage in the faux meat category, I think it will be very difficult to achieve the financial performance of its larger competitors.

And should this realization ever hit the market, then BYND's stock price could ultimately be cut to a fifth of its current value based on the EV/sales and P/B metrics shown below.

With that, let's turn to one final competitive pressure in the sector.

Before the Butcher - Bringing Prices Down

Private company Before the Butcher (which I've previously discussed here and here) recently unveiled plans to sell a faux meat burger patty that will be priced to be comparable to beef patties. The product is currently available through online retailer vejii.

(source)

FOODDIVE had a great write-up on this on Oct 6, 2020 (worth reading the whole article) which includes these two excerpts (with my emphasis):

Mainstream Plant-Based Patties, which officially launch today, are a less expensive option for plant-based burgers. These burgers, which are made for the freezer section and sold in 2-pound packages of eight quarter-pound patties, have a suggested price of $10.99 per package — about $1.37 per patty, or about $5.50 per pound. These prices are close to average prices of lean ground beef, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. [...] Before the Butcher made changes on four levels to be able to lower the price for Mainstream, O'Malley said. In manufacturing, logistics and business practices, they got much more efficient. The packaging is simpler, and as a "value pack," it costs less in total. The ingredients in Mainstream are both less premium and more tailored to a frozen product than a refrigerated one. In ingredients, O'Malley said the company looked for lower-cost versions of what was in their Uncut burgers. There are different grades of ingredients like soy, spices and fats. Additionally, Uncut products include several natural preservatives because they are refrigerated and need to be able to last in grocers' and consumers' refrigerators. With Mainstream being designed for the freezer, O'Malley said many of those expensive ingredients can be left out.

Should these products sell well, then one can assume other faux meat food companies will follow Before the Butcher's lead, and the competitive pressure will once again be negative for BYND's pricing and margins.

Taste Test

In February 2021, Food and Wine published a comprehensive taste test on a large number of faux meat product categories. Here are the results from the burger sub-category:

Test Kitchen Favorite for Burgers: Before the Butcher Style Uncut Plant-Based Burger The Before the Butcher burger sears nicely into a rich brown, and is well-seasoned—our tester remarked that it reminded her of a burger seasoned with Worcestershire sauce. The crunch of the crust that chars and browns beautifully like a beef patty gives way to a tender, juicy burger that stays pink from beet extract to give it the appearance of a medium-rare beef burger. Perfect for: Classic burgers. Another Favorite: Impossible Burger Patties Crispy, juicy, mouthwatering—the Impossible patty earned rave reviews, and was a tester favorite. With a spot-on texture and savory, umami flavor that had us questioning if it was even truly plant-based, the Impossible burger was even more tender than our control beef burger. A satisfying sizzle, with an exterior that browns while leaving the interior juicy and medium-rare, this is the plant-based burger you bring to a cookout. "Nothing negative to report here," our tester wrote. Perfect for: Also great for classic burgers. If You're Craving Meatloaf: Before the Butcher Mainstream Plant-Based Patties With a strong tomato flavor, plenty of "beefy" umami, and a bit of a chew to the grind, these patties would be perfect for a meatloaf sandwich. After a sizzle on the stove, layer them up with plenty of ketchup, crispy butter lettuce, a slather of vegan mayo, and maybe a handful of onions or pickles on your favorite sandwich bread. A slice or two of Chao cheese wouldn't be out of place, either. Perfect for: Meatloaf sandwiches. For Loaded Burgers: Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms Burger Patties "Juicy and tender and genuinely beefy in flavor," these patties are perfect for a fully loaded burger. With a slightly stringy grind that had them falling only slightly short of our other favorites, we'd recommend these excellent patties paired with your favorite condiments and enclosed in a pillowy bun. Perfect for: Burgers piled high with toppings.

I personally found it interesting that BYND's product didn't appear in any of the four winners, which again speaks to how the competition has essentially caught up to BYND.

Conclusion

The short thesis on BYND is fully intact with competition continuing to pressure BYND's pricing and margins, and with BYND still sporting valuation metrics that are often an order of magnitude higher than its peers. However there is now a potential political headwind to the short, and as a result I've slightly reduced my position size.